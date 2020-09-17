Every Retrograde In Astrology, Ranked From Least To Most Chaotic

Astrology
The planets are always stirring up drama.
adventtr/E+/Getty Images
All retrogrades hit differently depending on the planet involved, what zodiac sign it’s retrograding in, and how it’s activating your individual birth chart — but here’s the general scoop on the major planetary retrogrades and how intensely they affect our lives.
Rainer Zapka / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
As the planet of good luck, Jupiter retrograde (which happens once per year and lasts for about four months) is usually the least stressful backspin of the bunch. It’s a time to reflect on your personal philosophies and belief systems, and refine the path you’re on.