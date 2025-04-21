Here’s Why Sabrina Ionescu’s Ponytail Never Moves During A Game

In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask women athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they wear for the infamous tunnel walk? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu shares her team’s good luck charms, the trick for styling her iconic ponytail, and the artist she listens to before every game.

Sabrina Ionescu is unstoppable — literally. As a guard for the New York Liberty, the WNBA team she joined in 2020, she’s regularly seen charging up and down the court, nothing more than a blurry #20.

Known as one of the best collegiate players of all time, the 27-year-old started her career in 2016 with the University of Oregon Ducks before the Liberty drafted her in 2020 as the league’s No. 1 overall pick. Since then, Ionescu was named a WNBA All-Star in 2022, and became the first in the W’s history to score more than 500 points — and, to boot, her team won last year’s WNBA Championship, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62.

As one of the league’s top players, Ionescu has scored sporty partnerships, like her ongoing work with recovery beverage BODYARMOR. She recently shot a campaign for the brand called “Choose Better,” which celebrates those who strive to improve every day. “[It’s] exciting because it really resonates with who I am as an athlete — never really being satisfied and always wanting to be better,” she tells Bustle.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On May 17, the New York Liberty will kick off the 2025 season against the Las Vegas Aces, the team that bested them in the 2023 WNBA Championship by one point. Keep an eye out for her on the three-point line — where she’s known to take her signature shots — and in the meantime, read on to learn how she gets ready for a game.

How do you get in the zone?

It’s all about understanding the headspace I want to be in before a game. I’ll try to take some time to myself to enjoy the quiet. If my friends or family are in town, I won’t even hang out with them. I need to rest and recharge.

What are your good luck charms or pregame superstitions?

I’m pretty superstitious — not in terms of memorabilia or things I hold onto, but I always have to take a pregame nap and a shower. Then, if I have a good game or if we’re winning, I usually try to do the same exact thing before the next game.

Rich Storry/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

What do you like to wear while traveling to games?

When I’m on the road, I always stay comfortable. I’m in my Nike Sabrina gear and sweats. For home games in New York, a big part of that is the tunnel walk, which involves dressing up. I try to stay true to myself in what I wear, but I also step outside my comfort zone and tap into different styles and trends that are going on. Right now, I’m really into all things brown.

Your fans love that your ponytail never moves. How do you do it?

I’ve put a lot of work into my ponytail. I’m always trying to figure out new products that will help it stay. I don’t use gel because my hair is really fine, and it makes it greasy, so I stick with Dove hairspray. I never used to do anything to it, but then one of my teammates said I looked like a child with pieces falling out, so I had to evolve.

Do you have any pregame rituals with your team?

Everyone’s pretty superstitious about where they sit on the bus — I sit on the right side — and a lot of the time, the order [in which] we go onto the court for warmups has to be the same.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

What do you like to listen to before a game?

I’ll play Luke Combs before every single game, because his music is so relaxing. I don’t want anything to hype me up. I’ll put one of his albums on in the background as I get ready.

What’s the most memorable moment of your career so far?

Getting drafted was a goal of mine and something that I wanted for as long as I can remember. Hearing my name being called and knowing I made it to playing in a league was the best feeling in the world.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.