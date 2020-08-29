Your September 2020 Horoscope For Sagittarius

September is all about maintaining a healthy level of modesty and running your own race. You’re not in competition with others and the Gemini North Node is encouraging you to be vulnerable. You're only one person, Sagittarius, and if you’ve learned anything this Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn, it’s that you don’t have to take on all the world’s burdens. You’re still growing into the person you want to be, and it’s OK if you mess up a few times. When the ruler of your house of self goes direct in your house of possessions and values, expect for payments to be made in your direction. If you’ve done all the work that you reasonably can and put your best foot forward, you’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius’ Relationships

On September 5, Mercury the planet of communication, will be in the flirty sign, Libra. Expect your words to be sweeter and consider indulging in some online flirting. On September 2, Mercury will make a harmony’s trine to the Gemini North Node that’s transiting through your house of relationships. If you’re looking for a sign that love is on its way, you’ve found it! This day, while brief, will enable you to freely express what you want from your relationships. If you’ve struggled to see where your partners or close friends are coming from, the end of September will bring forth the secondary perspective that you’ve been missing. So long as you’re willing to be open-minded and understanding, there shouldn’t be any major relationship issues. You might be introduced to new friends and a new community. Go in with fresh eyes and take note of what you see, but try not to come to quick conclusions.

Tarot Card of the Month For Sagittarius

Ace of Swords: You’re stepping into a new way of thinking — congratulations on your new found clarity!