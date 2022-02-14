Trigger warning: This article contains references to sexual assault, violence, and death, as do many of its outbound links.

Following a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), prosecutors are considering filing evidence of the “alleged sending and sharing of inappropriate messages by police officers” who worked with Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.

As the Independent reports, two serving Metropolitan Officers and one former Met officer may face charges after sending “grossly offensive” and “discriminatory” messages over WhatsApp between March and October 2019 that were reportedly racist and misogynistic. According to the Guardian, the messages were part of a WhatsApp group shared between three forces that was subsequently put under investigation after Couzens’ phone was seized following his arrest for Everard’s murder.

What could they be charged with?

In a statement shared with the Independent, the IOPC said that the evidence they gave to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) contains “potential offences ... under the Communications Act 2003.” According to the Guardian, the officers involved have been referred to the CPS for “alleged improper use of the public electronic communications network under section 127 of the Communications Act.”

How have the Met responded?

A spokesperson for the Met police said in a statement: “Every Met employee has been personally emailed by the commissioner about adhering to professional boundaries, their use of social media, and their duty to call out inappropriate behaviour and report prejudice.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that the two serving officers at risk of facing charges are now on “restricted duties.”

When is a decision likely to be made?

It’s not entirely clear, but the evidence was referred to the CPS in December 2021. While the CPS are still considering the evidence as of now, the IOPC are conducting further investigations around the Met’s handling of the Sarah Everard case — including two instances of indecent exposure linked to Couzens that were missed by the Met and Kent police, per the Guardian.