Traveling alone might feel intimidating — after all, being in a brand new place, where you’re unfamiliar with your surroundings and the language, can be a bit overwhelming, even if you consider yourself to be an independent person. However, traveling alone can be a truly mind-blowing experience. Traversing the world helps you build confidence, gain perspective, and learn to rely on yourself — plus, you get to do and see what you want, when you want, and you always have the chance to meet new friends along the way.

Model and YouTube star Elena Taber is known for creating content on fashion, beauty, travel, and sustainability, and she has more than half a million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She’s also a huge fan of traveling alone, and on this episode of Seekers, Elite Daily’s series documenting travelers as they journey around the world (and keep track of every penny spent), we join Taber in Berlin for a four-day solo backpacking trip.

For anyone unfamiliar, Berlin is an arts-and-culture-packed city that's known for being as diverse and interesting as it is affordable. With incredible food, wild nightlife, and more than 170 museums, it's the kind of city where you truly never run out of things to do — which makes it perfect for a solo destination.

“I travel solo every now and then,” Taber says. “It’s an incredible way to clear your head, and do whatever you want. You don’t have to be one anyone else’s schedule, and as cheesy as it sounds, it can be really empowering.”

See more of Taber’s solo journey through Germany’s most electric city in the video above.

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Editor: Meline Rosales

Design Director: Jeff Donlan

