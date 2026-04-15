This TikTok-Viral Mantra Is A “Cheat Code” To Get What You Want

Having a few positive affirmations in your back pocket can’t hurt. They come in clutch when you feel unsure at a job interview or need a boost of confidence before a date. You can look in the mirror, pull out a quick “I can do hard things” or “I am worthy of love” — and just like that, it sets the tone for what’s to come.

But what if you took your affirmations one step further? On TikTok, people are loving the “show me how good it gets” mantra. Instead of firmly stating how you want to feel, this one is more of a playful dare to the universe. What else is out there? How much better could things possibly get?

This specific mantra apparently works like a charm to bring amazing things into your life, including scenarios you have yet to imagine. “Sometimes I forget that my brain isn’t capable of coming up with every possibility,” creator @lauraannmoore says in a TikTok video. “I’ve had opportunities with work, jobs, and friendships come to me in the most random of ways.”

Since some of the best things in life are unpredictable, this mantra is a way to open yourself up to the spontaneous. By repeating the words “show me how good it gets,” you essentially ask the universe to surprise you with accomplishments and dreams that have yet to make it on your vision board. Maybe you’ll happen upon a new career path, a partner who adds to your life, or even a general sense of daily happiness out of nowhere. Here’s what to know about the viral mantra.

Hey, Universe! What’s Next?

According to @chloeegaynor, the mantra primes your brain to look for abundance. “The more you focus on what you have, and all the good things, and how easy life can be, the more of that you will see.” Repeating the mantra may be more about reframing your perspective than a bunch of new wins coming your way at once.

The idea is to become the living embodiment of “lucky girl syndrome,” which is when good things seem to magically fall into your lap. While you’ll still have to work hard and put yourself out there to achieve, it’s about believing that positive things can and do happen. In fact, they may already be happening you’ve just glossed over them because of your daily stresses.

On TikTok, creator @vinyasawithval called this mantra the cheat code to getting whatever you want and often so much more. “I’ve been doing this every night for the past two or three weeks until I fall asleep,” she says in the clip. “Since I started doing this mantra, my life is slowly transforming.”

As a content creator, she randomly gained 500 followers in one night and was invited on a trip to teach yoga. Later on, her best friend found five pairs of Manolo Blahnik shoes for $10 at the thrift store, and they were all in Val’s size. “The list goes on,” she says. “Show me how good it can get, universe! I’m ready.”

For creator @amyvjack the “show me how good it gets” mantra resulted in a free tire change for her car. It just goes to show that you never know how far your luck will reach or how it could manifest. It’s inspired Amy to accept that nice things happen. In her comments, someone said, “Ooooh girl I love this energy!!” Another wrote, “Omg I LOVE this.”

When you move through your day with a rose-tinted outlook, and keep your head on a swivel for your next opportunity, good things can happen. The mantra recognizes that you’re genuinely impressed with where you are, but are still excited to turn the page and see what happens next.

How To Manifest

Creator @simonnelee_ recommends saying this mantra to yourself every day for 21 days straight. Repeat the phrase “show me how good life gets” or “show me how good it gets.” According to @chloeegaynor, you can also rephrase it to be more tailored to your hopes, like “show me how easy it can be” or “show me how much fun I can have.”

With mantras and affirmations, repetition is key. By saying this one regularly, the message starts to rewire your brain and change how you see the world. After a while, you’ll be less likely to view life through a negative lens, and that plays a key role in success.

Repeat it when you wake up, when you need a boost, before you go to bed, or as you walk down the street, and then watch magic unfold around you.