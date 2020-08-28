Your September 2020 Horoscope For Cancer

Enjoy the last of Venus in your house of self, Cancer. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will remain in Cancer until September 6, when it’ll begin its journey through your house of possessions. Take the first few days of this month to appreciate all your hard work and growth, and treat yourself with kindness and compassion. You’ve had to make many sacrifices through August, but hopefully, the choices you’ve made will result in outcomes you’ve been planning for. Appreciate yourself and take time for celebration, even if that just means an at-home spa day. September 7 will propel you forward and into enjoying all the things you’ve worked for. September is the month for treating yourself and moving forward with plans.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Cancer’s Relationships

With Jupiter turning direct on September 13, you’ll feel a rush of fresh air within your relationships and partnerships. If you’ve been dealing with travel restrictions, mental or financial blocks, be prepared to see things start moving forward. Try to be patient, Cancer, all the work that you’ve given to relationships is bound to work out for you (even if some of them come to a close). On September 17, the Sun and Moon will make conjunction within your house of expression and fundamental education. This conjunction will help shine a light on your feelings and make the right emotional decisions for yourself. The Sun and Moon will also trine Pluto, the planet of transformation and Saturn, the planet of structure. Keep an eye out for serious new commitments coming your way.

Tarot Card of the Month For Cancer

Ten of Wands: You’re burning yourself out. Learn to take a break before you overwhelm yourself!