Your Guide To Thriving During Sagittarius Season

Astrology
Use this fiery time to expand your horizons.
If you've been itching for a change in perspective, you might get a chance for it soon. Sagittarius season 2021 kicks off on Nov. 21, sending the zodiac off on an adventure of introspection. Navigate the fiery vibes with these do’s and don’ts.
We're deep in the crevices of eclipse season, so energy may feel wonky. If you're planning on staying indoors to avoid the chaos, use the quiet time to reflect on your future goals. Try making vision boards or updating your bucket list.