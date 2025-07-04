Your July Money Horoscope

The dog days of summer are always a good time to slow down a bit, and the astrology of July is here to reinforce this sentiment cosmically. Throughout June, the planets brought all kinds of abundant energy to people’s pocketbooks and professional goals alike, making it one of the best periods of the year for manifestation. But with some major planetary transitions as well as a Mercury retrograde on the agenda this month, your money horoscope for July is going to be an important one.

The first week of the month sees value-oriented Venus and change-maker Uranus moving into quick-thinking Gemini on July 4 and 7, respectively, bringing potential shifts in the personal and collective financial landscape. Venus in Gemini could inspire you to diversify your investments or get stronger at networking with the people around you — a helpful professional connection could be right in front of you! As the planet of technological invention and revolution, Uranus’ transition into Gemini starts a nearly eight-year-long era that will change how society shares data and communicates information, which could impact fiscal matters globally. It’ll take time to see how this one unfolds.

The full moon on July 10 rises in Capricorn, and it’s one of the best moments of the year for bringing professional projects to fruition and ditching distractions that are keeping you from reaching your money goals. Channel Capricorn’s hardworking and determined energy to push ahead. A week later, Mercury retrograde begins, which is always a significant transit for money and work. That’s because Mercury is the cosmic ruler of all things logical in nature, which makes these backspins a challenging time for number-crunching, signing contracts, managing a busy schedule, communicating with colleagues, or starting new work endeavors. Double-check your calendar invites and reread your emails before sending to avoid a snag.

Leo season begins on July 22, giving everyone more confidence to pursue their passions and a greater desire to be seen. The new moon on July 24 is a great time to manifest something in your work life that makes you feel excited about the future, whether that’s kicking off a creative side hustle or finally taking a step toward a career shift. The new moon is being supported by down-to-business Saturn and imaginative Neptune, bringing the perfect blend of idealism and discipline to help you achieve your goals.

If you want to give your new moon intentions a second boost, the Mercury cazimi on July 31 marks a bright spot in this Mercury retrograde cycle. As the sun illuminates Mercurial matters with this conjunction, the end of the month is helpful for revisiting past ideas or career opportunities that deserve a second chance.

Read on for your full money horoscope for July 2025.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The first week of July could bring some unexpected shifts that impact your income, or perhaps an unexpected change of heart when it comes to which financial endeavors are truly worth your time. Your relationship to money has been slowly shifting lately, but your values may suddenly become clear. The full moon on July 10 rises in your career zone and inspires you to buckle down on your work goals. Make sure your current professional plans stand on solid ground. The mid-month Mercury retrograde could inspire you to pick back up on passion projects or side hustles that you’d previously given up on. Use the new moon and Mercury cazimi during the last week of the month to set some goals. Perhaps they’ve got more potential than you thought.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Luxury planet Venus spends most of the month in your money zone, which could give you the urge to splurge on fancy things or luxe purchases. Treat yourself to something special during the first half of the month. Wild-child Uranus follows Venus into your money zone on July 7, kicking off a new era of change and unconventionality in the way you manage your finances. With Mercury retrograde kicking off mid-month, it may be helpful to set aside some cash for possible household repairs, as things you’ve put off fixing in your home might suddenly require some attention. A clash between Venus and go-getter Mars on July 23 challenges you to bridge the gap between your passions and your income. How can you turn your creativity into cash?

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Cancer season shines a light on the material resources in your life, making the whole first half of the month a good time to consider your budget or make a case for a raise. Your manifestation powers are high all month, too, as value-oriented Venus hits your sign on July 4, making you a magnet for new connections and luxurious experiences. The full moon on July 10 is a good time to settle debts, or at least to get going on a realistic plan to pay off what you owe. If you need to have any high-importance discussions regarding your career or finances, do it before Mercury retrograde begins. However, if there’s an old work email or conversation that you need to revisit, the retrograde is the perfect time.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Intellectual Mercury is in your money zone all month, giving you a sound mind for financial decisions, especially through the whole first half of July. If you need to solidify any professional contracts or sort something out with a business partner, the full moon on July 10 is your chance to negotiate. Think practically and be realistic about your objectives. Once Mercury starts retrograding mid-month, you may have money mix-ups, so double-check your bank statements, save your receipts, and read the fine print on big purchases, if you must make them. However, it can be a good time to follow up on any previous investments or other potential income streams that haven’t quite panned out yet. The new moon on July 24 is a fabulous time for considering your financial goals and coming up with creative plans to achieve them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Go-getter Mars is in your money zone through the month, giving you lots of motivation when it comes to making decisive financial moves. If you need to take action when it comes to getting a raise or a higher-paying position, the first half of the month is a good time. The full moon on July 10 is useful for making practical changes to your daily workflow and adjusting your routine to foster more productivity. Realistic goals are better than unreachable ones. Mercury is retrograde in your sign starting on July 17/18, so you may feel a little out of touch with yourself and your goals. However, the last week of the month will bring some clarity, specifically during the new moon on July 24 and the Mercury cazimi on July 31. You’ll feel a lot more comfortable knowing what steps to take toward your career or money intentions.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) With adrenaline-fueled Mars in your sign all month, you may feel more confident and decisive about your goals than usual, so use this boost of motivation to take action at work or make some bold money moves. Meanwhile, value-oriented Venus hits your career zone on July 4, giving you loads of charm to smooth over working relationships or otherwise win over the right people. Uranus follows suit a few days later, marking a new era of change, unconventionality, and risk-taking in your professional trajectory. The coming years could bring some unexpected twists. The first week of Leo season brings a moment of reckoning regarding your working reputation and current career path, and you’ll be challenged to align your actions with your values. Trust that any struggles you hit now are actually keys to a clearer point of view.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Cancer season shines a spotlight on your career through the first few weeks of the month, so consider your current work goals and where you’re steering your professional ship in the long term. This period is also helpful for manifesting new connections that can expand your field of expertise, whether that means finding a mentor or otherwise being given the chance to learn something new that’ll benefit your career path. Starting mid-month, Mercury retrograde could make group projects a little more difficult, so make an effort to stay out of any drama that could bubble up amongst your colleagues and do your best to be diplomatic if you’re working as a team. That said, it’s a helpful time to revisit past networking connections that might have dropped off somewhere along the way, especially during the last week of July.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you owe anyone money or have unspoken issues corroding your working relationships, this month is a good time to address these matters. Diplomacy, honesty, and a willingness to compromise can help smooth over some of these lingering stressors. Down-to-business Saturn starts retrograding through your work zone on July 13, so focus on running a tighter ship and reevaluating any productivity-wasting habits that may have developed in recent months. Mercury retrograde is coming for your professional life starting mid-month, so be sure you’re dotting your I’s and crossing your T’s when it comes to work projects and office communication alike. Kicking off new career endeavors during this period could lead to frustrations and roadblocks, but can help you reevaluate the current path you’re on and refine it to be more suited to your passions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Business partnerships and pending contracts benefit from more honest communication starting the first week of July. Be open about what’s working and what isn’t, and make adjustments as necessary. The full moon on July 10 peaks in your money sector, helping you successfully bring an investment to a more fruitful place or move forward methodically on some other income-boosting endeavor. Go-getter Mars also spends the entirety of July in your career zone, giving you the motivation necessary to take charge of professional matters and push forward on your goals. The mid-month Mercury retrograde could have you circling back to a past interest of yours, perhaps inspiring you to sign up for a class or start studying up to further your education in said field. The new moon on July 24 is the perfect time to make the first move toward a more passionate path.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) If you want to boost your work productivity this month, the best way to do it is by adding more harmony and beauty to your daily grind. Balance your calendar to ensure you’re not overbooked and do something to revamp the aesthetics of your desk or workplace. Some fresh energy and more room to breathe will inspire you. The full moon in your sign on July 10 is the perfect time to act on your desires and start pursuing your professional and financial goals more seriously. Once Mercury retrograde comes along, old debts might suddenly reappear, and lingering financial loose ends could require mending. Use the latter half of the month as an opportunity to follow up on any money you’re owed or settle any debts that are still in your name.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Cancer season has you thinking about your daily work routine for the first few weeks of the month, so it’s a great time to restructure your schedule or adjust your workload in a way that fosters more productivity. Your creative side is sparkling all month long, so if you’ve got a passion project with lucrative potential on the side, pour some energy into bringing it to life. Sometimes all you need is a little inspiration. Mercury retrograde could stir up miscommunications in business partnerships, so ensure your one-on-one conversations are done with caution. It’s also a notoriously difficult time for contracts, so if you need to deal with paperwork or other legal documents for work, make sure you’ve read all the fine print and don’t overlook any details.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) If you work with a team or are involved in any group projects at your job, the full moon on July 10 is a great time to brainstorm together and bounce ideas around. It’s also a helpful lunation for networking with people who can help you reach your financial or professional goals, so get out and connect. A few days later, down-to-business planet Saturn starts retrograding in your money zone, prompting you to review the way you’ve handled your budget in recent months and get more serious about saving. Mercury retrograde follows suit five days later, and it has the potential to throw some wrenches into your work schedule. Double-check meeting dates and times so as to not overbook yourself. If you need to tighten up your routine or implement some better spending habits, the new moon on July 24 is a great time to plant seeds.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.