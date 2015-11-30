You’re probably familiar with the holiday-tinged dread of being assigned a complete stranger as your Secret Santa. While in the past you may have tried your best to find out as much as possible about them, this year you don’t have to stress as much, thanks to these Secret Santa ideas for someone you don’t know. Seriously, this list will please pretty much anyone in your office, school, or greater social circle.

The art of Secret Santa gifting can be pretty tricky to nail. You don’t want to get your person a gift that no one wants to receive, but you also want to get an inexpensive Secret Santa gift. Of course it does help to know what your recipient likes — as well as any important allergies or extreme aversions — but you don’t need to be best friends with someone to get them a solid gift. After all, it’s the thought that counts.

Holiday season, though it may not always seem like it, is about so much more than gift-giving. But in order to lift some weight off your shoulders, these 32 gifts should do the trick with your Secret Santa.

1. A Case For Your Essentials

Everyone likes a nice smelling home. Gift your secret Santa with this mini essential oils case so they have a space to store all of their favorite scents.

2. Cute Earrings

These colorful earrings are perfect for any style and any occasion, so naturally they're a great gift for your secret Santa.

3. A New Yearly Planner

Covered in beautiful constellations, give your secret Santa the gift of organization with this starry weekly planner.

4. 100 Records Cover Book

Even if your recipient isn't a major audiophile, this coffee table book still makes great eye candy. Plus, it might even inspire them to start collecting some vinyls of their own.

5. Decorative Wooden Serving Bowl

Everyone has loose things hanging around their house. These decorative bowls are great whether you're giving lost items a home, using them as a nice center piece for your fruit or anything that springs to mind.

6. Wool Gloves

Available in four colors, these warm wool gloves are a wintertime necessity. And since everyone loses gloves, it's helpful to have a spare pair.

7. Gold Playing Cards

The next time your giftee plays a card-based drinking game, it will be the most lavish drinking game ever.

8. Coasters

Coasters are a great practical and useful gift. And as an added bonus, these coasters are also adorable.

9. Customized Llama Notepad

Who says you can't give something personal to someone you hardly know? Let your gift recipient know just how personal this gift is by customizing it with their name.

10. A New Cellphone Case

There are lots of iPhone cases to choose from, but this chic Cosmo Wallet iPhone case solves the problem of being cute and efficient.

11. Natural Soap

Handmade in India, this cleansing soap is filled with essential oils and herbs. Whether they use it in the bath or at the sink, they're in for a refresh.

12. 2021 Wall Calendar

This stylishly minimal calendar is perfect for a bedroom or office space .

13. Office Desk Trays

Chances are, your Secret Santa has turned their home into an office after this year. These desk trays will give their space a look that says I mean business.

14. Fancy Chocolate

No matter who your Secret Santa is, you won't go wrong with a bar of chocolate. Especially if it's a fancy, pretty one.

15. A Portable Charger

No one's battery ever lasts long enough. A charging hub — for iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches — is a life-saver at the least.

16. Brainteasers

This set of mazes will keep your recipient entertained, and might even pull some of their attention away from their phone. A brain exercise is always a good idea.

17. A Luxury Candle

Everyone can appreciate a scented candle. And this citrus one, inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, is particularly special.

18. Wireless Earbuds

With up to 14 hours battery and a noise-isloating fit, who wouldn't appreciate these headphones?

19. Barr-Co. Hand Cream

Winter wind is tough on everyone. Soothing, nice-smelling hand lotion makes that better.

20. Star Ornaments

This set of three ornaments adds some pretty shimmer to the holiday season.

21. A Bonsai Tree

No green thumb is needed for this kit. Plus, a mini tree makes the perfect desktop companion.

22. The Five-Minute Journal

Give the gift of gratitude with this top-rated journal. With a structured format, your Secret Santa only need to spend five minutes a day on it to see positive effects on their mental well-being.

23. A Motivational Water Bottle

Hey, we could all use the reminder to stay hydrated. This water bottle will take the giftee through two days of water.

24. Sloth Salt & Pepper Shakers

There's no shortage of how many salt and pepper shakers one can have. And, it doesn't get more adorable than this pair of ceramic hugging sloths.

25. Avocado Socks

Guac is still extra.

26. Notecard Set

These floral cards by are almost too pretty to send. In that case, they can double as miniature artworks.

27. Floating Wish Papers

The European tradition of wish papers is something your recipient may just start doing herself this New Year's Eve with the help of this sweet gift.

28. Monogram Mug

When in doubt, an initial mug will rarely go wrong. Even if your person doesn't drink coffee or tea, this big mug also makes a great pencil holder.

29. The Game of Mix-up Art

Think of this book as the stress-relieving adult version of your favorite interactive children's books.

30. A Nourishing Face Mask

Who doesn't enjoy a little pampering? Made with edible superfoods, this purifying face mask is the ultimate treat.

31. A Coaster Set

This vibrant fringe coaster set will make a statement in any decor style.

32. A Coffee Press

If you at least know your recipient is a coffee drinker, this chic one's a safe bet — and will also be a life saver.