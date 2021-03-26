53 Products With Such A Fast-Growing Following, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

If you ask me, popularity isn’t everything... unless you’re shopping online. With so many products to choose from, judging an item by its following is an easy way to figure out if it’s worth the price. And as long as the reviews are glowing — and Amazon is having trouble keeping it in stock — it’s almost impossible to go wrong.

But if you aren’t sure where to start, don’t worry. This list is chock-full of popular products that reviewers have already tested out for you, based off hundreds and thousands of reviews. There’s a Bluetooth speaker that’s not only splash-proof, but the rechargeable battery also lets you jam out for more than 50 hours. And if you’d rather snap photos than listen to music? There’s also a flash drive designed specifically for your phone. Simply plug it into the charging port, and you’ll be able to transfer your files for safekeeping — a must-have if you’re finally starting to run out of memory.

When Amazon is having trouble keeping something in stock, you know it’s gotta be popular — so what are you waiting for? These genius products aren’t going to be available for long, and especially not that speaker.

1 This LED Strip That Adds Sleek Lighting To Your Home Daybetter Flexible Color Changing Remote Control Led Strip Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon Install this LED strip underneath your bed, behind your television, or even underneath the cabinets in your kitchen. Each order comes with a remote so that you can change the color without getting up, and it’s a whopping 65 feet long.

2 A Bluetooth Speaker That Plays Music For Up To 24 Hours Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Go ahead and take this Bluetooth speaker with you to the beach — not only is it splash-proof, but a powerful rechargeable battery provides up to 24 hours of playback. And if you pair it with your phone, the built-in microphone allows you to answer hands-free calls.

3 These Resistance Bands That Stack Up To 150 Pounds Whatafit Resistance Bands Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking to build strength without an expensive gym membership? These resistance bands stack from 10 to 150 pounds, making them great for people of all fitness levels. The carabiner clips let you attach them to all sorts of anchors, including chain link fences and chair legs. Plus, each order also comes with a door anchor.

4 A Mascara That Adds Volume & Length To Lashes Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon Use this mascara before your next evening out; it’ll help add volume to your lashes (as well as length). The gentle formula is suitable for sensitive eyes, and you can even grab it in waterproof or washable versions. Choose from two colors: blackest black, or very black.

5 The Viral High-Waist Leggings That Over 6,800 Customers Love MOSHENGQI Ruched Butt Lifting High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Go ahead and squat down to the floor in these leggings — the four-way stretch fabric won’t turn transparent no matter how you bend. They’re made with a polyester blend that features a touch of spandex for stretch, while the ruched back is a cute touch.

6 A Smart Notebook That Virtually Sends Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does this smart notebook let you upload your notes to iCloud, Google Drive, and more, but the pages also wipe clean so that you can use them again. It’s compatible with any pen or marker in the Pilot Frixion line — and each order comes with one included.

7 This Flash Drive That Works With Phones AUAMOZ USB Flash Drive Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pop this flash drive into your phone if you’re running out of space for all your photos and videos. It’s large enough to hold up to 512 gigabytes worth of data, and it’ll even work with iPhones as well as Androids. Plus, it has data encryption technology to help keep your files protected.

8 These Soap Sheets For Staying Clean On The Go TXIN Disposable Hand Washing Paper Soap (10 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Ever wind up in a bathroom that didn’t have any soap? Just pull these sheets out of your bag, and you’ll still be able to wash your hands. Each order comes with 10 packs for a total of 200 sheets — and since they dissolve in water, they’re also great for camping.

9 A Projector & Tripod Duo With Speakers Bloomidea Q6 Mini Projector Amazon $43 See On Amazon Enjoy a relaxing movie night cast from this projector. Your movie setup is adjustable, thanks to a stable tripod. You have the choice of using the integrated Hi-Fi speakers or connecting to your own speakers. Plus, this projector connects with multiple devices, including an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

10 A Wireless Aluminum Phone Charger That’s Ultra-Slim TOZO W1 Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wireless phone charger is made from ultra-slim aviation aluminum — and it takes up hardly any space on your desk or nightstand. It’s designed to work with any Qi-enabled phone, regardless of the brand. Choose from a variety of colors, including rose gold, champagne, black, and more.

11 This USB Essential Oil Diffuser For Your Car InnoGear Car Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to this USB diffuser, and carry it with you in the car. It also features two misting modes, while the black exterior pairs effortlessly with a variety of car interiors. Plus, it’s quiet and BPA-free.

12 A Waterproof Callus Remover You Can Use In The Shower PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Removers Amazon $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to scrub away at your foot with a file; allow this electric callus remover to help buff your feet smooth. The waterproof casing means you can safely use it in the shower. Plus, each order comes with three grinding heads: one for old skin, another for hard calluses, and a third for daily maintenance.

13 The Garlic Press That Keeps Your Hands Clean OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Garlic Press Amazon $17 See On Amazon Chopping up garlic by hand can make your fingers smell like, well, garlic — but you can use this press instead. It’s made from die-cast zinc that won’t warp under pressure, while the nonslip handles help you maintain a firm grip. “Love that you really don't have to peel the garlic at all,” raved one reviewer. “It will effortlessly press the garlic out past the skin.”

14 These Silicone Pot Holders That Are Incredibly Versatile Q's INN 7 in 1 Multi-Purpose Pot Holders and Silicone Trivet Mats Amazon $13 See On Amazon Heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit, these silicone pot holders aren’t just great for handling hot cookware — they can also be used as trivets in a pinch. These ones also feature a honeycomb design so that you can even dry dishes on them.

15 The Wireless Earbuds With An Affordable Price Tag TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a fraction of the cost of many other wireless earbuds, you can grab these ones that are totally waterproof. They can play music for up to 30 hours when used with the charging case, and the smart-touch control lets you skip, play, pause, and answer calls — all without unlocking your phone.

16 These Silicone Honeycomb Ice Trays That Hold 36 Cubes Each Spightdex Ice Trays (3 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t have an ice maker in your fridge? Each one of these ice cube trays makes up to 36 cubes per freeze, while the lids help prevent spills in your freezer. You can also stack multiple trays on top of each other — and since they’re made from flexible silicone, it’s easy to pop your cubes out once solid.

17 The Silicone Brushes That Help Exfoliate Chapped Lips YOUKOOL Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon When balms and chapsticks aren’t doing enough to moisturize dry lips, it might be time try exfoliating them with these brushes. Each brush is double-sided: one for exfoliation, and a second for massaging. Plus, the heads are made from soft silicone that’s suitable for sensitive skin.

18 A Mineral-Packed Tooth Powder That Works Like Toothpaste Frau Fowler POWER MINT Tooth Powder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made with peppermint, wintergreen, and spearmint essential oils, this tooth powder is a fluoride-free alternative to toothpaste. It’s chock-full of minerals — including calcium and strontium — to help remineralize teeth. And unlike some toothpastes, this powder is also vegan.

19 This Heated Coaster That Keeps Drinks Warm VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you prefer to sip your coffee instead of chug it, this heated coaster is a must-have. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels depending on how warm you like your beverages, while the spill-proof design means you can get it wet without worrying about damage.

20 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain IBOANN Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The blue light produced by electronic screens can possibly put strain on your eyes — but you can grab these glasses to help prevent that from happening. Not only do they block blue light, but they can even help reduce eye fatigue. Plus, they come in a ton of fun shades, including tortoise, black, pink, blue, and more.

21 The Silicone Shampoo Brush That Massages Away Dirt Cbiumpro Scalp Massager (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made with soft silicone bristles, these shampoo brushes are great for massaging away dirt — and they can even help stimulate blood flow in your scalp. The handle on the back helps you grip them in the shower, and they’re suitable for use on all types of hair.

22 A Roller That’ll Wipe Your Phone Screen Clear SKT iRoller Screen Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of looking down at a cloudy, smudged phone screen? Use this roller to clear away all those fingerprints. It’ll work with any smartphone, tablet, or laptop touchscreen — and since it’s about the size of a glue stick, you can easily keep it in your computer bag.

23 This Portable Coffee Grinder That’s The Same Size As Your Phone RioRand Portable Manual Coffee Grinder Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you enjoy making coffee on the go, you might want to add this portable coffee grinder to your cart. It can help grind coffee beans in different sizes — course, medium, fine, and more — and it has a durable bottom that’s ideal for traveling. However, the main construction of the coffee tool is made with durable stainless steel.

24 A Pack Of Hair Ties That Won’t Leave Crimps Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $8 See On Amazon Regular hair ties can leave you with headaches and crimps in your hair — but not these ones. Not only does the spiral design spread the pressure out so that they don’t crimp your strands, but they’re also more hygienic since each one is made from non-porous material.

25 The Cheese Board Made From Sleek Bamboo VaeFae Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon A cheese board like this one is an easy way to make any evening at home a fancy occasion — and it’s even made from 100% organic bamboo. Each order comes with six cheese knives as well as six forks. Plus, there’s also a slide-out drawer where you can store them all.

26 A Hot Air Brush That Dries & Styles At The Same Time Aima Beauty Hair Dryer Brush Amazon $37 See On Amazon Made with advanced ion technology that helps reduce unwanted frizz while infusing shine, this hot air brush is a must-have for anyone looking to cut down on the time it takes to get ready. The tufted bristles help keep your scalp protected from the heat — and if you curl them into your roots, the hot air can help increase volume.

27 These Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa Amysen Smart Plugs (4 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pair these smart plugs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control your devices using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. No smart hub is required, and the downloadable app even lets you set schedules so that your lights turn on right before you get home.

28 A Portable Blender That Takes Up Little Space Hotsch Portable Blender Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a full-sized blender? This portable version can still power through ice and other smoothie ingredients — and the blades are even made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Just keep the battery charged, and you’ll be able to use it about 15 times before it needs to be plugged in.

29 The Fragrance-Free Face Lotion That’s Non-Comedogenic CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only is this face lotion made without any oil, but it’s also non-comedogenic — which means it shouldn’t clog your pores. The SPF-30 rating helps keep you protected from the sun’s rays while hyaluronic acid works to infuse moisture into dry complexions. And unlike some lotions, this one is fragrance-free.

30 A Sleek Water Bottle Designed To Fit In Your Bag MoChic Flat Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Most reusable water bottles take up a ton of space. That’s why this one has a flat design that allows you to stack it in your bag — similar to how you would with books. It’s made from high-quality Tritan plastic, while the leakproof cap helps prevent messes.

31 This Fitness Tracker You Can Wear In The Pool HAFURY Smart Watch Activity Amazon $37 See On Amazon Some fitness trackers can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this one is available for less than $40. It’s also waterproof, which means you can wear it while you’re swimming. Plus, the battery lasts for at least 10 days when fully charged.

32 These Silky Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Hair JOGJUE Silk Pillowcase Amazon $30 See On Amazon Silk is gentler on your hair than cotton, which means these pillowcases can help reduce unwanted frizziness — all while you’re sleeping. Each one is made from hypoallergenic mulberry silk, and there are seven colors to choose from: apricot, blue, purple, gray, and more.

33 The Stylish Cooler That Carries Like A Backpack Lifewit Insulated Lightweight Leakrproof Backpack Amazon $37 See On Amazon Bulky coolers can be difficult to lift, so why not keep your drinks in this insulated backpack? It’s made from water-resistant Oxford fabric, while the leakproof liner helps keep it looking fresh — even if something spills. Plus, the spacious interior can hold up to 34 cans.

34 A Pair Of Shatterproof Wine Glasses Without Stems Bravario Unbreakable Stemless Plastic Wine Glasses Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these wine glasses made from shatterproof Tritan plastic, but the stemless design gives them a modern touch. Unlike some glasses, these ones won’t become cloudy in the dishwasher — and the rounded edges allow for smooth sipping.

35 This Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak That Helps Eliminate Unwanted Odors DAILY REMEDY Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak Amazon $18 See On Amazon When regular body wash isn’t getting rid of unwanted odors, it might be time to give this tea tree oil foot soak a try. It’s formulated with 100% pure epsom and Dead Sea salt, as well as a blend of soothing essential oils. Plus, it can even help eradicate ailments like athlete’s foot, calluses, and more.

36 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Calm Blemishes Overnight Le Gushe Acne Pimple Master Patch Amazon $12 See On Amazon Got a surprise blemish that’s popped up in the middle of the day? If you want to treat it, just cover it with one of these patches. The hydrocolloid dressing within each patch will help flatten the blemish as fluids are absorbed, and they’re fairly transparent.

37 The Heat-Resistant Mat That Keeps Counters Protected From Hot Tools SmellRose Hair Iron Mat & Pouch Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keep your hot tools on top of this heat-resistant mat so that they don’t leave scorch marks on your counters. It’s made from tough silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, while the textured surface helps keep your tools from sliding off. Plus, you can even store your tools inside of it once done.

38 A Set Of Cleaning Brushes To Scrub Your Home Spotless Holikme Deep Cleaning Brush Set (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether your grout has grime or your shower tracks are looking a little old, this set of brushes can help you get both — and everything else — sparkling clean. The scouring pad brushes are particularly great for dirty tiles, while the ergonomic handles on each allow for a comfortable grip.

39 This Gadget That Boosts Weak Wi-Fi Signals Throughout The House TP-Link WiFi Extender Amazon $27 See On Amazon Having trouble getting your Wi-Fi to reach throughout the house? This signal booster not only covers more than 1,000 square feet, but it can also connect to up to 20 devices without slowing down. Installation only takes a few short minutes, and the downloadable app even lets you set schedules.

40 A Cable Raceway That Tidies Up Cluttered Wires D-Line Cable Raceway On-Wall Cord Cover Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to thread cables through the wall to hide them — just use this raceway to hid them in plain sight. It’s made from high-quality PVC that you can trim to any length, while the adhesive backing makes it easy to install practically anywhere. Choose from five colors: white, beige, black, silver, or wood grain.

41 The Box That Eliminates Germs From Your Phone Rdfmy UV Phone Sterilizer Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon You might wash your hands all the time, but when was the last time you washed your phone? Pop your phone, jewelry, coins, or any other small item into this box — and then sit back and relax as it sterilizes everything in less than six minutes. Plus, it’s designed to fit nearly any phone. One reviewer even wrote that “my note10xl fits inside with no problem, case and all.”

42 These Tracker Tags That Help You Find Misplaced Keys ldcx Wireless Remote Finder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dashing around for your keys when you’re already running late is never fun — so grab these tracker tags. Simply loop one onto your keyring, then press the corresponding button on the remote once your keys go missing. The tag will let out a loud ring, allowing you to easily find it from up to 115 feet away.

43 This Spray That Helps Stretch Tight Shoes FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether your canvas kicks are a little too tight or you’ve got cramped leather boots, this spray can help. Just give your shoes a few spritzes, and the conditioning formula will help soften the fabric to give it some stretch. It won’t stain or fade, and you can use it on various types of material.

44 A Laptop Stand With A Built-In Phone Stand TopMate Laptop and Phone Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a swivel base that you can rotate (along with a built-in phone stand on the side), this laptop stand makes it easy to show other people your screen. The viewing angle is even adjustable up to eight different positions, while its ventilated design helps keep your laptop from overheating. Plus, it weighs less than 2 pounds — perfect for stashing into a backpack.

45 The Waterproof Trash Can Made For Your Car EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t let trash fall to the floor of your car — just tuck it away into this trash can. The waterproof interior keeps your car safe from spills, while the fasteners on the lid won’t let it shake loose. Choose from four colors: black, dark grey, green, or light grey.

46 A Gap Filler That Prevents Stuff From Falling Between Your Car Seats Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler Amazon $23 See On Amazon That gap between your center console and car seat is almost like a magnet for any small item — like my phone — that I happen to drop. That’s why I have these gap fillers in my car. Not only do they prevent things from falling down into that no-man’s land, but one size is made to fit most vehicles.

47 This Magnetic Phone Mount That Sticks To Your Car’s Dashboard Syncwire Magnetic Car Phone Mount Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sturdy phone mount for your car, search no further than this one. Unlike some mounts, it uses a durable 3M adhesive pad to adhere to your dashboard — and it even features an adjustable swivel design. Plus, it has a powerful magnet to hold your phone in place.

48 A Cleaning Gel That Reaches Into Vents & Under Keyboards TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $9 See On Amazon Air vents, blinds, keyboards, camera lenses — this gel can squish into all of those tight spaces to gently pull away dust and dirt. It’s reusable until the color turns dar, and it’s also biodegradable once discarded. Plus, the it has a sweet, lightweight scent isn’t overpowering.

49 The Reusable Makeup Eraser That Only Needs Water The Original Makeup Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no cleanser necessary when you’re using this reusable makeup eraser; just get it wet with water, and it’ll gently wash away even the most stubborn waterproof makeup. It’s suitable for sensitive skin, as well as hypoallergenic and cruelty-free.

50 A Toilet Paper Holder With A Long Shelf On Top Bjiotun Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $26 See On Amazon As long as you keep a backup roll of toilet paper on this holder, you’ll never get caught empty-handed in the bathroom. There’s also space for small items on the shelf above — and since it’s made from stainless steel ,it’s also rustproof as well as scratch-resistant.

51 These LED Candles That You Can Use Outdoors Enido Flameless LED Candles (9 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about using these LED candles outside, as each one is completely waterproof. They cast a soothing ambiance to help you relax after a long day, and the remote means you don’t even have to get up in order to change the colors or turn them off.

52 A Bamboo Bread Slicer That’ll Catch Loose Crumbs KITCHEN NATURALS Foldable Bamboo Bread Slicer Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s way too easy to cut uneven slices of bread — unless you’re using this slicer. The bamboo slats guide your knife downwards so that the slices come out uniformly, and it even folds down for storage. Plus, it even features a crumb catcher to help keep mess to a minimum.