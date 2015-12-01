20 Creative Secret Santa Gift Ideas Anyone Will Love

We all have those people on our holiday shopping list who are difficult to shop for. But, when you're required to purchase a gift for someone in your office or community group who you don't even know that well? Well, you might be searching for a few creative Secret Santa gift ideas to get you through that shopping predicament.

Secret Santa gift exchanges are a good way to boost morale and spread some holiday cheer in the office. But, having to pick out something nice for one of your co-workers — when the only thing you know about them is that they like to constantly adjust the office thermostat — can be an overwhelming challenge. You likely have a price limit in place, and you don't know them well enough to purchase something even remotely personal. So, you probably end up picking out something generic like chocolates or a cliché holiday decoration.

But, you won’t have to resort to those standard, fallback gifts for your random gift exchanges this year. There are plenty of items out there that make for a fitting Secret Santa surprise — regardless of how well you know (or don't know) the person you're buying for. Take a look at these creative ideas, and get ready to be the most appreciated Secret Santa in your entire group.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A To-Go Wine Glass

If your gift recipient is a wine-lover, they'll be thrilled to receive this portable stemless wine glass. It's like one of those handy travel coffee thermoses, but for wine. What could be better than that?

2. A Streaming Stick

Roku Streaming Stick , $29.99, Target

Be the Secret Santa that gives the gift of endless entertainment with this handy streaming stick. Even better? It's pretty reasonably priced!

3. A Food Gift Box

This is the easy way to gift Daily Harvest without also gifting the need for a subscription. Food is a universally loved gift and this gift box lets the giftee pick any nine items of their choice to build their customized box.

4. Personalized Christmas Ornament

You may not know much about the person you're buying for. But, at the very least, you know their name. So, this handmade personalized ornament is a festive and fun gift.

5. A Candle Set

Gift the feeling of coziness with this sweater weather-themed gift set that includes scents like, “Baked,” “Thotumn,” and “Gimme Olive’Em.”

6. A Coloring Book

Coloring books are a great way to relieve stress, and this one by artist Karen Sue Chen is perfect for someone itching to get a little creative. Bonus? The pages are one-sided, meaning you don't have to worry about your masterpieces bleeding through onto another design

7. A Chic Loungewear Set

If this year taught us anything, it’s that being a cute outfit makes staying home feel so much better. These sets come in four chic colors and you don’t have to buy pieces separately.

8. A Portable Travel Pillow

For the person in your life who felt lost without travel for a year, let them know you’re thinking of them with this custom travel pillow to make even the smallest airplane seats feel comfier.

9. Instant Camera

Sure, technology is great. But, there's not much that can top the fun of an instant camera. This adorable version prints out photos within 90 seconds. Plus, it comes in a ton of different colors.

10. A Holiday Beauty Kit

Pamper your co-worker, roommate, or bestie with this five-piece skincare set for under $10. It’s a win-win for both the gifter and giftee.

11. Beard Envy Kit

Do you have an acquaintance or co-worker who flaunts an amazing beard that is basically their pride and joy? Well, they're sure to appreciate this kit — including a beard wash, a bristle brush, and a styling product.

12. A Chic Phone Case

Add a splash of color to something the recipient uses daily. This is a great option If you draw someone in the secret Santa list who you don’t know very well; everyone can appreciate glam iPhone protection.

13. Hair & Lipstick Set

Give the gift of festive glam with a special set featuring PATTERN founder Tracee Ellis Ross’ favorite items: a best-selling leave-in conditioner and MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in red Ruby Roo.

14. A Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets may be effective in helping reduce anxiety and stress and it’s an equally thoughtful gift to give a close friend or an acquaintance.

15. Wine Soaps

Yes, we all know drinking wine is great. But, washing with it? That sounds like a dream come true. Gifting this set of wine-inspired soaps is going to make you the ultimate Secret Santa.

16. Press-On Nail Set

Celebrity nail artist Elizabeth Garcia (@nails_byely) and eco-friendly nail brand CliqOnU came together for this collab that has the perfect mix of bright, fun colors, and painted lines for a fresh Cali-ready mani with zero dry time.

17. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Be the most tech-savvy Secret Santa by wrapping up this portable bluetooth speaker. Tech-lovers and music-lovers alike are sure to be thrilled.

18. Cozy Slippers

Who doesn't love having cozy feet in the cold winter months? And, if you can find out your Secret Santa recipient's shoe size, these luxe-looking slippers are sure to keep them warm and snuggly.

19. A Bottle of Gin

You can’t go wrong with a bottle of gin — especially one with hints of juniper and citrus that costs less than $30.

20. Salsa Grow Kit

With all of the seeds, soil, and planters they need to grow the fixings for a delicious salsa, this gift is perfect for kitchen whizzes who also have a green thumb. Now you just need to keep your fingers crossed that you'll get to taste some.