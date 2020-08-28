Your September 2020 Horoscope For Libra

September might be the month to whip out the cheetah print, Libra! We all know you love a good fashion statement. With Venus, your ruler, and the planet that rules love and beauty in Leo, you’re going to spend the month standing out and enjoying every second of it. Try out something new to show your powers of style and flavor, and perhaps consider creating your own YouTube channel.

With Jupiter, the planet of abundance and Saturn, the planet of boundaries turning direct towards the end of the month, you’ll find that your work-at-home efforts will reap their rewards. September will be ripe with opportunities for you, but make sure you keep your eye on the target. There are many distractions in the world and it would be unfortunate to not learn from your previous mistakes.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Libra’s Relationships

September 10 begins the retrograde journey of Mars, the ruler of your house of relationships. Being that Mars will be retrograde within Aries, you’re going to be spending the next few months seriously considering what you’re running from in your close relationships. Do you have a partnership that’s overwhelming you or a relationship that seems to lack direction? Now is not the time to lash out and throw a fit — it’s time to center your energy, reflect on how and why you enter relationships, and heal from past relationships. Chiron in Aries reminds you to have compassion for your younger self; we do a lot of dumb things when we are young. Sometimes you think you got over something, but instead, you just rushed the healing process. Slow down, Libra. The world isn’t moving fast just because you want to.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Libra

King of Pentacles: You know what you’re capable of, so take power of your empire like the ruler that you are!