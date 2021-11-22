Astrology

Your Guide To Thriving During Sagittarius Season

Use this fiery time to expand your horizons.

A woman threads a bow and arrow. Here's how to make the most of Sagittarius season 2021.
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
By Brittany Beringer

If you've been itching for a change in perspective, you might get a chance for it soon. Sagittarius season 2021 kicks off on Nov. 21, sending the zodiac off on an adventure of introspection. Navigate the fiery vibes with these do’s and don’ts.

Nickbulanov Bulanov / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

DO: Commit To Your Self-Reflection

We're deep in the crevices of eclipse season, so energy may feel wonky. If you're planning on staying indoors to avoid the chaos, use the quiet time to reflect on your future goals. Try making vision boards or updating your bucket list.

Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/Moment/Getty Images

Tap