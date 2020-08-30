Sick Of Life's Bullsh*t? Here Are 50 Clever Things You Should've Bought Sooner

On some mornings, I wake up ready to take on the world — but most of the time, I wind up hitting snooze for an hour (no shame). I can't help it — when life's bullsh*t starts to pile up on me, I'd much rather stay tucked under the blankets for as long as possible. But on those days where I absolutely have to get up, I always make a straight beeline for all of the clever products I bought on Amazon that help me get through the day.

I do realize, however, that my day probably looks drastically different from yours. That's why I've made sure to include a little something for everybody in this list. For example, if you like to exercise outdoors, be sure to check out the anti-chafing body lotion I've added. Not only does it help keep your skin protected from irritation, but the formula is also hypoallergenic. And if your skin is already smooth as butter, you absolutely can't go wrong with the mineral powder with built-in SPF 30 — even if you spend all day sitting indoors like I do.

Whether I'm searching for affordable home upgrades or simply trying to overcome life's hurdles, I always head straight to Amazon. Keep scrolling to check out my top picks that help me get through the day.

This Lotion That Prevents Chafing Around Your Cleavage Fresh Body Lotion The Solution for Women
The hot summer months can cause uncomfortable chafing no matter what you're wearing, so why not save your skin with this lotion? It's formulated to prevent chafing in sensitive areas between your cleavage, underneath your arms, and more. Plus, it's even hypoallergenic as well as talc-free.

A Mineral Sunscreen That's Goes On Like Powder Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder SPF 30
If your liquid sunscreen causes unwanted breakouts, this powdered mineral version might be a better choice. It's formulated to be gentle enough for daily use, and it provides SPF 30 protection from the sun's UVA and UVB rays. Plus, it's vegan as well as paraben-free.

The Natural Deodorizing Spray Made With Essential Oils Funky Feet Foot Odor Spray
Just give your toes a few spritzes of this deodorizing spray — or even give your shoes a good dose — and it'll instantly remove any unwanted odors so that you're left with fresh scents. It's formulated with tea tree, peppermint, eucalyptus, lavender, and thyme essential oils — and it's completely natural.

A Pivoting Outlet Extension With 2 Built-In USB Ports ECHOGEAR On-Wall Surge Protector
Bulky plugs won't block the outlets on this outlet extension, as the plugs pivot to the left and right so that they don't get blocked. There are also two USB ports where you can easily charge your phones, along with built-in surge protection.

These Markers That Hide Scuffs On Wood Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Pack)
Getting your furniture professionally restored can cost hundreds of dollars, but these markers are available for less than $15. Simply color in the scuffs on your wooden furniture with one of six shades: maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black.

The Gel Toe Separators That Release Aloe Vera & Vitamin E NatraCure Gel Toe Separators
Bunions, calluses, hammer toe, hallux valgus — these gel toe separators can help soothe pain from those and more. Unlike other separators, these ones slowly release aloe vera as well as vitamin E to help reduce friction.

This Oil Roller Made With Real Volcanic Stone Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller
Do find yourself with unwanted facial oil throughout the day? If so, just give your complexion a few swipes with this roller. It's made with real volcanic stone that absorbs excess oil from your skin. Plus, it's reusable and easy to wash.

A Pack Of Moldable Glue To Organize Messy Spaces Sugru Moldable Glue
Not only is this moldable silicone glue waterproof, but it can also bond to practically any surface — from glass to wood — and harden over night. You can use it for DIY projects, or even cut off a few pieces to use as cable clips in your office; it's that versatile.

The Plastic Bag Holder That Hangs On Your Cabinets DecoBros Over The Door Bag Holder
Just pop this basket over any cabinet door, and it'll give you a convenient place to stash all your plastic grocery bags. There's enough space for about 60 bags, and the underside of the hook is lined with soft foam to help avoid scratches.

A Hot Air Brush That Adds Volume While You Dry Your Hair TDYJWELL Hot Air Brush
If you're seeking more volume, just use this hot air brush to add extra body to your locks. It uses ionic technology to help reduce unwanted frizz while infusing shine — and there are three heat levels to choose from so that it's suitable for various hair types.

The Clog Dissolver That Works Within Minutes Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver
Calling the plumber when your pipes are clogged is pretty much never cheap — so keep this liquid clog remover on hand instead. It's pre-portioned into two uses so that all you have to do is pour, and it's so effective that most reviewers saw results after just a few minutes.

A Memory Foam Pillow With An Adjustable Loft Qutool Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Prefer a flatter pillow? Just unzip this one and remove some of the shredded memory foam (or add more if you like it extra-firm). The shredded foam allows for increased airflow so that the pillow won't leave you feeling hot, and the cover is made with cool bamboo fabric.

The Foot Peel Masks Made With Rose Essential Oil, Milk, & More YFM Rose Foot Mask (2-Pack)
Repairing cracked skin on your feet isn't always enjoyable — but these foot masks make it easy. They're infused with ingredients like rose essential oil, milk, vitamins, and more — and you only need to wear the formula-filled booties for about 40 minutes each time. The results are usually visible after about one week.

A Pack Of Dishcloths Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Whiff Bamboo Dish Cloths (6-Pack)
Not only are these dishcloths made from eco-friendly bamboo, but they also feature a sleek piping around the edges to help prevent frays. The best part? They're durable as well as odor-resistant.

These Cable Clips To Help Keep Your Tech Wires In Place Blue Key World Cable Clips (6-Pack)
Whether your desktop is littered with wires or if you need a convenient place to keep charging cables, these clips can help. Each one is backed with sticky adhesive that lets you attach them to nearly any surface. Plus, they won't leave behind any gunky residues upon removal.

The Food Chopper With A Built-In Cutting Board Szresm Clever Food Chopper
Don't dirty up a cutting board when you've forgotten an ingredient in a dish — just use this chopper that looks like a pair of scissors. The built-in cutting board lets you chop ingredients right over the stove, and the blade is made from premium-quality stainless steel.

This Tool That Helps Clean Your Combs & Brushes Scalpmaster Brush/Comb Cleaner
Your brushes and combs can easily turn into a matted mess of hair if you don't clean them, so grab this cleaning tool to help you out. The bristles and prongs along the sides let you get every bit of hair and dust from your brushes, creating a smoother combing experience.

A Bookmark That Holds Your Pages Open On Windy Days Superior Essentials Page Holder
With weighted ends that keep it firmly in place, this bookmark keeps your pages flat so that you don't have to hold it down. It's perfect for reading outside when the wind is blowing, and the waterproof exterior keeps it safe from damage.

These Cloths That Remove Makeup Without The Need For Soap Zeppa Makeup Remover Magic Cloth
Simply get these cloths wet with water, then rub your face — any makeup will instantly melt away, even if it's waterproof. They're reusable up to 100 times before they need to be replaced, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how they're "super soft."

A Pack Of Fasteners That Keep Your Duvet In Place HX AURIZE Duvet Fasteners (16-Pack)
Adjusting my comforter without taking it out of the duvet is nearly impossible — that's why I use these fasteners to keep it in place. Just iron them onto your comforter as well as the duvet, and they'll snap into each other to prevent your bedding from shifting.

This Miniature Vacuum Cleaner For Your Desktop ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum
Able to run for up to 400 minutes before needing to be charged, this miniature vacuum is perfect for small desktop messes. The motor is powerful enough to get crumbs out from underneath your keyboard, and one reviewer even raved that it "helps make tidying up fun."

A Spiral Hair Tie That Shouldn't Crimp Your Strands invisibobble Power Coil Hair Ties (3-Pack)
Regular ties can leave crimps in your hair, whereas these ones are designed with spirals to be gentle, yet hold your hair in place just as effectively. Unlike other elastics, these ones shouldn't shake loose during exercise — and they also shouldn't get stuck in any snags when you finally pull them out.

The Flexible Measuring Cup That's Ideal For Pouring OXO Good Grips Silicone Measuring Cup
Since it's made from flexible silicone, you can easily squeeze this measuring cup to help funnel your pours and prevent spills. The honeycomb pattern on the exterior helps dissipate heat so your hands stay cool, and it's completely BPA-free.

A Motion-Detecting LED Light Bar For Closets Or Cabinets imenou LED Light
You don't need to spend hundreds to upgrade the lighting in your home — just attach this motion-detecting LED light bar underneath your cabinets or in your closets. The battery is rechargeable, so you don't have to worry about buying replacements. Plus, each order also comes with 3M adhesive for easy installation.

A Trio Of Scrapers To Help Remove Leftover Label Gunk Eunion Plastic Scraper (3-Pack)
Easily remove the leftover adhesive from sticky labels using these scrapers. They're made from durable plastic that won't bend under pressure, and the flat edges make it easy to get every last bit. Some reviewers even wrote about how they're great for removing "stuck on food on your stove, oven, counters, floors, stickers, appliances, [and] vehicles."

A Face Mask Infused With Egg White Extract SKIN1004 Zombie Face Mask (4-Pack)
Out of all the face masks I've tried, this "zombie" one is my absolute favorite. It's formulated with albumin extracted from egg whites, along with aloe vera that helps prevent moisture loss. I like that it leaves my complexion glowing, even as it helps exfoliate my old skin.

The Tactical Pen That Bashes Through Car Windows TF TAKEFLIGHT Tactical Pen
I keep one of these tactical pens in the center console of my car. Not only is it sturdy enough to bash through windows, but it's also works as an LED flashlight, bottle opener, as well as a regular pen. In other words, it's useful to keep at home, too.

A Pocket Knife With 10 Different Tools Built Into It BIBURY Multitool
Keep this pocket knife with you at all times, and you'll always have a bottle opener, nail file, flat screwdriver, as well as six other useful tools on hand (there are 10 in total). Each one is made from rust-resistant stainless steel that's been heat-treated for added durability, and the safety lock helps prevent accidental cuts.

The Easy-To-Grip Nail Clippers With Finger Loops Okboo Nail Clippers
If you have trouble gripping regular nail clippers, try this pair. It's made with ergonomic handles that make it easier to trim your nails, complete with finger grips. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel that effortlessly cuts through thick nails, and each order also comes with a nail file.

A Humidifier Designed For Your Car econoLED Car Humidifier
When the bitter air in your car has your throat feeling dry, just pop this humidifier into your cigarette lighter. It rotates 180 degrees to release steam in every direction, and it also doubles as an essential oil diffuser.

The Brush That Gently Detangles Painful Knots With Germanium-Infused Bristles Osensia Detangling Flexi Brush
With flexible bristles that move with your hair, this brush won't leave your scalp aching if it runs into a snag or knot. Unlike other brushes, this one also has rare elements like geranium infused into the bristles. These elements help reduce static, detoxify strands, and more.

An Exfoliating Body Brush That Helps Remove Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush
You can use this exfoliating brush wherever you're dealing with unwanted ingrown hairs or razor bumps, thanks to the tiny protruding bristles. The ergonomic grip makes it easy to maintain control as you scrub in or out of the shower — and according to the brand, it was tested by professionals.

The Drawer Liners That Help Keep Veggies Fresh In The Fridge Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner (4-Pack)
Letting your fruits and vegetables waste away is almost like letting go of your cash, so pop these liners into your refrigerator drawers. They help extend the life of your produce by absorbing excess moisture — and if your drawers are small, simply trim them to fit.

A Lap Desk With A Retractable Mouse Pad AboveTEK Portable Lap Desk
Don't bother scrounging around for a spare mouse pad when you're working on the couch — just slide open the pad on this lap desk. The entire desk weighs less than 3 pounds so that it's easy to transport, and the rubber strips on top help keep your laptop stable.

This Car Trash Bin That Doubles As A Road Trip Cooler YoGi Prime Car Trash Bin
Just hang this trash can around one of the headrests in your car, and you'll have a convenient place to stash any waste while you're driving. It's waterproof, yet sleek — and the interior is insulated so that it doubles as a cooler.

A Pack Of Acne Patches For Stray Blemishes Mighty Patch Acne Spot Treatment (36-Pack)
Unwanted blemishes are sometimes hard to remedy, but this pack of acne patches makes the process incredibly simple. They're fairly transparent, so you can wear them during the day — and each one is infused with hydrocolloid serum to help your blemish heal quickly.

A Pair Of Cotton Heel Socks Lined With Moisturizing Gel ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack)
Infused with moisturizing gel to help hydrate cracked skin, these heel socks are great with flip-flops or even just for lounging around the house. They're washable as well as reusable, and the cotton weave is breathable to help you keep cool.

39 This Cleaning Serum That Helps Remove Sticky Goop Goo Gone Adhesive Remover Amazon $9 See on Amazon Whenever I have a thing of goop stuck somewhere throughout my kitchen or house, I use goo gone to get rid of it. It helps remove wine glass labels, adhesive residues from price stickers, crayons, or even gum.

40 A Pair Of Magnetic Lights For Grilling At Night BRIGHT EYES Magnetic Barbecue Light Set Amazon $23 See on Amazon Simply attach these magnetic lights to the hood of your grill, and they'll make it easy to see what you're doing as you cook in the dark. They're made from durable steel with flexible goosenecks, and batteries even come included.

41 These Resistance Bands For Pilates, Stretching, & More Fit Simplify Resistance Bands Amazon $8 See on Amazon Made from 100% natural latex, these resistance bands are not only great for stretching, but you can even incorporate them into pilates routines. Don't like stretching or pilates? Not a problem — since each band increases in resistance, you can also use them to tone muscles all over your body (if that's what you'd rather do).

42 A Squeegee-Style Measuring Cup That Gets Out Every Last Drop OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup Amazon $12 See on Amazon Not only can you twist the bottom of this measuring cup to adjust its capacity, but it also works as a squeegee to get every last bit out. Able to hold up to 2 cups, it's particularly great for sticky ingredients like honey or peanut butter.

43 These Popular Exfoliating Body Washcloths Made With Viscose Exfoliating Towel Asian Bath Washcloth (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon The next time your skin is looking a little dull, just give yourself a good scrub with these exfoliating washcloths. They're made from 100% viscose, and one reviewer even raved that "My skin is baby soft now!" One pack comes with four of them.

44 A Convenient Table Tray For Your Umbrella Pole AMMSUN Umbrella Table Tray Amazon $30 Amazon Give yourself a convenient spot to stash drinks, snacks, phones, and whatever else you need while you're relaxing by popping this table tray onto your umbrella stand. It's designed to fit on poles of various shapes and sizes, and the plastic is UV-resistant.

45 The Stainless Steel Whisk Designed For Thick Dough Jillmo Danish Dough Whisk Amazon $14 See on Amazon Dough can be difficult to work with since it usually sticks to spatulas and stirrers, but this whisk is made with stainless steel wire that makes it easier to knead. In fact, the wire is thick so that you can press as hard as you like — and the open design helps prevent over-mixing.

46 A Smartphone Kickstand That Fits In Your Pocket Amusent Slim Portable Phone Stand Amazon $8 See on Amazon The next time you want to watch a quick video on your phone while you're on the go, just whip out this kickstand. It's slim enough to fit in your pocket — but you can even slip it into your wallet for safekeeping.

47 This Toothbrush Case That Sanitizes Your Bristles serowii Sanitizing Toothbrush Case Amazon $18 See on Amazon You can make sure your toothbrush is extra-clean before using it each time by keeping it in this sanitizing case that uses a UVC light. The rechargeable battery lasts for about 25 uses, and it only takes about five minutes to thoroughly sanitize the bristles on your brush.

48 These Waterproof Bags To Help Keep Your Valuables Dry At The Pool Or Beach YUMQUA Clear Waterproof Bags Amazon $10 See on Amazon I like to keep my phone, wallet, and other valuables in these waterproof bags whenever I'm going to the beach. The thick zipper keeps out sand (or snow in the winter), and each order comes with three sizes: one small, one medium, and one large.

49 The Guide Lights That Snap Into Your Outlet Plates SnapPower Outlets Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Snap these LED lights into your outlet plates, and they'll instantly turn on whenever the room grows dark. You can use them in your hallway, kitchen, or anywhere else you need some extra light at night. They don't require batteries, either.