Food
You Can Recreate Starbucks' Chai Latte At Home
Three easy ways to make your favorite fall drink.
Put out the cornucopia and sound your Sweater Weather Spotify playlist: fall is nearly here. Even if there isn’t a nip in the air just yet, you can get into the fall mindset by recreating the Starbucks chai latte at home.
Per its product page, a Starbucks Chai latte has three main ingredients: milk, water, chai tea concentrate. Of course, that chai tea concentrate is where all the flavor lives. Starbucks’ blend includes spices like cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, anise, and vanilla. A grande chai latte at Starbucks uses four pumps of their chai concentrate hence why the drink is so sweet and the spices are so... well, concentrated.
The real secret to the perfect at-home latte, chai or otherwise, is pretty simple: a milk frother. IKEA sells milk frothers for just $2.99 so if you’re wonder how much happiness costs it’s under three bucks. A milk frother will help combine your ingredients into a smooth, silky mixture while also creating bubbles and the latte’s pièce de résistance, foam. Don’t want to make a trip to IKEA? You can also throw your chai latte mixture into a blender for a few pulses. Not only will it make sure your spices are evenly distributed, it’ll aerate the mixture giving it a lighter, frothier texture.
Now, onto the real task at hand: the chai latte. Here are three ways to recreate Starbucks’ chai latte, ranging from entirely homemade to store-bought options.
There are plenty of Starbucks drinks you can recreate at home from their classic cold brew to Peppermint Mochas to, yes, even the Pumpkin Spice Latte. If nothing else, at least you'll avoid the long lines. Happy caffeinating.