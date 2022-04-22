Mother’s Day 2022 is coming up on May 8, so it’s about that time to get started on your gift shopping for the matriarch in your life. Out of all the holidays, Mother’s Day might be one of the hardest to shop for because how can you find a gift worthy enough for the person who has given you so much? Or worse, what do you buy if your mom specifically tells you not to get her anything? Something simple and small will suffice, and we have just the thing to add to your cart.

Keep in mind that the best way to shop for someone so close to you is to think about what they like. Maybe they misplaced their favorite beauty tool and can use a refill or have recently brought up how they wish they had a better bag to bring to work, buying them something that fulfills a need will mean they’ll actually use it no matter how small. That being said, below you can find some inspiration for small Mother’s Day gifts to buy this year that won’t break the bank and actually serve a purpose, all of which will guarantee some smiles on May 8.

1 Funny Candle Scary Mommy Scary Mommy kids are in bed lavender-scented candle $35 See on Scary Mommy For the new mom you know who is struggling through the highs and lows of sleep training, a funny candle that will at least get a chuckle out of them when they go to light it. It’s lavender-scented to exude all of the relaxing vibes to hopefully give mom a quiet moment to herself amidst the chaos.

2 Laptop Bag Amazon Laptop bag in black, waterproof faux leather for work. $30.59 See on Amazon A classic, chic bag that fits a laptop can be hard to come by for a reasonable price and this Amazon find has thousands of rave reviews.

3 Sassy Sleeping Mask Set Scary Mommy funny saying sleeping eye masks in three colors. $38 See on Scary Mommy All three of these masks are relatable in their own way, so mom can pick whichever one matches her current mood when she finally gets to bed. Better yet, the set comes with three so she can keep one at home, one for travel, and one in her purse...you know, just in case.

4 Quay Harper Sunglasses Quay Quay black Harper oversized cat eye sunglasses $55 $29 See on Quay There’s no limit to how many sunglasses one can own and mom will love the oversized cat eye shape of these Quay frames. Plus, they’re on mega sale.

5 Pajama Set Pink-striped pajama set from Amazon $30.99 See on Amazon Are you catching on to the sleep and relaxation theme going on? All moms deserve some time to themselves, and this cute, striped pajama set will force her to lounge for a little while.

6 The Doux Hair Care Target The Doux Boombox hair care set $24.99 See on Target Reviews say this hair care kit will help detangle and add new life to your strands, so give mom the gift of a salon-level look.

7 Cosmetic Travel Bag Amazon Cosmetic travel bag by Pocmimut $13.99 See on Amazon A durable cosmetic bag is a must for anyone who travels or anyone looking to tidy up their bathroom space. This bag comes with sections for brushes and is made of an easy-to-clean material.

8 Pocket Notebook Amazon Black pocket notebook with lined pages $9.99 See on Amazon Lists are a moms best friend and this pocket notebook makes it easy to jot down reminders, musings, and to-dos while on-the-go.

9 Nail Care Set Amazon 15-piece nail manicure set $17.99 See on Amazon Functional can be the best way to go when your mom insists on not wanting a Mother’s Day gift so a manicure set like this 15-piece one is a great option.

10 Cloud Slippers Amazon Cloud slippers, cushioned, lightweight slide shoes $23.99 See on Amazon Did you grow up in a “shoes off” household? Gift her some comfy house shoes that she’ll never want to take off. These cloud slippers have over 6,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are a site best seller.