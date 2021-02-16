Shrove Tuesday is one of the most underrated holidays in the year. It’s the one day you can have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and no one can say anything about it. And this year Shrove Tuesday is about to get even more exciting as the royal chefs have shared the Queen's pancake recipe for you to try at home. And it includes an extra special secret ingredient.

On Feb. 16, the royals catering team divulged their method for making pancake batter plus the three ways they think pancakes should be served. For the batter, their ingredients list is as follows:

125g Plain Flour

30g Sugar

Pinch of salt

2 medium eggs

1.5 egg yolks

250 ml Milk

40g Butter

You read that right, butter. Not a typical ingredient for pancake batter – but this is not your typical pancake.

The royal chefs explain that they use butter to make a beurre noisette, a sweet nutty sauce that keeps the pancakes moist. To make this all you have to do is put the butter in the pan and simmer until all of the water in the butter is cooked off. Easy!

After that, you combine the salt, flour, and sugar in a bowl with the eggs and mix until the batter is smooth and lump-free. Then you add the milk and the beurre noisette and you're ready for frying.

But what about toppings? Well, while I personally am a big fan of Nutella, you'll be unsurprised to hear the Queen opts for something a little more fancy. The royal chefs say they top their pancakes with jam and cream, lemon and sugar, or ham, leek, and cheese.

There you have it. Now you have all the tools for a right royal pancake day.