If you’re a true organization girl, then your life is likely filled with an excess of mini bags. You have pouches under your bathroom sink, in drawers, and tumbling out of your closet. To the average person, they look like clutter. But you’ve always sensed that they would come in handy someday.

On TikTok, that day is finally here. Creator @lilacastle6 shared her “pouch system” for her carry-on bags, and it’s the vindication you’ve been waiting for. The viral clip shows @lilacastle6 packing a giant Mary Poppins bag for the airport. Instead of tossing things freely into a tote, she divides everything neatly into a mismatch of pouches.

In the video, @lilacastle6 gives a tour of what she calls her “pouch system.” “I’m a big pouch girl,” she says. “I have five pouches in here, and each serves a specific purpose.” In her comments, one person said, “I love being on PouchTok.” Another wrote, “Found my people!!! I have a whole storage for my pouches and switching pouches brings me joy.” Another called the setup “the perfect pouch ecosystem.”

Creator @kaitleannn also posted to say she’s a pouch girl. “I have never felt so seen. Shoutout to my mom for putting me on to carrying a little bag pouch, because I’ve sworn by that ever since.” While organizing a bag is nothing new, the notion of finally finding a use for your random pouch collection is striking a chord. Here’s why the pouch system is not only perfect for everyday life, but also the best travel hack.

The Pouch System

When packing a bag, whether it’s for work or a flight, many people toss things into a giant tote bag and let nature take its course. The items mix and mingle in a chaotic way, and things get lost in the fray. You’ve had to dig around the bottom of your bag for your favorite lippie too, right? On pouch TikTok, that’s just not the way things are done.

In her video, @lilacastle6 explained what each pouch in her carry-on bag is for and the set up made so much sense. The first — a random zippered bag she stole from her sister — contained supplements, like vitamins and tea bags, so she could stay healthy while traveling.

The next pouch was for skin care, deodorant, and makeup wipes. Another was full of makeup for quick touch-ups on the go.

The fourth pouch, which doubled as a clutch for going out at night, contained her wallet, chargers, and lotion. And in true pouch-girl fashion, she said the bag is one she’s hung onto since college, which just goes to show you should never throw a good pouch away.

The final pouch — a woven bag she picked up while traveling — was for miscellaneous items, like sunglasses, wired headphones, and pain killers. “Just random stuff that I’ll need on my flight,” she noted in the clip. If nothing else, this trend is a reminder to be a little more organized.

It’s also a chance to customize your bag, since how you divvy up your pouches is completely up to you. For @kaitleannn, the pouch system helps her stay neat and tidy when going to work. “Sometimes I feel crazy for [having pouches], but I just like to be prepared,” she said in the clip.

Her collection included a cute plaid pouch for self-care items, like deodorant, period products, and perfume. Another pouch was filled with her tech needs, like a phone stand and portable charger. When her devices are about to die, she knows to reach for the black and white striped pouch in her bag.

In @kaitleannn’s comments, someone said, “You get itttt. They are super chic and also sooo useful because if you need to change things from bag to bag, you don’t need to change everything. Just the pouch you need!”

That’s the major draw for @peggy_shoo, who posted to show off her pouch system and explain how easy it makes switching bags. Instead of reorganizing a new purse, she simply grabs her pouches, transfers them, and calls it done. The pouch system also means you can leave behind certain items you won’t need for the day, allowing you to travel light.

Time-Blocking With Pouches

The pouch system pairs perfectly with another viral trend: time blocking for long-haul flights. If you have a lengthy plane ride coming up, try dividing the flight into segments, and then organize your pouches with items you’ll need for each time block.

Fill the first pouch with cleaning supplies, like wipes and antibacterial gel, that you can use during the first hour of the flight. That’s when you typically want to settle in, clean your hands, and wipe down your seat. You’ll feel so much better if all of these items are all in one spot.

Prepare the second bag for your next time block, aka that odd stretch of time when you’re bored as can be. That’s when you’ll want to reach for your tech pouch, which will have a Kindle, chargers, headphones, or iPad.

A third pouch could have snacks to dig into in-between meals, as well as electrolyte packets when you’re starting to feel rundown. When you organize your pouches with each hour of your flight in mind, the trip will feel like a breeze.