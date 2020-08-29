Your September 2020 Horoscope For Capricorn

Enjoy the final days of Saturn, the ruler of your house of self, moving backward in its retrograde. Saturn rules over boundaries, structures, and order, which means you’ve probably spent the past year developing those areas of yourself. By now you should have a clearer idea of what you are working towards. With Jupiter turning direct on September 12, you’ll move forward with your personal projects. While I don’t recommend booking any trips until COVID-19 is fully contained, there’s nothing wrong with compiling a list of places you’d like to go to and saving funds to prepare. On September 29, Saturn turns direct, lifting the anchor that has left your mind in the past. It’s time to push forward, Capricorn — you’re more than capable of achieving your goals.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Capricorns’ Relationships

September begins as an emotional month for you when it comes to your relationships. Venus in Cancer makes its final transits through your house of relationships, strengthening your ability to bond with your loved ones and romantic partners. While emotions aren’t exactly what gets you jumping for joy each day, there’s something to say about how you relate to others on an intimate level. On September 4, the Moon in Aries will briefly conjunct the asteroid Chiron, within your house of family and home. This transit could bring up sensitive matters around your home life, family, or even childhood memories. Be patient with yourself, because what comes up could lead to feelings of loneliness. Remember that you aren’t alone in the world, and you’ll actually feel a lot better if you reach out to your friends.

Tarot Card of the Month For Capricorn

Ten of Swords: Sometimes we must accept defeat — we can’t win every time.