How To Make The Most Of September’s Full Harvest Moon

Astrology
Brace yourself for major transformations.
The September 2021 full harvest moon happens on Sept. 20 in the dreamy sign of Pisces, encouraging the collective to release our inhibitions and transform into better versions of ourselves. Get ready for these intense and meaningful transitions with these do’s and don’ts.
According to Farmer’s Almanac, the harvest moon gets its name from its close proximity to the fall equinox, which occurs on Sept. 22. Farmers used the extra moonlit evenings to complete their harvests before welcoming the cooler weather.