One of the most exciting parts of traveling to a new place is the opportunity to try all the food — after all, one of the best ways to get to know a country and a culture is by enjoying all of the local comestibles it has to offer. For people who eat everything, travel is a piece of cake; if it's there, you're down to try it. But what if you have dietary restrictions? For example, is traveling and eating abroad more of a challenge if you're vegan?

To explore what it's like to travel as a vegan, Bustle caught up with a vegan chef and travel blogger named Will Edmond while he was making his way around Mexico. Anyone with even a passing interest in Mexican cuisine knows that many of the country's traditional dishes revolve around meat and cheese — and in that environment, what's a well-intentioned vegan to do?

Luckily, vloggers like Edmond have the answers. In this episode of Seekers, a travel series from Elite Daily, Edmond reveals where and what to eat if you're a vegan traveling through Mexico — and how to plan an entire culinary adventure for less than $600. Edmond traveled to Playa del Carmen and Tulum, two cities known for having plenty of vegan options.

To learn more about Edmond's trip — where he stayed, what he ate, how much he spent, and what brought him there in the first place. Check out his video travel diary above.

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Editor: Meline Rosales

Design Director: Jeff Donlan

