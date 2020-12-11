December has been the month of good news. From the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine to a bunch of new Star Wars TV content to Taylor Swift's surprise album drop. The exciting announcements just keep on coming. And guess what? I've got some foodie news for you that'll end your year right and pep you up for 2021. Prawn cocktail quavers are returning, my friends, along with a salt and vinegar flavour too.

There's not long to wait for these top tier crisp offerings, which are set to drop in stores from January 2021. Millennials may remember the two flavours were around back in the '90s, then disappeared in 2012, much to our dismay.

But they're back with a bang, says Walkers' Will Robinson. "We know how much Quavers mean to the nation and there's no denying the love for the retro flavours having been inundated with requests and petitions to bring them back over the years," he commented.

"So, we've finally given the nation what it wants with both Prawn Cocktail and Salt & Vinegar hitting the shelves early next year."

It's so far unclear which supermarkets will stock the crisps, but I've reached out to a rep from Walkers to find out more, so hang in there.

In the meantime, you may want to enter the brand's competition, which will grant one Quavers fan the chance to try the returning flavours before everyone else, and to win a lifetime supply of the light-as-air treat. All you have to do to enter is retweet this tweet, hashtag #QuaversFlavours and write why you are the biggest Quavers fan. I'll race you to Twitter...