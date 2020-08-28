September 2020 Horoscope: Leo Zodiac Signs

Your September 2020 Horoscope For Leo

It’s time to get your act together, Leo. After every performance, there are technical things that are worth exploring, which ensures that next time is even better than the last. The Sun, the ruler of your house of self, is in Virgo, inspiring you to account for what you have and what you believe in. We’re all raised with a set of values and a specific way of doing things, but it’s important to figure out what you want. On September 6, Venus graces your house of self with its presence. Expect for Leo in Venus to bring forth your ability to celebrate yourself. Now is the time to step into the spotlight and claim your shine.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Leo’s Relationships

September 15 looks optimistic for your work partnerships and joint endeavors. As long as you’ve done your part at work and within your relationships, you should see the fruits of your labor. Try to spend the majority of September having honest reflections over your relationships. It’s OK to let go of people who are stunting your growth, Leo, however, you are a fixated sign, so it is hard for you not to get stuck in old patterns. The lesson of this month is that the cause of your relationship issues lies somewhere within your daily habits. Make sure that you carefully examine them because Saturn goes direct on September 29, which means you’re either going to learn the easy way or the hard way.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Leo

The Hermit: It seems like you need some time to self reflect. Focus on finding the spotlight and then step into it!