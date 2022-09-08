Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Palace confirmed, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.” The statement adds that the Queen “remains comfortable” at her Scottish residence and her immediate family members have been notified.

Responding to the royal statement on Twitter, the newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

This is a breaking news story with more to follow.