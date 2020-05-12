42 Genius Things On Amazon That Hide The Eyesores In Your Home

I’m always working on my home, renovating rooms and improving little spaces so that they look better and more cohesive. But there are a few unavoidable flaws that are difficult to conceal — but this list of 42 genius things that hide eyesores in your home can help.

Messy cords and clutter can make the whole house feel like it needs a serious makeover. You aren’t going to unplug everything or stop living your life, so finding solutions that look good while solving a problem are key. And innovative products like a wooden cable management box and under-shelf organizers are game changers. Or perhaps you'd love nothing more than to paint your walls or appliances or change your windows, but these big fixes aren't in your budget. No worries — a peel and stick wallpaper and static-cling window privacy sheets spruce up your space without breaking the bank.

Some genius products are just better looking versions of things you probably already have. Dressing up your appliances or cleaning tools can make a home feel more organized and intentional. This list offers products that toe the line between practicality and style, solve minor and even major problems, and are affordable. Check out this list and prepare to add them to your cart.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Small Box Organizer That Hides All Your Cords DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Hide all your cords, including the surge protector with this box organizer. It’s made of ABS fireproof material and has the look of real wood, disguising bulky cables and cords or even gaming consoles. You won’t have to worry about tripping over wires or accidentally unplugging your device and your living space will look less cluttered. The box has four cutouts for cords and a curved top that’s easy to remove.

2. These Macrame Hangings That Add Boho Charm Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging Home Decoration (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Hide imperfections in the walls or less than ideal paint jobs by simply hanging one of these macrame wall decorations. This two-pack features styles that are made of 100% pure cotton cord, which is light enough to hang with a push pin. They add a bohemian touch to your home wherever you hang them.

3. A Pleated Bed Skirt That Conceals Under-Bed Storage AmazonBasics Pleated Bed Skirt (Queen) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This pleated bed skirt will hide anything you store under your bed. It’s made of polyester and has a crisp and modern corner pleat. The fabric is resistant to stains and fading and is machine washable. It comes in 11 colors like dark grey, burgundy, and navy.

4. This Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That Looks Like Stainless Steel Livelynine Adhesive Wallpaper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to mismatched appliances or appliances with significant wear. This removable wallpaper looks like stainless steel and is easy to apply. It has a self-adhesive film that effortlessly sticks to surfaces and doesn't require a drop a glue. Simply measure, cut to size, and peel and stick to any smooth surface to transform the look of appliances or surfaces.

5. The Wood Polish That's Made With Beeswax And Orange Oil Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Give wooden furniture a major facelift with this wood polish. The formula is made with beeswax, carnauba wax, orange oil, and more to help renew the appearance of wooden surfaces. But that's not all it does: This polish also acts as a conditioner that prevents furniture from easily drying out in the future.

6. An Indoor/Outdoor Rug That Is Easy To Keep Clean nuLOOM Lefebvre Braided Indoor/Outdoor Rug $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This indoor/outdoor rug is perfect for high-traffic areas in your home or on your patio and can be easily spot treated with a carpet cleaner. This rug is water and fade resistant, so whether it's on your deck or in your kitchen, it will last a long time. It has a unique braided design and comes in a number of sizes and shapes, as well as seven goes-with-anything colors like light grey, salt and pepper, and aqua.

7. This Privacy Film For Glass That Is Applied Without Sticky Adhesive LEMON CLOUD Privacy Films for Glass $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a little extra privacy to your windows or glass doors while still allowing light to filter in with this window frost film. The 3D decorative film relies on static instead of glue to stick to your windows without mess and residue. It comes in five sizes and won't damage windows.

8. An Electric Cord Management Kit That Conceals And Protects Wires A+ Electric Cord Management Kit $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep all your cords organized and hidden with this cord management system. The cord lane holds cords inside, keeping them from kinking or causing shorts. The lane can be stuck to the wall and even painted the same color to camouflage its appearance. It works great for TV/cable cords that run down the wall from your mounted TV.

9. This Dual Trash Compartment That Saves Space In Your Kitchen simplehuman Dual Compartment Pull-Out Recycling Bin and Trash Can $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your trash cans incognito with this under counter trash compartment. The can features two bins: one for recycling and one for trash. Each bin is just over nine gallons and clicks into a ball-bearing track so you can easily slide the bins in and out from under your counter.

10. A Tub And Tile Refinishing Kit That Makes Your Bathroom Look Brand New Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing Kit $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your old bathtub a quick and affordable makeover with this tub and tile refinishing kit. The two-part epoxy acrylic formula works on ceramic tile, porcelain, fiberglass, acrylic, cast iron or steel. It comes in three colors to match your bathroom, dries fast, and won’t corrode over time.

11. This Distressed Wood Wallpaper That Is Easily Removable RoomMates Distressed Wood Peel and Stick Wallpaper $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a farmhouse touch to your home for half the cost with this distressed wood peel and stick wallpaper. The wallpaper goes on easily without any water or paste. It has a self-adhesive that sticks to walls without leaving a sticky residue behind. The best part is if you change your mind, it peels right off. It comes in rustic wood and blue shades.

12. A Ceiling Mounted Organizational System That Holds 250 Pounds HyLoft Organization Rack $85 | Amazon See on Amazon This overhead storage system clears the floor of your garage while adding significant storage. This ceiling mount rack can hold up to 250 pounds and is made of steel. It’s perfect for keeping holiday decorations or luggage stored safely, yet in an easily accessible spot.

13. A Spray Paint That Is Both Primer And Paint And Can Go On Any Surface RUST-OLEUM Universal Spray Paint $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Transform an old piece of furniture in your home with this all-surface spray paint. It works on wood, plastic, metal, fiberglass, concrete, wicker, and vinyl. The oil-based formula contains both primer and paint and dries quickly, preventing rust and corrosion. Choose among 15 colors.

14. The Under Shelf Organizers That Double Your Cabinet Storage Comfecto Under Shelf Basket (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Double the storage in your cabinets with these under shelf baskets. This two-pack is made of stainless steel and slides over any shelf, adding storage underneath. They require no tools to install and work great in pantries or kitchen cabinets. They hold up to 10 pounds each for extra storage where you need it.

15. A Hair Tool Organizer That Holds Hot Tools While They Cool Down mDesign Hair Care & Styling Tool Organizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This metal wire hair tool organizer keeps your beauty tools in one convenient location. The organizer has room for four hot tools like a blow dryer, straightener, curling iron or wand. It mounts to the wall easily, creating extra storage space. It’s even safe to place hot tools in the organizer while they cool down.

16. This Spice Rack That Slides Out To Easily Display Lynk Professional Double Spice Rack $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your spices organized with this double decker spice rack. The organizer slides out, making it easy to find and select the spice you need. The steel and chrome design not only looks sleek but makes the organizer easy to use and keeps it working for years. Each level has a polymer tray that is removable and washable in case you spill any spices.

17. This Cloth That Removes Water Stains From Wood Furniture Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Don’t freak out over a water mark on your favorite wood piece. This water mark remover gets rid of the marks caused by water, alcohol, or heat. This eraser gets rid of scratches, permanent marker, latex paint or other imperfections in the wood. Just wipe down the area you want clean with the included wipe and say goodbye to those dreaded stains.

18. This Ottoman That Opens Up To Reveal Extra Storage B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This ottoman doubles as a storage system. The top of the ottoman comes off and offers the perfect place to store toys or blankets. Putting it together is as simple as unfolding it and positioning the base agains the ground. It’s fully collapsible for when you’re not using it and comes in seven colors.

19. A Double Door Laminate Organizer That Is Adjustable ClosetMaid 2-Door Stackable Laminate Organizer $39 | Amazon See on Amazon This laminate organizer with double doors makes storage simple and stylish. Inside there are two adjustable shelves. If you need more storage, these organizers stack easily on top of each other, making one cohesive piece. The double doors add a refined touch while hiding your mess.

20. These Storage Cubes That Have Label Windows To Keep You Organized TomCare Storage Cubes (8-Pack) $31 | Amazon See on Amazon These soft storage cubes make staying organized a breeze. Each bin is collapsible, so you can lay them flat when they’re not in use. They come in four colors and each have handles on the side, making them easy to grab. These organizers also have a transparent slot where you can slip labels so that it’s easy to identify what’s in each box.

21. A Stylish Seagrass Basket For Plants And Storage Natural Craft Seagrass Belly Basket $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This multipurpose seagrass basket adds a boho flare to any space. Use it to hold toys, blankets, magazines, even plants. The soft and lightweight basket is handmade and comes in four colors and three sizes. Don’t let the size fool you, these baskets hold a lot.

22. A Ceramic Pet Bowl That Looks Adorable On Your Counter Bone Dry Ceramic Pet Bowl $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This adorable pet bowl is the perfect place to store your pet’s treats. It comes in eight sizes and four colors and has a cute lattice design with a paw print. The ceramic canister is dishwasher safe and has a bamboo lid with a silicone grip that creates an airtight seal and keeps foods and snacks fresh.

23. This Genius Plant And Pot That Hides Your Cat's Litter Box Good Pet Stuff Plant Hidden Litter Box $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Disguise your cat’s litter box with this inventive plant pot that mimics a clay pot, but actually holds cat litter (guests will never know). The durable pot features a vented system to trap in odors and the artificial plant on top doesn’t require watering. It’s a perfect way to keep your cat happy and their bathroom hidden.

24. These Cord Bundles That Stick To Any Surface Command Cord Bundlers (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These cord bundlers keep those messy looking cords in place. They stick to any wall to securely hold computer cables or cords from phone chargers or kitchen appliances. The command strip technology allows you to remove the hooks at any time, without leaving residue behind or damaging surfaces. They work on painted walls, wood, laminate, concrete, tile, metal, or glass.

25. This Crate Cover That Disguises Your Dog's Bed MidWest Dog Crate Cover $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This privacy crate cover creates a safe and cozy space for your dog to sleep. It also turns the crate from an eye sore to a functional piece of decor. It’s made of teflon, which keeps stains at bay. This cover allows for three points of entry. It comes in six sizes and four colors.

26. A Fake Rock That Conceals Eye Sores In Your Lawn EMSCO Group Landscape Rock $52 | Amazon See on Amazon This faux rock is ideal for hiding eye sores in your yard. Choose from sandstone and granite style rocks to place over pipes, wells, or sprinkler valves. These rocks blend into your landscape and can withstand extreme weather conditions. The details on the rock give it a life-like look.

27. This Waterproof Cover That Protects Your Air-Conditioner From The Elements Luxiv Window Air Conditioner Cover $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This window unit cover is both practical and stylish. It covers less appealing window AC units with a black waterproof cover that minimizes their appearance while keeping the unit safe from rain. The covers are dust-proof and protect the unit from UV damage. Using the black cover may even keep your room warmer in the winter by preventing winds and precipitation from seeping through.

28. A Stretchy Couch Slipcover That You Can Toss In The Wash Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This stretchy sofa cover slips over couches to keep drinks, pets, and every day use from wearing down expensive furniture. It fits sofas that that measure between 60 and 81 inches long and comes in 22 colors to match your space. The cover itself is soft and has an elastic bottom that locks it into place. A layer of anti-slim foams fit into the cushions to add even more support. When it gets dirty, simply remove it and toss it into the wash.

29. This Cozy Throw Blanket With Fun Pom-Pom Tassels LOMAO Flannel Blanket $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This adorable throw blanket adds a pop of color and whimsical details like pom-pom tassels to liven up your space without breaking the bank. This lightweight blanket is made from soft and silky microfiber. It comes in two sizes and seven colors and is machine washable.

30. These Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers That Add Elegance To Your Living Room LANANAS Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Dress up your throw pillows with these soft faux fur pillow covers that feature a 3D floral pattern and come in six shades. These covers are machine washable, available in three pillow sizes, and reviewers say they are tightly stitched, don't shed, and are high quality.

31. A Tower Storage Container That Holds Your Dog's Food Richell Pet Stuff Tower $71 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep all of your pet’s food and toys in one convenient place with this tower storage container. The top drawer easily folds down so that you can access its contents while a foot pedal opens the bottom drawer. Each bin holds eight pounds of dry pet food and has a snap-lock feature that keeps food fresh. The side of the tower features hooks for leashes and collars.

32. These Blackout Curtains That Reduce Light And Sound WONTEX Blackout Curtains (2-Pack) $37 | Amazon See on Amazon These blackout curtains feature three thick layers of fabric that keep rooms dark (even during the day) and can also reduce noise for a quieter nap or sleep. The curtains come in eight sizes and seven colors.

33. A Waterproof Table Cloth That Won't Stain Or Wrinkle RYB HOME Waterproof Tablecloth $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Don’t cry over spilled milk (or red wine or coffee). This waterproof tablecloth won’t absorb liquid, making it easy to wipe clean. The stain-resistant material is also resistant to tears, dust, and wrinkles. Use it on your table, buffet, or for an outdoor picnic. You can toss it in the wash if it gets too dirty and it comes in three sizes and 10 shades.

34. These Wall Protection Pads That Keep Your Doorknobs From Scraping The Wall Prime-Line– White Vinyl Wall Protection Pad $3 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your doorknobs scraping up your brand new paint? These wall protectors are designed to cushion the space between your wall and door knob. They are self-adhesive and stick directly to the wall, making them so easy to install. And if you already have existing damage, they will conceal it well since the protectors are smooth and nearly flat to the wall.

35. This Outdoor TV Cover That Protects Your TV From Rain Clicks Outdoor TV Cover $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your outdoor TV safe for years to come with this TV cover. The cover is waterproof and dust-proof so you can feel confident leaving your TV on your deck or patio. It stays on your TV at all times and has a flap that lifts up to view the screen. The cover comes in seven sizes and closes tightly with velcro straps.

36. A Box Wine Dispenser That Looks Good In Your Kitchen Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser (3-Liter) $129 | Amazon See on Amazon Box wine has never looked so fancy. This stainless steel box wine dispenser dresses up your wine, holds up to three liters, and keeps wine fresh for six weeks. It comes in four colors and features a convenient dispenser on the front for pouring single glasses.

37. A Valet Lock Box That's Ideal For Hiding And Organizing Keys AdirOffice Key Steel Security Storage Holder $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This valet-style lock box provides a safe way to keep all of your keys secure and organized. It holds 48 keys and can be mounted to a wall. This set even comes with key tags that allow you to organize and label your keys so you never have to go through trial and error again. It’s made of steel and has the option for a code combination or a key lock for security.

38. A Faux Tree Stump That Keep Your Garden Looking Perfect Aquascape Faux Oak Stump Cover $104 | Amazon See on Amazon This faux tree stump is the perfect addition to your garden. It blends into the surrounding area while covering up any eye sores. The inside is hollow, allowing you to place it over outlets, transformers, or other fixtures. It is designed to look like a real tree stump and can stand up to any weather conditions.

39. A Freestanding Closet That Will Give You The Extra Storage You Need With A Renovation Whitmor Clothes Closet $46 | Amazon See on Amazon This freestanding garment organizer is the extra closet space you’ve been looking for. If all your closets are full or your home is lacking in storage, these sturdy fabric closets are a great way to add storage without doing construction. The zipper features makes it easy to access anything that’s inside, while the coated steel frame retains the closet's shape.

40. A Dual Laundry Basket That Has Removable Liners And A Lid BirdRock Home Double Laundry Hamper $46 | Amazon See on Amazon This double laundry hamper makes doing laundry so much easier. Each side of the hamper has its own removable liner so you can grab the liner and dirty clothes without having to move the whole basket. It’s perfect for transporting clothes to and from the laundry room. The basket has a lid and and cut-out handles so it conceals clothing while making it easier to transport.

41. This Cover Keeps Your Washing Machine Concealed And Clean Mr. You Washing Machine Cover $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Hide your bulky washing machine under this appliance cover. Not only does it disguise the washer, but it is water repellent, dust-resistant, and designed to last. A cut-out window gives you access to the machine's control knobs, while doors for the front and top roll back to allow you to use the machine. Just wipe the cover down to clean it.