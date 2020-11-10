How To Take a Luxury Honeymoon To Thailand On a Budget

Honeymoons are all about romance, and there’s perhaps no more romantic place in the world than Thailand. That’s because it’s got a little bit of everything: exotic landscapes, crystal blue waters, ancient ruins, bustling cities, thousand-year-old temples, and incredible food — in other words, everything a new couple needs to start their marriage off on the most exciting foot.

On this episode of Seekers, Elite Daily’s series documenting world travelers as they journey around the world (and keep track of every penny spent), we joined NYC-based video producers Amy and Jonathan on their luxurious adventure through Thailand. It was the luxury trip of a lifetime, and the entire thing cost $5,000.

The pair started their trip in Bangkok, taking in all the sights and sounds the city has to offer. What struck them the most was how much incredible food was available everywhere (and how affordable it was).

From there, they flew to Chiang Mai (travel pro-tip: Domestic flights in Thailand are generally super cheap). The had plenty of adventures there — trying new foods, visiting temples, and even hanging out at an elephant sanctuary. After Chiang May came Phuket, where they got an amazing rental to hang out and relax in the sun — then on to the Phi Phi islands, Krabi, Ao Nang.

"One of the highlights of the trip was cooking class in Krabi," the couple explains. "They taught us how to make all of these traditional Thai dishes... curries, pad Thais, mango sticky rice, egg rolls. We were really full."

To hear more about their trip — and to do some travel fantasizing of your own, check out the video above.

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Editor: Amy Adair

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

Video Assistant: Sasha Mahmood

Have you subscribed to Bustle yet? ►► https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA