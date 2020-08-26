Here's Your Horoscope For September 2020

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this September 2020 Monthly horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every zodiac sign.

Expect September to be a month of accountability as the planets gather together to help us to see the ways in which our words, values, and beliefs are out of alignment with our actions, and the steps we can take to set things straight.

The month opens with an emotional Full Moon in compassionate Pisces on Sept 2, which highlights the ways our beliefs shape how we treat others and how we’re treated in return. For some of us, this full moon will show us where we need healthier boundaries or to be more selflessly giving. Come the 5th, chatty Mercury moves into fair and objective Libra, pushing for more communications, negotiations, and decisions where everyone feels valued and heard. The next day, love planet Venus moves into bold and passionate Leo, which not only encourages us to love what’s special about ourselves, but also encourages us to envision how much better our world would look if everyone (especially our unsung heroes) were treated like they were special, too.

On September 9th, things come to a grinding halt as action-oriented Mars begins its two-month retrograde in headstrong Aries. With Mars retrograde it’s time to slow down, reassess our actions, as well as our relationship to anger, and figure out how best to move forward. Between expansive Jupiter moving forward again in ambitious Capricorn on September 12 and a New Moon in disciplined Virgo on September 17, whatever actions we do take will require patience and some level of personal responsibility, particularly as no-nonsense Saturn begins moving forward again (September 29) in Capricorn as well.

On the 22nd, the Sun moves into Libra, putting even more of an emphasis on relationships and reciprocity. During Libra season, we can expect to learn the value of sharing, helping others, and leading by example. When Mercury dips into fearless Scorpio on the 27th, we're called to call out and confront our shadows and fears.

Happy Birthday, Libra!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your heart may no longer be in something like it once was, particularly with a goal or work-related matter. Now's the time to rethink where you're putting your energy or redirect it entirely. Connecting with others could bring you the clarity you seek. Remain open. Give room to your creative impulses, too. Look for ways that you can use your gifts to positively impact others. Your generosity will be returned ten-fold to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This month, you're pushed to examine your friendships and intimate relationships. If guilt or unnecessary obligations have been weighing you down, it's time to address the situation honestly (yet lovingly) and correct course. Be authentic. Meanwhile, you get the green light to move forward on a creative project, but keep things under wraps for now while you work out the kinks. Asking for help when needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive some fanfare this month around your career or a major accomplishment, or you could decide to exit your job in search of something better. Either way, you're called to reassess your goals for the future and determine if you still want what you want. This month, you do best when you follow your heart and your head. Stay rooted within yourself and you can't lose.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're called to make an honest assessment about where you may be asking for too little in your relationships and of yourself, because you can (and should) shoot higher. Although this isn't the month for plowing full steam ahead with your goals, it is a good time for reaffirming your worth, getting the emotional nourishment you need, and adopting new ways of thinking and communicating. Learning a new skill could give you a leg up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have some big dreams you want to accomplish Leo, but this month asks you to look at where you need to hold yourself accountable in making those dreams come true. Instead of focusing on what you don't have or settling for a substitute, re-frame your thinking around scarcity and abundance. You'll have the power to magnetize just about anything (and anyone) you want in September. Remember, what's meant for you won't need to be forced to happen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A relationship-related matter could come to a head this month, which could push you to look at the ways you may be spending too much time being the power behind the throne instead of taking your rightful place on it. As such, it could be time to part ways with someone and focus on yourself. If you're looking to re-invent yourself or to take back the reigns in your life, September will provide you the opportunity. Focus on what you want, ignore the self-doubt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your health and well-being are the focus during the first portion of the month as you're encouraged to care for your mind and body. If a job or a close personal relationship has you feeling stressed, acknowledge what you feel. Expect this month to help you work on how you manage your boundaries in relationships. As part of this work, you may find yourself craving time alone, which is a good thing. Solitude can bring you clarity and renewal. Own your moment in the spotlight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive some recognition for your talents or a creative project that you've completed this month, which could be a win for you. Though when it comes to what you're planning next, press pause and take time to appreciate how far you've come. Now's not the time for speeding ahead or taking on more than necessary. Consider this a moment for fine-tuning your plans, your craft, and your well-being. Easy does it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to finalize or complete a chapter this month where it pertains to a family- or home-related matter. Doing so could help you with achieving a major goal or building on something you've been envisioning. Any success you find this month will also come from tempering your need for instant gratification, avoiding distractions, and looking before you leap. Taking time behind the scenes or tending to your spiritual well-being will help, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could experience a moment of being in the right place at the right time with an idea, a conversation, or a project that leads to recognition and greater self-affirmation. But while you're basking in success, you're also pushed to give credit where it's due for the people who have shown up to help you. Fostering intimacy and vulnerability in your relationships is where you'll be doing a lot of work this month (especially around forgiveness), but also where you'll gain the most rewards.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be moving on from a job or a stream of income this month, but try not to worry too much because new opportunities are on the horizon. Gifts come to you through your partner or people who want to help you or collaborate with you, so try not to be too resistant. Expect to work on how you communicate and compromise now, as you'll find that the need to be right won't be helpful or productive. Meanwhile, take your time in jumping into new projects. Weigh your options.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This month could bring a significant turning point for you in terms of how you see yourself and how you approach your goals. If you've been holding yourself back out of a lack of confidence or on behalf of someone else, expect to be pushed to move differently. Where you can expect the biggest push is around your finances and sense of worth. In other words, it's time to be more proactive and demanding about getting your due. You've got what it takes.