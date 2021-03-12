If your birthday falls between approximately February 19 and March 20, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Pisces (but you probably already knew that!). These sensitive souls love to get lost in their feelings and fantasies — and we can channel this dreamy energy anytime we need to tap into the emotional realm.

Whether you're a Pisces, your crush or partner is a Pisces, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Pisces zodiac traits — and what it means if Pisces is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Pisces: The Zodiac's Emotional Dreamer

Pisces is represented by the symbol of the fish, which illustrates their free-flowing nature. Pisces' ruling planet is illusive and spiritual Neptune, which points to the way that this sign can easily float away from reality and transcend into a mystical way of thinking. As one of the mutable zodiac signs, Pisces struggle to thrive under strict rules or in overly-structured environments. As one of the water signs, Pisces are some of the most emotional individuals of the zodiac.

Pisces energy is imaginative and nostalgic, so it's a great energy to call on if you're trying to channel your deepest feelings into something creative. And while Pisces have a reputation for living in a bit of a fantasy world, their ethereal nature makes them one of the most spiritually in tune of all the zodiac signs. Don't mistake their softness for weakness, though.

"Pisces can be sweet as candy, [but] they can go from angel fish to piranha in a milliseconds' notice if you insult, hurt or disrespect them (whether the slight is perceived or real)," Pisces-born astrologer Laura Brown tells Bustle. "Their bite may well be the worst of all the zodiac signs!"

Pisces In Love & Romance

As one of the most romantic and sentimental signs of the zodiac, Pisces' romantic traits are plentiful. Pisces love to fantasize about finding a fairytale-style romance that will sweep them off their feet. They can't help but wear their hearts on their sleeve, so Pisces tend to fall in love quickly. While Pisces sense of idealism can set high (and perhaps unrealistic) expectations in a relationship, it also makes them incredibly compassionate partners. Pisces' ideal partner will be able to help to gently ground them while also honoring how sensitive they are. Aggressive personality types could make Pisces feel like a shrinking violet or misunderstood, which won't bode well for the relationship in the long run.

The signs most compatible with Pisces are fellow water signs Cancer and Scorpio, as well as earth signs Taurus and Capricorn. If you want to impress a Pisces, lean into your artsy side. These water babies love to put their feelings into drawings, words, and music, so bonding over a shared love of art or creative expression is ideal.

If Pisces Is Your Sun Sign...

If Pisces is your sun sign, then you're a feelings-oriented dreamer who loves nothing more than to lose yourself in other worlds. You lead with your emotional side, preferring to feel your way through life rather than follow logic. Your sentiments are so powerful that sometimes it feels like you're drowning in them, which is why so many Pisces love to express themselves in symbolic ways — such as by writing poetry, making visual art, or putting together meaningful playlists. Pisces are also natural mystics, so you may feel more called to seek out spiritual experiences or feel a natural connection to the energy of the universe. Because of Pisces' deep sensitivities, you're one of the most compassionate and empathetic people around, and everyone can count on you to understand their most sentimental feelings.

Pisces may be dreamers, but in a world that's obsessed with timing, logic, and tangible things, their emotionally-focused and spiritual energy feels like a breath of fresh air. Your energy inspires others to get in touch with their feelings, unlock their creativity, and visualize how beautiful the world can be.

If Pisces Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Pisces, then how you feel often seems just as important as facts. You might find yourself getting wistfully caught up in memories often, as you tend to idealize the past. Losing yourself in the fantasy of a film, song, or daydream makes you feel nurtured and helps you to process your feelings.

If Scorpio Is Your Rising Sign...

If your rising sign is Pisces, then you probably have a soft and gentle demeanor that makes you easy to be around. You come off as sympathetic and very go-with-the-flow, and you have a dreamlike quality to your personality. Pisces risings might lean toward a more whimsical style — but no matter what they wear, they always have their emotions in full view.