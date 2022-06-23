4 Things To Do & 3 Things To Avoid During Saturn Retrograde

Astrology
It’s a mega growth opportunity.
Saturn officially went retrograde on June 4 in the forward-thinking Aquarius. The stern planet is chock-full of wisdom, teaching us the value of discipline and hard work. It's a rocky period of rules, karma, and tough love, but these dos and don'ts have your back.
Saturn is the ultimate goal-crusher. Its backspin activates our determination, urging us to get serious and take those next steps in achieving our biggest ambitions. Use this retrograde period to structure a game plan and zero in on making it happen.