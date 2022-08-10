Tech
Here’s everything you need to know about the devices.
On Aug. 10, Samsung announced two new foldable smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked livestream: the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. These fourth-generation devices offer upgraded cameras, improved productivity, and more.
“Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users.”
— TM Roh, president and head of mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics