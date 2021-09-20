Astrology

How To Make The Most Of September’s Full Harvest Moon

Brace yourself for major transformations.

Knowing the dos and don'ts of the September 2021 full harvest moon is important for all zodiac signs
Owen Humphreys - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
By Brittany Beringer

The September 2021 full harvest moon happens on Sept. 20 in the dreamy sign of Pisces, encouraging the collective to release our inhibitions and transform into better versions of ourselves. Get ready for these intense and meaningful transitions with these do’s and don’ts.

Todd Ryburn Photography/Moment/Getty Images

What Is The Harvest Moon?

According to Farmer’s Almanac, the harvest moon gets its name from its close proximity to the fall equinox, which occurs on Sept. 22. Farmers used the extra moonlit evenings to complete their harvests before welcoming the cooler weather.

Yuji Arikawa/DigitalVision/Getty Images

