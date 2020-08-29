Your September 2020 Horoscope For Scorpio

Just when you thought you were going to feel the burst of energy that drives you into focusing on your relationships, Mars turns retrograde within your house of work and daily habits, on September 10. Your relationships won’t suddenly die off or disappear, however, Uranus in Taurus suggests that if either of those things does happen, it was a long time coming. This period of time is just allowing you to reflect on all that you’ve worked on throughout the past few months, as well as tighten up any loose ends. On September 28, Mars will make a trine to both Venus in Leo and Sagittarius South Node, so try not to get stuck in a role you don’t feel comfortable being in. There is a new opportunity awaiting you and you’re qualified, but think carefully before making any commitments.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Scorpio’s Relationships

On September 6, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will be entering Leo within your house of legacy and career. Venus is also the ruler of your close relationships, which means it’s likely that you’d find unexpected experiences throughout the month of September. Many of these will help you in the long run and could encourage you to begin expressing yourself a bit more. Quarantine might have brought out your inner hermit, and the Virgo Sun traveling through your house of community and aspirations reminds you that there’s nothing wrong with that. Enjoy drawing your focus on your career and personal growth. It’s OK to take a break from certain relationships if they distract you from your goals.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Scorpio

The Hermit: There is nothing wrong with taking alone time — in fact, you might need it!