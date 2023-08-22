The Scandinavian sleep method might save your relationship.

They say you should never go to sleep angry, but that’s hard to do when your partner hogs all the blankets in the middle of the night. If you’re tired of waking up cold and annoyed, the Scandinavian sleep method might just save your relationship. And according to the popular method, all it takes to get a good night’s sleep are two duvet covers.

We spend about one-third of our lives sleeping, so it might as well be comfortable. But sometimes, sharing a bed with another person can be anything but. Enter the Scandinavian sleep method, which doesn’t require you to buy a whole new mattress or invest in overpriced pillows to help catch some Zs. Rather than relying on one duvet for two people, the method theorizes there should be two duvets in the bedroom — one for each person. That doesn’t mean you’ll each be sleeping with two sets of covers on top of you, nor will you have to sleep in separate beds to make it work. Instead, each party sleeps with their own duvet folded in half on their side of the bed. And before you start to worry about the double duvets ruining your aesthetically pleasing vibe, you can easily toss a throw blanket on top and no one is the wiser.

Swedish TikToker Cecilia Blomdahl (@sejsejlija) explains that the method allows each person to have “different levels of warmth in our comforters,” so if one of you typically runs hot at night while the other runs cold, you can adjust your coverage based on your temperature preferences without upsetting the other person. It’s also a great solution for couples who fight over covers in the middle of the night, especially if one of you is a notorious blanket hog.

According to Michelle from the TikTok account @sleepopolis, there are even more benefits to sleeping with two comforters instead of one. Not only is the method incredibly convenient for people who share a bed with a restless sleeper, but it also allows each person to sleep in different positions as well. It’s the perfect alternative for couples who can’t quite seem to find a comfy balance in bed, but don’t want to get a “sleep divorce” (or sleep in separate rooms) either. With two duvets, you and your other half can cuddle before lights out and still get a full eight hours of interrupted sleep.

With the Scandinavian sleep method, you can finally spend less time fighting over covers and more time lost in REM cycles. The only downside to the method is you’ll have to spend laundry day figuring out how to put on two covers back on their duvets instead of one.