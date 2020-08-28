September 2020 Horoscope: Gemini Zodiac Signs

Your September 2020 Horoscope For Gemini

It’s time to draw your attention to home and familial matters, Gemini. Mercury in Virgo will make a trine to Pluto in Capricorn on September 1, showing you that people and situations are always in flux. While you may not be overjoyed with the circumstances that are unfolding in the beginning of the month, Pluto in Capricorn reminds you that change is a slow and often difficult process. Take the route less traveled, set boundaries where you need them, and try to be open to the possibilities that conversations and exploring new perspectives can bring. On September 6, the ruler of your house of self, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Libra within your house of creativity. After every storm is a rainbow, and it’s important to remind yourself why your life is so beautiful.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Gemini’s Relationships

Jupiter, the ruler of your house of relationships, is still retrograde in Capricorn within your house of intimacy and shared resources. There are a lot of major changes happening, specifically around how you share yourself and your resources with others. It’s possible that your family will somehow be involved in your personal transformations this month, but try not to get overwhelmed! With asteroid Pallas-Athene approaching Jupiter, you'll realize what you need to feel intimate with others. On September 12, you'll finally be able to progress without the weight of Jupiter being retrograde. Enjoy the work you’ve put into partnerships and your close relationships, you’re going to begin seeing the fruits of your labor as early as the middle of September.

Tarot Card of the Month For Gemini

The Empress: Embrace your divine feminine and allow yourself to get lost in a world of your creation.