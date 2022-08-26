29 Signs Your Co-Worker Is “Quiet Quitting"

“Quiet Quitting” is a trend sweeping the nation, referring to workers who do the bare minimum, aka have some semblance of work-life balance. While it’s been percolating for years, the pandemic exacerbated the rate of quiet quitting: decreases in total members of the workforce have led to existing employees being asked to do more for the same pay, and many have had enough — and they’ve taken to TikTok to share their experiences. It’s not the same as quitting — these Quiet Quitters aren’t officially part of the Great Resignation, yet, since they keep their jobs — but it’s a step in that direction.

While you might not yet be brave enough to jump on the bandwagon, you have some workers who definitely have. If you want to find out whether or not Sally from marketing has turned in her quiet notice, read on.