If your birthday falls between approximately January 20 to February 18, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Aquarius (but you probably already knew that!). These unorthodox rebels are always challenging the status quo — and their sign's energy can help us all be more innovative and forward-thinking.

Whether you're a Aquarius, your crush or partner is an Aquarius, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Aquarius zodiac traits — and what it means if Aquarius is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Aquarius: The Zodiac's Forward-Thinking Visionary

Aquarius is represented by the symbol of the water bearer. And just like the water bearer, who delivers hydration to others, Aquarius is particularly concerned with supporting communities and focusing on the collective. Aquarius' ruling planet is unpredictable Uranus, which complements Aquarius' non-traditional way of thinking and their strong rebellious streaks. As one of the fixed zodiac signs, commitment is no problem for an Aquarian — so long as they feel like they're making a positive impact on the world around them. And because Aquarius is an air sign, they're concept-driven deep thinkers who excel at coming up with avant-garde ideas.

"Aquarius energy [challenges] us to remember our responsibility to ourselves; to shed conformity; to recognize marginality and the unseen; and to shine in our originality," Aquarius-born astrologer Alyssia Osorio tells Bustle. "Aquarians love to enact big-picture goals through their will — fueled only by belief and a dash of tenacity. Headstrong but also innovative, Aquarius can create the future they crave to be in."

Aquarius vibes are some of the most unconventional of the zodiac, so it's a great energy to call on if you're trying to embrace your eccentricities or find a fresh way of doing things. But Aquarius isn't just about being quirky — it's also a deeply humanitarian energy that can easily think objectively and make thoughtful decisions for the good of others.

Aquarius In Love & Romance

Aquarius' romantic traits make them somewhat non-traditional in relationships. Aquarius is the sign that rules friendship, so having a solid platonic relationship with a romantic partner is important. They want to feel like their lover is their friend, too, so a sense of camaraderie and loyalty is important. As an air sign with a tendency to think about things from a more objective perspective, Aquarians can sometimes get a reputation for being emotionally detached — which can be difficult for a partner who's more sensitive. Understanding Aquarius' need to march to the beat of their own drum is a must for anyone looking to get into a relationship with one.

The signs most compatible with Aquarius are fellow air signs Gemini and Libra, as well as fire signs Aries and Sagittarius. If you want to impress an Aquarius, show off something unique about yourself. Aquarians appreciate people who dare to be different, so being your authentic self is the best way to get them excited about spending time with you.

If Aquarius Is Your Sun Sign...

If Aquarius is your sun sign, then you're a visionary thinker who's got their focus fixed on the future. You're not interested in upholding old ways of doing things just for the sake of tradition — you'd rather find a fresh solution to any given problem, preferably one that benefits the collective. Aquarius has a penchant for challenging the status quo, so you're willing to root for the underdog and rebel against any system that you feel is holding people back from expressing their freedom. Embracing individuality is important to Aquarians, so you're not afraid to stand out from the crowd and speak out against the norms. However, your uniqueness really shines when you're working with a group. You're collaborative, community-oriented, and focused on everyone’s well-being.

While challenging authority and outdated traditions is great, beware of getting righteous about your views and overlooking the importance of emotions. The feelings of one individual may not be as impactful on a group as a larger-scale issue, but you're an even better collaborator when you take those small-scale sentiments into account, too.

If Aquarius Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Aquarius, then you might find yourself trying to step away from your own emotional experience in order to examine it from the outside. You're not always comfortable getting lost in the world of feelings, so thinking through your emotions before expressing them is your go-to. Channeling your sentiments into other causes or friendships makes you feel nurtured.

If Aquarius Is Your Rising Sign...

If your rising sign is Aquarius, you come off as quirky, forward thinking, and always willing to open your mind to new ideas. Being around you feels like a breath of fresh air because of your futuristic way of looking at the world. When it comes to your style, you're a trendsetter — you love to channel your creativity into your appearance.