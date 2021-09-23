48 Products That Make Being At Home So Enjoyable You'll Never Want To Leave

As you continue to hunker down indoors, you might find yourself finally wanting to make the effort to turn your house into a home. From organizational tools that help with the decluttering process, to unique decor that will liven up any room, to the fun stuff that will help turn up the entertainment factor, you'd be surprised what a difference a few genius home products on Amazon can do to transform your space.

Of course, turning your pad into a comfortable abode requires a certain finesse, which is why I've put my shopping expertise to work while compiling this list. At the very top of my personal must-haves is a mini projector that's super affordable and will legit change the way you watch movies forever. You can control how large the screen is — opt for a smaller size for intimate viewings or go big for an experience that feels just like being at the theater. I'm also loving this bathtub caddy that holds your book, tablet, phone, and a glass of wine while you soak. It's little indulgences like these that really go a long way in making you feel like you're living your best life while spending more time in the house.

To help you on your home improvement journey, I've rounded up a wide array of products that I hope will bring you as much joy as they've brought me.

1 An Immersive Projector That Transforms Your Room Into An Oasis Delicacy Ocean Wave Projector Amazon $30 See on Amazon Transform your four walls into a seaside wonderland with an ocean wave projector. The remote-controlled device is designed with 12 LED lights and seven lighting modes that simulate a day at by the water It also has built-in speakers that are equipped to play your favorite tunes as you’re relaxing. So consider this: Do you really miss having sand stuck everywhere?

2 The Massage Cushion That Also Has A Heat Function Snailax Massage Seat Cushion with Heat Amazon $50 See on Amazon The warmth of this heated massage cushion helps loosen up muscles and relieve tension as vibrations make their way up and down your back. The vibrations can work on your entire back and things at once, but you can also set it to target a specific trouble spot.

3 A Hair Bonnet That Will Keep Your 'Do Fresh Ms.Remi Deluxe Day and Night Cap Amazon $6 See on Amazon This extra large hair cap will extend the lifespan of your protective styles by keeping them fresh for weeks. Plus, the smooth satin fabric will keep frizz at bay while you sleep, so you wake up to a good hair day in the morning. The one-size-fits-most cap offers a snug fit at the forehead, but has plenty of space to tuck away braids, twists, and more.

4 A Phone Holder That Lets You Make Hands Free Video Calls B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon $22 See on Amazon Okay, let’s face it, after spending hours on your phone, your hands eventually get tired of holding it up. But with this phone holder, you’ll be able to FaceTime for hours without a hassle. It can be rotated 360 degrees, so you’ll always be able to find the perfect angle, and you can set the holder tabletop, tuck it under a couch cushion, or even loop it around your neck.

5 The Lap Desk That's Perfect For Working On Your Couch LapGear Lap Desk with Phone Holder Amazon $35 See on Amazon When you’re tired of sitting at your desk or kitchen table, switch to a cozier setting on the couch and use this lap desk instead. It features a flat surface to keep your laptop running cool, and a cushioned base that’s available in several colors and patterns. The desk can hold laptops up up to 15.6 inches and has a slot for your smartphone.

6 A Towel Warming Rack That Makes It Feel Like You Live At A Spa Simpleliving Towel Warmer Amazon $64 See on Amazon Is there anything more luxurious than this towel warmer rack? My guess is probably not. It has a built-in thermostat that heats up within 15 minutes and keeps the temperature just right. The six-bar rack can be mounted to the wall to save space or left free-standing on the bathroom floor. So toast up those towels and enjoy.

7 The Satin Sheets That Will Make It Hard To Get Out Of Bed Pure Bedding Satin Bed Sheet Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $26 See on Amazon Great satin sheets like these make getting out of bed so hard — in a good way. They’re incredibly soft to the touch and leave you feeling refreshed after a night’s rest. The sheets are fade-resistant, won’t wrinkle after washing, and come in 14 color options. Each set comes with everything you need: a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

8 A Dual Shower Head That Makes For The Best Shower Ever AquaDance Premium High Pressure Showerhead and Hand Held Amazon $40 See on Amazon Two is better than one, at least in the case of this shower head that features both an overhead and handheld nozzle that you can use simultaneously or one at a time. The shower head has six water settings, including power rain, pulsating massage, mist, and more. This is the perfect way to wind down after a tiring day.

9 The Bamboo Bath Mat That Channels Your Favorite Spa Bambusi Luxury Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $29 See on Amazon Little touches, like a bamboo bath mat, can make your home feel just as luxurious as a spa. It adds a natural element to any space, has a non-slip base, and is durable enough to be used indoors and outdoors. Place it right outside of your shower to collect water from your drenched feet.

10 The Smart Light Bulbs That Change Colors & Can Be Voice Controlled TREATLIFE Smart Wi-Fi Lightbulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $40 See on Amazon Set the mood any way you like with these smart light bulbs that offer over 16 million color combinations. You can also schedule them to turn on and off, adjust the brightness, and set "scenes" as you transition from day to night. The Wi-Fi-enabled bulbs can be controlled with your smartphone or home assistant, giving you the ability to power them on and off from anywhere.

11 This Pillow That Makes Lounging Around The House Extra Comfy Vekkia Adjustable Reading Pillow Amazon $53 See on Amazon Sometimes regular couch cushions don't quite do the job when you're trying to relax. That's where this adjustable reading pillow comes to the rescue. The memory foam contours to your body and features arms that provide extra support while practically wrapping you in a hug. It even includes a pocket for storing your phone while you're reading.

12 The Vanity Lights That Will Change The Way You Apply Makeup Pretmess Adjustable Color and Brightness Vanity Lights Amazon $26 See on Amazon Do your best Broadway impression with these vanity lights that can be attached to any mirror. They're brightness adjustable and engineered with three lighting modes — daylight, warm, and natural — and the cord retracts to give your vanity a non-cluttered appearance. These are perfect for applying makeup and for providing great lighting for selfies.

13 These Smart Plugs That Can Be Programmed With A Timer Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Give your home a tech upgrade with these smart plugs that let you control appliances via voice command or smartphone or set them on schedules and timers. While they're compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wi-Fi-enabled plugs don't require a hub for installation, so you don't have to invest in an extra gadget if you don't have one.

14 The Diffuser That Also Acts As A Speaker & Humidifier LAOPAO Aroma Diffuser with Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $36 See on Amazon This essential oil diffuser is practically the physical embodiment of positive vibes. It does double duty as a diffuser and humidifier, and is outfitted with seven LED lights and a Bluetooth speaker, so you can hit play on a calming tune as you tuck in for the night with wafts of lavender aromatherapy all around you.

15 The Decanter With A Built-In Aerator That Upgrades Your Wine Game S JUSTSTART Wine Decanter Amazon $40 See on Amazon Unlock the full flavor profile of your wine with this decanter made from lead-free crystal. Even better, this decanter has a built-in aerator to accelerate the "opening" process, so you don't have to wait around while your cabernet oxygenates. The decanter's narrow neck is easy to grip, and the slanted opening makes pouring a drip-free breeze.

16 A Device That Warms Your Toilet Seat Livtribe Toilet Seat Warmer Amazon $31 See on Amazon There's nothing worse than sitting on a frigid toilet seat, but this seat warmer can eliminate that jarring sensation for good. The waterproof warmer installs easily to the underside of the seat and provides quick and even heating, thanks to the adjustable temperature dial.

17 This Rug That Feels Like Walking On Clouds LOCHAS Ultra Soft Area Rug Amazon $31 See on Amazon This area rug instantly adds warmth and charm to a room, and it's so soft-to-the-touch, you might just find yourself napping on it. The lightweight shag rug has anti-slip grips to keep it in place, and it's available in four size options and thirteen colors, like gray, blush, and light champagne.

18 This Projector That'll Eliminate Your Movie Theater FOMO Crenova Mini Projector Amazon $83 See on Amazon Have a full on theater experience from the comfort of your home with this mini projector. It features a size-adjustable screen that goes from 40 inches all the way up to 200 inches, so you can get up close and personal with your favorite rom-com or superhero flick. But one note: You'll need a viewing distance of at least 7 feet for the best results.

19 An Instant Pot That'll Make You A Whiz In The Kitchen Instant Pot Duo Plus Amazon $79 See on Amazon Instead of shelling out cash on a ton of appliances, go for the (deservedly) famous Instant Pot, which is outfitted with 13 smart programs, allowing it to work as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, soup maker, yogurt maker, and more. It can make dinner 70% faster than normal (perfect if you forgot to meal plan) and also features delayed start settings, so you can plug it in and forget it.

20 This Cheese Board That Makes It Feel Like You're At A Fancy Restaurant Hossejoy Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $33 See on Amazon Dining in can be equally as fancy as dining out with this bamboo cheese board set. The 100% natural board is great for laying out cheese, fruits, crackers, and cured meats when you're in the mood for a tasty snack to graze on. The board features grooves for crackers and accompaniments, and comes with with four stainless steel knives for serving.

21 An Air Cooler That Won't Dry Out Your Skin TRUSTECH Personal Air Cooler Amazon $34 See on Amazon Keep your cool as it heats up outside with this personal air cooler. All you have to do is insert ice or water in the tank, then plug in — within a few seconds, your space will be filled with the relief of a cool breeze. Plus, this genius gadget doesn't just cool things down, it humidifies and purifies the air, too.

22 A Corn Hole & Tic Tac Toe Game That Collapses To Save Space Himal Collapsible Cornhole Game Amazon $23 See on Amazon I love that this cornhole game can be flipped upside down and used for a game of extra-large tic tac toe. Made from durable fabric, it's also lightweight and collapsible, so it won't take up a bunch of storage space when you're not using it.

23 The Bathtub Caddy That Will Level Up Your Routine Soak ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $45 See on Amazon With this slip-resistant bamboo bath caddy, you can forget reaching over the bathtub to grab your phone or take a sip of your wine and then accidentally dropping it in the water. The extendable caddy is the perfect place to safely store your drink, tablet, or book while you peacefully soak in your tub. Because baths should be anything but stressful.

24 The Indoor Insect Trap That Will Tame Your Pest Problem KATCHY Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $40 See on Amazon This indoor insect trap not only delivers on sleek design, it also delivers on getting rid of those pests that can overtake your home. It uses UV light to attract the insects, then traps them with sticky glue boards. For best results, turn the lights out and place next to the trash, fruit, or other trouble zone. It's compact, zap-free, and safe to have around kids.

25 A Lounger That's Perfect For Sun Bathing MOVTOTOP Folding Beach Chair Amazon $48 See on Amazon Catch some rays in the backyard with this folding beach chair that's the color of the French Riviera. The low-to-the-ground chair lets you stretch out your legs, and the cup holder on the side is just right for a sparkling water or can of rosé.

26 An Outdoor Table That Has A Hidden Cooler At The Base Keter Pacific Outdoor Cooler Table Amazon $66 See on Amazon This outdoor cooler features a lid that doubles as a table, a stroke of innovation that can only be described as genius. And if you're having a fancy standing-room-only cocktail party, you can even elevate the lid 10 inches. The hidden cooler has a 7.5-gallon drink capacity, which roughly translates to about forty 12-ounce cans with ice.

27 The Marble Paper That Will Give Your Home A Design Boost AROIC Marble Self Adhesive Paper Amazon $17 See on Amazon Redecorate on a budget with this marble adhesive paper that has a high-quality finish that resembles the real thing. It’s also easy peasy to use: Just use the grid lines to guide you, then slowly roll onto side tables, cabinets, dressers, backsplashes, and more. If you ever want to remove it, you’ll be able to peel it off without leaving residue behind.

28 A Heated Blanket That'll Feel So Good To Wrap Up In Serta Heated Blanket Amazon $30 See on Amazon Nothing beats getting cozy on the sofa while wrapped in a warm slice of heaven, aka this reversible heated blanket. Lined with sherpa, the microplush blanket features five heat settings and even has an automatic shut-off function, so you don't have to worry if you forget to turn it off. Choose from 13 colors to match your couch completely.

29 The Patio Umbrella Lights That Are Ideal For Backyard Dining Al Fresco OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $11 See on Amazon These cordless umbrella lights are designed with 28 LED bulbs that provide illumination to outdoor dinners at your patio table. They clamp easily to the umbrella pole and feature three brightness levels, so you can see where the cherry pie is when you reach for seconds. Plus you can choose from two styles: warm white and cool white.

30 A Patio Canopy That Provides High UV Protection LOVE STORY Sun Canopy Amazon $28 See on Amazon This triangular sun canopy doesn't just add visual appeal to your patio, it also helps to block up to 95% of harmful UV rays, so you can hang outside without fear of getting burned. The fabric is also super breathable, allowing for a cool breeze to sweep through and provide some relief as you’re relaxing outdoors. Choose from seven colors.

31 The Motion Sensor Lights That Offer Warm Illumination AMIR Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon These motion sensor lights emit the perfect soft glow as you make your way through dark rooms in your home. They're activated when they detect motion within 10 feet and will shut off after 20 seconds of inactivity. The lights have adhesive backing, so you can quickly mount them anywhere you need a little extra illumination.

32 An Air Purifier That Keeps Your Home Fresh & Allergen Free BISSELL Air Purifier Amazon $70 See on Amazon Combat allergies and eliminate unpleasant household odors with this air purifier. The compact unit can be placed in any corner of your home to quietly remove dust, pollen, and dander from the air. It also has a carbon filter that neutralizes cooking and pet odors, to ensure your home always smells fresh.

33 The Kit That Will Help You Grow Your Own Herbs Nature's Blossom Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit Amazon $24 See on Amazon If you're trying to cut down on trips to the market, check out this herb growing kit. It comes with four seed packets, so you can grow your own basil, cilantro, parsley, and thyme in your backyard or windowsill. With this, you can save money, hone your gardening skills, and get a little joy from knowing you personally grew what’s on your plate.

34 These Risers That Elevate Your Bed So You Can Get A Little Extra Storage Space Home-it Adjustable Bed Risers (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon With these bed risers, you can elevate your bed an additional 3, 5, or 8 inches, giving you a little extra space for under-the-bed storage. They're easy to install, and won't scratch hardwood floors.

35 The Spa That Soothes Your Feet With Shiatsu Massagers ACEVIVI Foot Spa Amazon $105 See on Amazon Kick back and soak your feet in this luxurious heated foot spa. It features massage rollers as well as kneading shiatsu nodes in the bottom of the basin to soothe sore and tired feet. The spa heats water up to 118 degrees and features toe-touch controls, so you can adjust the temperature and massage functions.

36 The Bluetooth Speaker That Doubles As A Lantern DIKAOU LED Flame Table Lamp and Speaker Amazon $50 See on Amazon Add some ambiance indoors or outdoors with this Bluetooth speaker that doubles as an LED lantern. The flickering lantern gives the effect of a real flame (without the risk), and the built-in speaker provides a surprisingly rich sound, with playtime of up to eight hours.

37 A Minimalist Shelf With A Magnetic Strip ILoveHandles Mounted Wood Shelf with Magnetic Keyhook Amazon $20 See on Amazon Put your keys and phone where you can always find them with this tiny wooden shelf that also adds a minimalist design element to your home. It's perfectly sized for a phone and features a magnetic strip on the bottom that automatically holds your keys. It includes all the hardware that's needed for easy installation. Choose from six wood finishes.

38 This Door Strip That Keeps Drafts Out deeTOOL MAN Door Draft Stopper Amazon $16 See on Amazon This one-sided door draft stopper provides proper insulation to keep chilling winds out and heat locked in. Or — in the summer — it works to keep the heat out, so you home stays cool and air-conditioned. It's also a great way to block out noise. The draft stopper is available in white, brown, and black.

39 This Window Frosting Film That Gives Your Privacy Without Blocking Light Coavas Frosted Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you're looking for an alternative to curtains, but want to still maintain a considerable level of privacy, this frosted window film will do just the trick. The self-static film clings to your window and stay securely in place, so you get great privacy without blocking out light. Pro tip: Use a credit card or other smoothing tool to prevent air bubbles.

40 The Tablet Stand That Has Flexible Legs nbryte Tablet Stand Amazon $38 See on Amazon Enjoy hands free video streaming on your tablet with this flexible tablet stand. You can stretch its legs across your body while using it, then easily fold them down and pack the stand away when you're done. And while it's large enough to fit most tablets, be advised that you should avoid cases that are thicker than 10mm.

41 A Sound Machine That Will Improve Your Quality Of Sleep Pure Enrichment Sound Machine Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you're having trouble falling and staying asleep at night, this sound machine just might help you out. It offers six calming nature sounds — like rain, ocean waves, and summer night — to help lull you into a deep sleep. The USB-chargeable machine is also designed with a timer so you can set it to shut off whenever you're comfortable.

42 This Cold Brew Maker That's Like Having A Coffee Shop At Home Asobu Coldbrew Coffee Maker Amazon $40 See on Amazon Sip on delicious and energizing cold brew courtesy of this cold brew coffee maker. Just add coffee grounds and water, then swirl and refrigerate for 12 hours. The maker features a fine mesh filter that keep out sediment, and doubled-walled insulation keeps your coffee cold. Plus, it comes with a mug, so you can get to sipping once it's brewed.

43 The Folding Table That Converts Into A Breakfast-In-Bed Tray Lavish Home Accent Table with Removable Tray Top Amazon $34 See on Amazon This folding tray table is designed with a removable top, so it can transform into a lap tray in mere seconds — that means you can take it from TV viewing in the living room to breakfast in bed. The modern table has a strong base that prevents it from wobbling and can hold up to 22 pounds.

44 The Tea Mug That Has A Built-In Infuser Lid Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid Amazon $19 See on Amazon Steep your loose leaf tea — and keep it hot at the same time — in this porcelain mug that has a lid with a built-in stainless steel infuser. The mug is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and comes in colors like turquoise, mint green, yellow, and lilac.

45 The Floor Cushion That Instantly Adds Extra Seating To Your Home HIGOGOGO Solid Square Seat Cushion Amazon $47 See on Amazon This floor cushion is an easy and instant way to add seating to your home without taking up too much space. The tufted cushion is covered in durable and floor-friendly corduroy fabric and comes in colors like gray, green, and watermelon red. So fold your legs and cozy up for a long read of your favorite book.

46 A Combination Turntable & Bluetooth Speaker That Plays All Your Favorite Tunes Victrola Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Speakers Amazon $44 See on Amazon Marry vintage and modern listening with this combination Bluetooth speaker and suitcase turntable by old school brand Victrola. You can play all your beloved vinyl records, but you can also sync it to a Bluetooth device to stream even more music. The case comes in tons of colors, and you can fold it up and use the handle to take it with you anywhere.

47 This Baking Stone That Will Help You Make The Perfect Pizza PentaBeauty Pizza Stone Amazon $42 See on Amazon Bake perfect pizza, cookies, bread, and more with this baking stone made from cordierite, which boasts superior heat retention and eliminates moisture to prevent soggy dough. The 16-inch stone and is safe to use in both the oven and on the grill, and can be wiped clean with just water. This fan favorite boasts over 10,000- five-star ratings.