September 2020 Horoscope: Virgo Zodiac Signs

Your September 2020 Horoscope For Virgo

Happy Solar Return, Virgo. May your birthday provide you with the nap you’re desperately in need of! In your favor, the ruler of your house of self is in Virgo at the beginning of the month. You’ll put your best foot forward and be satisfied with how you’re communicating yourself to the world. It’s your birthday, which means it's time to find your place of peace. Yoga, daily exercise, meditation, and journaling are all activities that have the capacity to help you bring out your best self this month. On September 5, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Libra, turning a focus on your possessions and values. Now is a great time to speak out loud about your desires, but don’t forget to say “please!” Kindness is key during September. While quarantine might not bring the best mood, try to push through and remain optimistic.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Virgo’s Relationships

Wow, Virgo, you just might see some movement in your relationships this month. It’s no surprise that sometimes you can be a bit of a hermit, and there is nothing wrong with being selective over who you get close to. With Jupiter, the ruler of your house of close relationships going direct in Capricorn on September 12, expect to gain some clarity around your work partnerships and close relationships. If you’ve had a special project in the works, now is the time to grow it into something significant, especially because Jupiter will conjunct the asteroid of intellect Pallas-Athene. Don’t lose sight of your long-term investments, even if you might feel like you’re working tirelessly into the abyss. You’re well on your way towards some type of breakthrough, but don’t underestimate the power of a strong follow-through.

Tarot Card of the Month For Virgo

Two of Swords: You have to learn how to resolve conflict and restore balance. It’s time to leave your comfort zone.