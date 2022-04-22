Mother's Day

11 Small Mother’s Day Gifts For The Mom That Likes Things Simple

Don’t show up to brunch empty handed.

By Alexis Morillo

Mother’s Day 2022 is coming up on May 8, so it’s about that time to get started on your gift shopping for the matriarch in your life. Out of all the holidays, Mother’s Day might be one of the hardest to shop for because how can you find a gift worthy enough for the person who has given you so much? Or worse, what do you buy if your mom specifically tells you not to get her anything? Something simple and small will suffice, and we have just the thing to add to your cart.

Keep in mind that the best way to shop for someone so close to you is to think about what they like. Maybe they misplaced their favorite beauty tool and can use a refill or have recently brought up how they wish they had a better bag to bring to work, buying them something that fulfills a need will mean they’ll actually use it no matter how small. That being said, below you can find some inspiration for small Mother’s Day gifts to buy this year that won’t break the bank and actually serve a purpose, all of which will guarantee some smiles on May 8.

1

For the new mom you know who is struggling through the highs and lows of sleep training, a funny candle that will at least get a chuckle out of them when they go to light it. It’s lavender-scented to exude all of the relaxing vibes to hopefully give mom a quiet moment to herself amidst the chaos.

2

A classic, chic bag that fits a laptop can be hard to come by for a reasonable price and this Amazon find has thousands of rave reviews.

3

All three of these masks are relatable in their own way, so mom can pick whichever one matches her current mood when she finally gets to bed. Better yet, the set comes with three so she can keep one at home, one for travel, and one in her purse...you know, just in case.

4

There’s no limit to how many sunglasses one can own and mom will love the oversized cat eye shape of these Quay frames. Plus, they’re on mega sale.

5

Are you catching on to the sleep and relaxation theme going on? All moms deserve some time to themselves, and this cute, striped pajama set will force her to lounge for a little while.

6

Reviews say this hair care kit will help detangle and add new life to your strands, so give mom the gift of a salon-level look.

7

A durable cosmetic bag is a must for anyone who travels or anyone looking to tidy up their bathroom space. This bag comes with sections for brushes and is made of an easy-to-clean material.

8

Lists are a moms best friend and this pocket notebook makes it easy to jot down reminders, musings, and to-dos while on-the-go.

9

Functional can be the best way to go when your mom insists on not wanting a Mother’s Day gift so a manicure set like this 15-piece one is a great option.

10

Did you grow up in a “shoes off” household? Gift her some comfy house shoes that she’ll never want to take off. These cloud slippers have over 6,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are a site best seller.

11

A cable knit blanket can match any decor, and with 10 color options to choose from there’s one to match your mom’s home decor theme too.