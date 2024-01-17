TikTokers Are Recreating *That* NSFW Scene From Saltburn

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Saltburn, the latest film from Emerald Fennell, is filled with its fair share of shocking moments. Possibly the most pearl-clutching sequence comes at the very end, when Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, dances around the Saltburn mansion fully nude — and yes, he was actually nude.

Aside from the obvious, there’s a lot that makes this scene so captivating: the extensive tour of the centuries-old home, Oliver’s unabashed (and unsettling) joy, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” playing in the background, the list goes on. That’s probably why TikTok users have created their own challenge inspired by the instantly iconic NSFW scene because if there’s one thing creators can’t resist, it’s a dance trend with a great song.

Murder On The FYP

If your FYP hasn’t been Saltburn-ed yet, the challenge encourages users to dance around their homes and fancy chateaus with the 2001 disco tune acting as the soundtrack. Oh, and don’t worry, with TikTok’s strict community guideline rules, everyone is strutting their stuff completely clothed. Stunning homes, impressive dance moves, a catchy tune, what’s not to love?

In a since-deleted video, user @ellie__.e added their own twist to the craze with their a person pretending to be passed out on the floor — an obvious nod to the film. IYKYK.

Admittedly, many of the creators participating in the trend also live in a Saltburn-esque mansion, but you don’t have to live in a sprawling estate to join in on the fun.

Take Alix Earle, for example, who filmed her own version of the challenge on Jan. 5 with a cheeky dance around her modern Miami apartment. “Me nonstop since watching Saltburn,” the influencer captioned the video.

It’s unclear who started the dancing craze, but the trend took off in December while many creators were seemingly home for the holidays. The film was also added to Prime Video on Dec. 22, so that may have played a part in its late 2023 virality as well.

Saltburn Challenge Controversy

Though the tours of the gorgeous TikTok villas are fun and all, many users have criticized those participating in the Saltburn challenge for missing the point of the movie. As creator @joe_co_uk addressed in a Jan. 5 video, Oliver’s dance at the end of the film is meant to be a celebration of his successful takedown of the rich Catton family, and the passing of their wealth to a lower-class member of society. So by encouraging users to run around their family homes as if they’ve just won the lottery, the trend can seem a bit tone deaf.

“Isn’t flaunting your wealth as a rich person defeating the purpose of the movie,” @isra.gwgiufff commented on @eloiselilarobineau’s contribution to the trend. “It’s like you didn’t see the movie,” wrote another user.

That said, Oliver did inherit the home by slowly killing the Cattons, so in that sense, everyone’s a little guilty when participating in this trend.