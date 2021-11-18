Sick Of How Expensive Beauty Products Are? Here Are 46 Cheap Finds That Work So Well

I have a hard time justifying big, expensive beauty purchases, like an $80 eyeshadow palette or a face cream that costs half my monthly rent payment. Don’t get me wrong, I think quality is important. But it shouldn’t have to cost an arm and a leg — especially when there are so many cheap beauty products on Amazon that work really, really well.

When it comes to makeup, it’s easy to simply reach for a pricey brand that’s been celebrity-endorsed or hyped up on social media. But there are plenty of products — like this cult-favorite volumizing mascara or this highly pigmented eyeshadow palette — that come with a much lower price tag.

And the key to finding effective skin-care products is to keep it simple, opting for highly rated items with ingredients that are proven to be effective. For example, this exfoliating body scrub is infused with deeply moisturizing coconut oil and vitamin C-packed orange oil, which brightens and revitalizes skin. Likewise, this light-as-air moisturizer by Neutrogena utilizes hyaluronic acid to bind water to skin — and it’s earned 60,000 perfect five-star reviews.

Thousands of buyers have vouched for these cost-effective beauty products, raving over the results. Once you’ve discovered these cheaper makeup, skin, and hair alternatives for yourself, you’ll never go back.

1 This Volumizing Mascara With Thousands Of Rave Reviews essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $7 See On Amazon Boasting over 145,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this is the mascara you should be using if you want dramatic, voluminous eyelashes. The conic brush’s fiber bristles evenly define and separate your lashes, creating a bold look that resembles the appearance of false eyelashes. Lash Princess’ buildable formula lasts all day long without flaking or fading.

2 A Fine-Tip Eyebrow Pencil For Amazing Definition L'Oréal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Amazon $5 See On Amazon The ultra-thin tip on this brow pencil allows you to recreate the tiny, delicate hairs on your eyebrows for a natural, filled-in look. Available in 10 different shades, the waterproof formula glides on smoothly and stays in place all day. On the opposite end, there’s a soft spoolie brush for blending the color into your brows. Available shades: 10

3 The Eyeshadow Palette With Versatile Soft Shades L.A. Girl Beauty Brick Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $7 See On Amazon Perfect for everyday wear, this subtle eyeshadow palette features a dozen versatile shades ranging from warm pink to lustrous bronze. There’s an assortment of matte and shimmery colors, which can be combined to create tons of makeup looks. It comes with a double-ended brush that makes application a breeze, as well as a compact mirror for doing your makeup on the go.

4 These Under-Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold Cedlize Under-Eye Collagen Patches (30-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with real 24-karat gold, these under-eye patches are a luxurious way to refresh your skin. Infused with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and collagen, these masks hydrate the delicate under-eye area while restoring brightness and evening out your skin tone. For best results, place these single-use patches underneath your eyes up to three times a week.

5 The Eyeliner Stamps That Create The Perfect Cat Eye iMethod Eyeliner Stamps (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Dramatic and bold, winged eyeliner is a classic go-to makeup look. But getting an even, effortless cat eye can take forever. Luckily, this ingenious eyeliner stamp makes it easy to get perfect wings, every single time. Just press the wing-shaped stamp on the corner of your eye, and fill in the rest of your eye with the brush on the opposite end.

6 An Eyeshadow Palette That Works With Every Eye Color Prism Highly Pigmented Eye Makeup Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you have blue, green, brown, or hazel eyes, this versatile eyeshadow palette has plenty of shades that will make them pop. With 36 vibrant hues, the highly pigmented palette features an array of textures from matte to pearlescent to metallic. Create casual looks with neutral and pastel colors, or go bold with electric blue, magenta, and plum.

7 This Creamy Lipstick With A Matte Finish NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon Here’s a matte lipstick that glides on smoothly and stays on all day. The creamy, mousse-like texture feels lovely on your lips, with a lightly sweet scent to match. Available in a wide array of shades — from lightweight nudes to deep violets — NYX’s soft matte lip cream provides the perfect hint of color without drying out your lips. Available shades: 34

8 The Exfoliating Stick That Majorly Softens Lips e.l.f Smoothing Lip Exfoliator Amazon $4 See On Amazon This lip smoothing stick combines exfoliating sugar with conditioning shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. Apply it like lipstick, and the sugar will remove dead skin while the nourishing ingredients restore your lips to buttery softness. Follow up with a hydrating lip balm, and you’re all set.

9 A Lip Gloss That’s Infused With Hyaluronic Acid Maybelline Lip Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $7 See On Amazon Maybelline’s Lip Lifter gloss doesn’t just add shine to your lips — it gives them a fuller appearance. The secret ingredient at work here is hyaluronic acid, which binds water to the skin. Swipe it over your lips for an instant boost of moisture, which in turn defines your pout. Pick from 15 shimmery shades, from a subtle pearl color to a rich sandy brown. Available shades: 15

10 This Collagen-Boosting Lip Mask That Works Overnight YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Coconut oil, vitamin E, and shea butter are blended together in this hydrating lip mask that naturally boosts collagen in your lips. Simply rub a small amount into your lips before bedtime, and let the moisturizing ingredients work their magic overnight. The addition of peach extract gives this mask a subtle, delicious fragrance.

11 The Concealer Stick With A Fan Following Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $5 See On Amazon If it’s smooth, radiant skin you’re after, this concealer stick from Maybelline does the trick. Complete with an easy-to-apply sponge applicator, the lightweight, creaseless formula blends into your skin for a naturally refreshed look. Boasting 78,000 five-star reviews, it comes in a wide range of shades, so you can find one that perfectly matches your skin tone. Available shades: 17

12 A Shimmery Powder Blush For A Sun-Kissed Glow Milani Baked Blush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sun baked on Italian terra cotta tiles, this powder blush gives your skin a warm radiance that complements any skin tone. Choose from matte or shimmery shades in a range of pinks, browns, and reds. “Such a silky, luminous formula that adds a natural glow to the skin,” raved one reviewer. “It's the perfect neutral/slightly-peach leaning baby pink blush.” Available shades: 16

13 This Oil-Absorbing Roller Made From Real Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon A reusable alternative to oil-blotting papers, this facial roller is made with genuine volcanic stone. The absorbent stone soaks up excess oil on your face, leaving your skin feeling fresh and shine-free. You can use the mini roller throughout the day, even over a face of full makeup. Plus, it’s small enough to pack in your purse.

14 A Fan-Favorite Face Wash That Deeply Hydrates CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Amazon $15 See On Amazon CeraVe’s facial cleanser is great for those with drier skin, as it includes hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides — all of which boost hydration. The gentle formula has a lotion-like consistency that removes dirt and makeup, without stripping your face of its moisture. With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, it’s clear this cleanser is a winner.

15 These Collagen-Infused Sheet Masks With A Variety Of Essences Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Sheet Masks (16-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You get 16 sheet masks in this set, each one with a different key ingredient — ranging from clarifying charcoal to hydrating aloe vera to soothing green tea. Each mask is also infused with vitamin E and collagen, both of which provide your skin with a boost of moisture and firming power.

16 The Exfoliating Salt Scrub With Revitalizing Vitamin C Brooklyn Botany Sweet Orange Body Scrub Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with salt from the Dead Sea, this exfoliating body scrub leaves your skin feeling smooth and fresh. Sweet orange oil is packed with vitamin C, which brightens the skin and assists in collagen production. The addition of aloe vera and coconut oil make this scrub moisturizing, as well. Besides orange, the scrub is available in other tantalizing scents including blueberry, coconut, and lavender. Available scents: 6

17 This 4-Pack Of Reusable Exfoliating Face Scrubbers INNERNEED Silicone Face Scrubbers (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon The silicone bristles on this facial brush are soft and flexible, gently exfoliating your skin and cleansing your pores. Each brush has an easy-grip handle that keeps it securely in your hand, even when it’s wet. You get four in a pack, so you can share them with family members, friends, or roommates.

18 A Hydrating Gel Moisturizer That Never Feels Heavy On Your Face Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating after 70,000 reviews, Neutrogena’s water gel moisturizer is infused with hyaluronic acid, which binds moisture to the skin for all-day hydration. The oil-free formula is super lightweight, instantly soaking in without leaving any residue behind. “I love this product! It is really changing the texture of my skin. It smells amazing and goes on so nicely,” one reviewer raved.

19 This Rich Face & Body Cream Formulated With Herbs & Flowers Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Amazon $19 See On Amazon This body cream is called “Skin Food” for good reason. It’s formulated with nourishing ingredients including rosemary, chamomile, pansy, and almond oil to deeply moisturize both your face and body. It’s fragrance-free and one reviewer wrote it even works as “a real life filter,” smoothing skin and blurring pores.

20 The Facial Toner Made With Witch Hazel THAYERS Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Witch hazel has been used in skin-care routine for centuries — its natural soothing properties reduce redness and skin irritation. This facial toner combines witch hazel with calming aloe vera and vitamin C-packed rose petal, resulting in a formula that’s gentle enough for daily use. Swipe over your face with a cotton pad daily for best results.

21 A Liquid Exfoliant Made With Salicylic Acid Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Amazon $11 See On Amazon This liquid exfoliant’s key ingredient is salicylic acid, a skin-brightening chemical that helps even out skin texture for a smoother, brighter complexion. The gentle leave-on formula is also infused with green tea, which calms redness and irritation. Safe for all skin types, this skin-clarifying product has over 35,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

22 This Marula Face Oil With Antioxidant-Packed Vitamin C Naturium Marula Face Oil Amazon $16 See On Amazon Naturally rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, this facial oil nourishes and hydrates skin without clogging pores. The lightweight formula has a silky texture that feels great, and several customers have noted that Naturium’s marula facial oil is just as good as the one made popular by Drunk Elephant — at just a fraction of the price.

23 These Korean Scrubbing Mitts That Exfoliate Your Skin Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts (2 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pair of scrubbing mitts is made from a textured viscose material that gently removes dead skin cells from your shoulders, arms, and legs, resulting in silky smooth skin. Plus, when used regularly, they help prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps. They fit securely over your hands with the elastic wristbands, so they’ll stay on even when wet.

24 A Hyaluronic Acid Serum For Lots Of Moisture The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $14 See On Amazon Despite the fact that this skin-care company is named The Ordinary, their products are far from it. This hyaluronic acid serum is fortified with vitamin B5, binding moisture to the skin for an all-over glow. “This stuff absolutely CHANGED the texture of my skin,” one reviewer wrote. “It is smooth, plump and well hydrated like it's never been my whole life.”

25 The Keratin Treatment That Strengthens Your Nails Nail-Aid Keratin Nail Treatment & Strengthener Amazon $4 See On Amazon Get stronger nails in just a few days by using this keratin treatment that helps prevent chipping and peeling while promoting growth. The glossy formula makes your fingernails look smooth and even, and you can apply it both over and under nail polish.

26 These Foot Peel Masks That Restore Softness CÉLOR Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These foot peel masks slip on like a pair of socks, delivering a chemical exfoliation while also softening feet with aloe vera and lavender extract. Just place them on your feet for one hour, and after about a week, you’ll notice the dead skin on your feet begin to peel off. Once the process is done, you’ll have super soft feet.

27 These Nail Files That Are Made Of Tempered Glass Mont Bleu Crystal Nail Files in Velvet Pouch (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike traditional nail files, this set is made of tempered glass. And the smooth ombré surface isn’t just pretty to look at — it’s also gentle on nails, preventing splitting and breakage. You get three different files, including one that’s compact enough for travel, and each one comes in an individual velvet pouch that protects the glass from scratches.

28 A Teeth-Whitening Pen That Works In A Week Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth-Whitening Pen Amazon $19 See On Amazon In just one short week, you can whiten your teeth from the comfort of your own home with this pen. Colgate’s enamel-safe formula includes a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, lightening stains and restoring brightness. It’s easy to apply with the applicator brush, and each pen has enough product for 35 nightly treatments.

29 This Volumizing Dry Shampoo That Smells Amazing Hair Dance Volumizing Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dry shampoo is great to have on hand when you don’t have time to wash your hair. This one from Hair Dance adds volume and texture with just a few sprays, while it absorbs excess oil from your scalp. Choose between an herbal lavender fragrance or a bright grapefruit scent. Available scents: Lavender, Grapefruit

30 The Hair Mask Treatment One Customer Described As “Liquid Gold” milk_shake Incredible Milk Leave-In Hair Treatment Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with nourishing murumuru butter and strengthening milk proteins, this leave-in hair treatment will leave your locks feeling revitalized. Safe on all hair types, the spray-on mask protects your hair from UV rays, locks in color, and protects it from heat. It has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, with one reviewer describing it as “liquid gold for your hair.”

31 A 2-Pack Of Microfiber Towel Wraps To Quickly Dry Your Hair YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made of a super absorbent microfiber, these towels wrap around your wet hair and secure in place with a button closure at the base of your neck. The soft, lightweight fabric won’t cause hair breakage while drying, holding more than 10 times its weight in water. Your hair will be much less wet when you take it out of the towel, making it faster and easier to blow dry it. Available colors: 9

32 This Tinted Root Concealer Spray For Quick Touch-Ups L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Amazon $10 See On Amazon Extend the life of your hair color in between dye jobs with this concealer spray that targets new growth at your roots. Available in natural shades ranging from black to blonde, chestnut, and red, the semi-permanent formula instantly blends your roots in with the rest of your colored hair. It lasts until your next shampoo, and washes out in the shower. Available shades: 11

33 A Semi-Permanent Hair Dye That Comes In Bold Shades ARCTIC FOX Semi-Permanent Hair Dye Amazon $17 See On Amazon Feeling bold and daring? Arctic Fox’s semi-permanent hair dye makes it easy (and affordable) to switch up your hair color. Available in vibrant shades like fuchsia, turquoise, red, and orange, the ammonia-free dye can be applied right at home. It naturally fades out over the next several weeks — however, it lasts longer in hair that has been bleached beforehand. Available colors: 23

34 The Refreshing Scalp Treatment Made With Tea Tree Oil OGX Tea Tree and Mint Dry Scalp Treatment Amazon $7 See On Amazon Tea tree oil and mint are known for their cleansing and freshening properties, so it’s no wonder they’re included in this nourishing hair treatment that removes residue from your scalp and adds volume to your strands. The addition of peppermint gives the formula an invigorating scent — use it in the morning to feel more awake and alert.

35 This Milk & Honey Cuticle Oil With Tons Of High Ratings Cuccio Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nourish and strengthen your nails and cuticles with this revitalizing oil treatment made with soothing milk and honey. The reviewer-approved lightweight oil deeply penetrates your nail beds, delivering moisture and nutrients to dry, cracked skin and nails. It’s also available in several other delightful fragrances, including lavender and chamomile and bergamot and mango. Available scents: 10

36 This Silicone Brush That Massages Your Scalp HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can use this handheld scalp brush on either wet or dry hair, and the flexible silicone bristles will boost circulation and deeply cleanse your scalp. Plus, the whole experience is super relaxing, like getting a massage at the salon. An easy-grip handle keeps the brush on your hand, even when all sudsed up in the shower. Available colors: 8

37 This Set Of 2 Lip Serums That Plump Your Pout DEROL Lip Plumper Set (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon On the hunt for fuller lips? This moisturizing set includes two vitamin E and collagen serums: Use the one with ginger extract during the day to instantly plump your lips, and use the one with mint extract to soothe and repair lips while you sleep.

38 These Makeup Blending Sponges With High Ratings Real Techniques Beauty Sponges (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon With an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, these makeup sponges are a cut above your typical blending tool. The egg-shaped sponges have a unique angled surface, allowing you to contour and blend. Use them to blend foundation, creams, and concealers, then just rinse them off in between uses.

39 A Set Of Makeup Brushes For Everyday Use Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with Sponge Blender (5 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Complete with four different makeup brushes and a blending sponge, this set is perfect for creating everyday makeup looks. Each brush has a different use, so you can apply eyeshadow, highlighter, foundation, and powder with ease. “I fell in love with these when they first came out and have been using this brand ever since,” one reviewer raved. “They are affordable and a great quality product.”

40 These Reusable Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads That Are Eco-Friendly Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of having to restock your makeup remover pads every few weeks? These bamboo cotton pads are a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative. You get 20 pads in a pack, which can be used on your eyes, lips, face, and neck. They’re machine-washable, too — all you have to do is toss them in the included laundry bag, place them in your next cycle, and use them again.

41 The Facial Hair Removal Tool That Won’t Cause Discomfort Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon This compact hair remover is perfect for removing those small, delicate hairs on your upper lip, neck, or anywhere else they show up. The smooth, battery-powered ring head works gently without causing irritation, resulting in smooth skin. Plated in 18-karat gold, the sleek body has a metallic finish that looks beautiful. Keep it in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day. Available colors: 6

42 This Cold-Pressed Castor Oil That Lengthens Your Lashes Kate Blanc Cosmetics 100% Pure Cold-Pressed Castor Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Want to know a natural way to lengthen your lashes, thicken your eyebrows, and moisturize your skin? All you need is a little castor oil. This cold-pressed castor oil from Kate Blanc Cosmetics comes with a dropper and two brushes, so you can easily apply it to your face, eyebrows, eyelashes, and even your scalp. You’ll notice a positive difference in your hair and skin after just a few weeks.

43 These Discreet Acne Patches Reviewers Swear By Mighty Patch Acne Patches (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Mighty Patch has created a discreet, painless way to treat pimples that gives highly effective results — over 53,000 customers have given them a five-star Amazon rating. Just stick one of the translucent patches over your pimple, and wait six to eight hours. The hydrocolloid material lifts dirt and oil from your skin, reducing redness and irritation.

44 The Micellar Cleansing Water That Gets Amazing Reviews Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon $7 See On Amazon Garnier’s micellar water acts as both a facial cleanser and a makeup remover, so you can use it in the morning and nighttime. Just add a small amount to a cotton pad, and swipe it over your face and neck. The micelles in the water attract dirt and makeup, gently cleaning your face without any oily residue. It’s free of alcohol and fragrance, making it safe for sensitive skin.

45 An Exfoliating Body Scrub That Smooths Bumpy Skin First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant Amazon $19 See On Amazon First Aid Beauty’s body scrub combines physical and chemical exfoliators into an effective formula that smooths out bumps and dry skin. Glycolic and lactic acids loosen the top layers of skin and smooth out texture, while vitamin E replenishes moisture. The scrub’s roughness comes from pumice buffing beads, which remove dead skin cells to reveal the softness underneath.