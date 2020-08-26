The government announced the Eat Out to Help Out scheme at the start of August in a bid to get people back into pubs, cafés, and restaurants. Despite being scheduled to end on August 31, some venues have decided to extend their Eat Out to Help Out offers. While these deals aren’t part of a government scheme, you might still be able to get your mid-week dinner out for a bargain price. Here's how to find them.

The Eat Out to Help Out (EOHO) scheme offered people 50% off their food and soft drinks up to a total of £10. This applied to individual people at specific venues from Mondays to Wednesdays and meant that a household of five could get up to £50 off their meal. Despite some criticism about the scheme, it has generally been considered to be a success and government figures show that 35 million meals were bought on the scheme in the first two weeks alone.

Speaking about the scheme Stephen Wall, Managing Director and co-founder of Pho, said, “The Eat Out to Help Out scheme has really been amazing. It’s so nice to see our restaurants full of happy staff and customers again. It has certainly benefited our early week figures and seems to have encouraged the British public to dine out safely, as our restaurants are filling up and staying busy throughout the weekend, too.”

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has advised the chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the scheme into September to give businesses some extra support, but there is no confirmation on whether or not this will happen at the time of writing (August 26). However, some restaurants have taken matters into their own hands and are keeping the deals in place despite them no longer being backed by the government. Our favourites include:

Peru Perdu in Manchester is offering the EOHO deal throughout September

Homeslice in London is offering the EOHO deal throughout September

Kricket in London is offering the EOHO deal until December 31

Bill’s is offering the EOHO deal throughout at its various locations September

56 North in Edinburgh is offering the EOHO deal until October 31

The Coconut Tree is offering the EOHO deal throughout at its various locations September and on lunchtime meals until October 31. The Bristol, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Oxford, and Bournemouth branches will be removing the £10 per person limit, but alcoholic drinks are still be excluded.

The Wilderness in Birmingham is offering the EOHO deal throughout September, but is changing the days to Tuesday-Thursday

SIX in Cambridge is offering the EOHO deal throughout September

Spanish City near Newcastle is offering the EOHO deal throughout September

If you're looking to find out whether your favourite restaurant is extending their discounts into September, the best option is to check their social media pages.