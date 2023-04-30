Professional Cleaners Say You Could Make Your Home Look A Hell Of A Lot Better With Any Of These Genius Tricks

“Cleaning the bathtub and showers can be a real chore, especially when there's built-up grime and soap scum,” says Ryan Knoll, owner of Tidy Casa in Phoenix. “Instead of using more elbow grease, the job becomes a lot easier by using a brush bit for a drill.” Indeed, these scrubbing brushes can be attached directly to the head of your power drill, and each of the three brushes in the set is a different shape, allowing you to tackle a variety of projects with ease. Plus, with the extra pressure from the drill, you may not even need to use any extra cleaning products to get the job done.

Available colors: 5