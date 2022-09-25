40 Smarter Ways To Keep Your Home Clean & Organized With Almost No Effort

I’m one of those rare people who loves to clean. But between work, social plans, and keeping my dog alive, I don’t always have the time to do it properly, which is why I love these genius home cleaning products — they make your place look so much better, with little to no effort at all.

That dog I mentioned earlier? She sheds. A lot. If you have a pet at home too, then you’ll get a ton of use out of this highly rated pet hair remover that lifts fur off clothes, furniture, and carpets. Got a cluttered closet? Invest in a hanging organizer that stores your accessories vertically. All these clever items make your home cleaner and more organized, so you have extra time to unwind at the end of a long week.

1 This Nesting Cutlery Organizer With Tons Of Rave Reviews Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Cutlery Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 58,000 reviewers have given this cutlery organizer a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, raving over how much neater it made their kitchen drawers. Fitting up to 24 pieces of cutlery, the stacked tray allows you to keep your forks, knives, and spoons separate — all without taking up too much space.

2 These Sleek Steel Canisters For Storing Dry Food Estilo Stainless Steel Canisters (Set of 4) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Constructed from sleek stainless steel, these storage canisters hold your pasta, beans, rice, and any other dried goods you can think of. The screw-on lids create an airtight seal, so your food stays fresh and free of pests. A small window on the front of each container allows you to easily view the contents inside. Plus, the set has a sophisticated look that instantly elevates your countertop.

3 A Cleaning Spray That Makes Red Wine Stains Disappear Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Spilling red wine on your clothing or furniture may seem downright catastrophic in the moment, but there’s actually an easy fix — this stain remover from Château Spill. The fast-acting solution is water-based and free of peroxides and sulfates. It works on carpets, linens, upholstery — you name it. Just spritz it onto the stain, blot with a napkin, and rinse.

4 Some Ultra-Absorbent Dishcloths You Can Use Again & Again Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These Swedish dishcloths are made from cellulose and cotton, resulting in an ultra-absorbent, spongy texture that sops up messes in an instant. Use them to wipe down your kitchen counter, spruce up your bathroom, or scrub your dishes — they’re safe on stainless steel, wood, marble, and tile. Plus, they’re machine-washable, so you can use them over and over again. Available multipacks: 9

5 This Easy Way To Organize Your Batteries The Battery Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Complete with 93 compartments designed to hold batteries of various sizes, this organizing tray is an easy way to keep your drawer clutter-free. You also get a removable battery tester, so you can double-check if your batteries are still good. The transparent lid makes it easy to see how many batteries you have left of each size. Available colors: 7

6 A Convenient Holder For Your Plastic Bags Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reusing your plastic grocery bags is a fantastic eco-friendly habit — but those bags can take up a lot of space in your cupboard. The solution? This stainless steel dispenser that neatly holds all of your plastic bags in one place. You can easily mount the dispenser on your wall or inside your cabinet for convenient access.

7 This Powerful Scrubbing Tool That Works So Freakin’ Well Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $26 See On Amazon Dirty grout lines, faucets, drains, and outdoor grills are no match for this power scrubber from Rubbermaid. The oscillating brush head digs deep into corners and crevices, clearing away grime and revealing a clean surface underneath. Powered by four AA batteries, the handheld tool saves you the time and effort that comes with manual scrubbing.

8 The Pet Hair-Removing Tool With A Cult Following ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon Out of all the pet hair-removing products on the market, this handheld roller from ChomChom is arguably the very best — that’s why it has over 94,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Unlike traditional lint rollers, you can use this tool again and again, saving you money in the long run. It has a fur-catching compartment inside that can be opened up over the trash can for easy disposal.

9 A Compact Charging Station For Up To 6 Devices Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $21 See On Amazon Households with multiple smartphones and tablets will benefit from this space-efficient charging station, complete with six USB ports. Clear dividers keep each device separated, without any tangled mess of cords. The set also comes with three iOS-compatible charging cables and three micro-USB cables, so you can plug in immediately.

10 This Multi-Level Can Rack That’s Stackable Simple Trending Can Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made out of sturdy metal, this can rack has three levels that are tilted slightly forward — so when you take one can out, the next one rolls to the front. A single storage rack can hold up to 36 cans, but if you need more space, buy a second one and stack it on top with the included metal connectors. Available colors: 4

11 Some Slim Hangers With A Nonslip Velvet Coating Zober Space-Saving Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thanks to their thin profile, these ultra-slim clothing hangers help you maximize the space in your closet. But don’t be fooled — they’re anything but flimsy. Each one holds up to 10 pounds, and the nonslip velvet coating keeps your garments from slipping onto the floor. The chrome hooks swivel a full 360 degrees for added ease while hanging your clothes.

12 These Odor-Resistant Scrubbers With A Fresh Peach Scent Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubbers (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Infused with a juicy, fresh peach fragrance, these silicone scrubbers effectively thwart any kitchen odors that rise up while you’re cleaning. Safe on delicate glassware as well as sturdy pots and pans, each scrubber dries quickly after use — and unlike traditional sponges, the silicone material won’t absorb any yucky smells. “I love them. They make washing dishes and kitchen chores so much more pleasant,” one reviewer wrote.

13 A Set Of Glass Food Containers That Won’t Absorb Stains Superior Glass Meal Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Perfect for saving leftovers or meal prepping, these glass containers won’t absorb stains or smells the way plastic will. Holding up to 35 ounces each, the containers are just the right size for a single-serve meal. They’re also safe to go in the freezer, oven, and microwave — and when you need to clean them, you can put them straight in the dishwasher.

14 Some Adhesive Grippers That Keep Your Rug In Place NeverCurl Rug Grippers (4 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A rug with upturned corners can add a disheveled look to your room, which is why these adhesive grippers are so helpful. They secure to the corners of your rug, securely fastening them to any hardwood, tile, carpet, or stone surface. Since they’re weatherproof, you can even use them with outdoor rugs on your patio.

15 This Waterproof Mattress Cover That Protects Against Spills SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $38 See On Amazon Shield your mattress from spills, dust mites, and allergens with this waterproof mattress protector. With a soft cotton terry surface on top and a liquid-blocking membrane layer beneath, the machine-washable cover keeps your mattress fresh without affecting the overall feel of your bed. “My first one was purchased over a year ago and it still looks amazing, after washing and drying it many times,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

16 The Kitchen Gadget That Steam Cleans Your Microwave GB Quality Microwave Steam Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Shaped like a cute volcano, this steam cleaner makes cleaning the microwave so much easier. Simply add water to the base, then place the lid on top. As the microwave heats up, steam rises out of the top of the gadget, loosening the hardened food residue on the walls. Then, follow up with a quick wipe of a sponge — no hard scrubbing required.

17 A Double-Tier Turntable For Your Spice Jars Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan Amazon $29 See On Amazon With two levels for storing spices, cans, and condiment bottles, this lazy Susan rotates a full 360 degrees — making it easier for you to quickly grab whatever you need. Measuring just 10.5 inches across, it’s the perfect size for your kitchen pantry. Or, you can leave it out on your counter — the sleek stainless steel complements any kitchen.

18 This Food Storage Lid Organizer With Adjustable Dividers YouCopia StoraLid Food Storage Lid Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re someone who uses food storage containers often, you likely have a bunch of plastic lids scattered around your kitchen. This food storage lid organizer provides the perfect spot to hold those lids, tidying up your drawers in the process. The five dividers can be adjusted to fit lids up to 9 inches wide. Available sizes: 2

19 A Crisp Bed Skirt With A Clean, Tailored Look HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Adding a tailored bed skirt to your bed frame is a quick and wallet-friendly way to add a touch of sophistication to your room. It also works wonders for concealing a cluttered under-bed area. Made from crisp, machine-washable microfiber, the skirt comes in a wide array of neutral colors and jewel tones. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 12

20 The Magnetic Dry-Erase Planner You Can Use Every Week cinch! Magnetic Dry-Erase Calendar Amazon $17 See On Amazon Complete with a set of fine-tip markers and an eraser, this dry-erase planner affixes to your refrigerator with a magnetic backing. With columns for every day of the week, it’s easy to jot down appointments as well as keep a running list of chores and grocery items. For households with families or roommates, this planner is a lifesaver.

21 This Stainless Steel Scrubber For Cast Iron Pans PIBC Cast Iron Scrubber Amazon $10 See On Amazon To keep your cast iron pan in prime condition, use this chain mail scrubber. Made out of stainless steel, the scrubber cleans without removing your pan’s hard-earned seasoning. It has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, with reviewers swearing by its ability to remove grease and food residue from any cast iron surface.

22 A Bedside Caddy That Holds All Your Essentials Zafit Bedside Caddy Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designed with six pockets total, this bedside storage organizer holds your phone, remote, tablet, books, eyeglasses, and more. Made of durable Oxford cloth, it has a top panel that wedges between your bed frame and mattress, allowing the front to hang down the side of your bed. It also works well with couches and desks.

23 These Weather-Resistant Doormats That Trap Dirt & Mud HOMWE Doormats (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a slip-resistant backing, these durable doormats are excellent for trapping dirt and mud. They can be placed either indoors or outdoors — the high-pile surface is completely weather-resistant. “I love the durability of these rugs and the sturdiness to withstand lots of foot traffic in and out of the garage door and patio door!” one reviewer raved.

24 The Extendable Broom & Dustpan Set For Everyday Cleaning Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Regular sweeping helps keep your floors looking spotless, which is why this broom and dustpan set is great to have on hand. The broom handle is extendable, so you don’t have to hunch over as you reach under tables, beds, and sofas. Plus, the broom’s bristles are super easy to clean — the dustpan has a row of teeth that clears away dust and pet hair. Available colors: 4

25 This Mesh Desk Organizer For Compact Spaces Greenco Office Supplies Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t need much desk space to fit this metal organizer — measuring just 8.5 inches long, it has six compartments for storing pens, sticky notes, notebooks, and more. You can also use it in your bathroom to hold toiletries and cosmetics, or in your entryway as a catchall for keys and sunglasses.

26 A Plush Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels Like Walking On Clouds Genteel Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this bath mat keep the floor around your shower dry, it also adds a touch of luxury to your bathroom. With a layer of durable memory foam and a plush outer cover, the mat quickly absorbs the runoff water while providing a cushy place to rest your feet. “These are awesome mats, very soft and like stepping on a cloud,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 22

27 The Extendable Duster That Gets Into Hard-To-Reach Places DELUX Microfiber Extendable Duster Amazon $10 See On Amazon Regular dusting is a great habit that makes such a difference in the overall look of your home. This microfiber duster has a pole that extends from 30 inches all the way to 100 inches, allowing you to clean all those hard-to-reach spots such as lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, and bookshelves. You can also dust off corners and crevices, since the duster head is bendable up to a 90-degree angle. Available colors: 6

28 This Outlet Extender With A Built-In Charging Shelf TESSAN Multi-Plug Extender Amazon $15 See On Amazon Maximize your wall outlet space with this multi-plug extender that allows you to power up to five devices at once. It has three AC outlets and two USB ports, as well as a built-in night light and a charging shelf for your smartphone. At such a wallet-friendly price, this is a no-brainer purchase.

29 A Simple Storage Caddy For Your Cleaning Supplies Casabella Cleaning Supplies Caddy Amazon $14 See On Amazon Declutter your cleaning supply cabinet with this simple caddy with a built-in handle. Perfect for holding disinfectant sprays, sponges, brushes, and rags, the supply holder is easy to carry from room to room. Made from durable plastic, several customers have commented on the caddy’s long-wearing quality.

30 The Vacuum Attachment That Clears Out Your Dryer Vent Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon You may not even realize how much lint has accumulated in your dryer vent, which is why cleaning it out with this vacuum hose attachment is such a good idea — it’ll help increase efficiency (lowering your energy bill) while reducing the risk of fire. You also get a long, flexible lint brush that loosens up any stubborn pieces of debris in your dryer. Available colors: 4

31 This Over-The-Door Organizer That Holds Your Shoes Zober Over-Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon For those of us without the luxury of a separate shoe closet, this over-the-door organizer is a great storage solution. It holds up to 12 pairs of shoes in its mesh pockets, keeping them off the floor and free of dust and dirt. The durable chrome hooks easily fit over your closet or bedroom door, no extra hardware required. Available colors: 3

32 A Nifty Shelf Organizer That Holds Your Water Bottles YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This metal storage rack has three adjustable plastic platforms that are designed to hold water bottles of any size. It’s super easy to assemble — just snap the shelves onto the wire base, and you’re good to go. Each shelf has small indentations that keep your bottles from rolling around, so they’ll stay securely in place.

33 This Shower Door Seal That Stops Drips Aulett Frameless Shower Door Seal Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you have a frameless shower door, this PVC seal can prevent water droplets from sliding out underneath. The seal can be cut down with scissors for a customizable fit, with a maximum length of 36 inches. After installing this seal, you’ll notice your bathroom floor is much drier when you step out of the shower.

34 The Slip-Resistant Mat That Catches Loose Cat Litter Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Does your cat track their litter from their box onto the floor? If so, you’re not alone — that’s why this company offers a waterproof mat that catches stray litter and stores it for easy disposal. With a honeycomb design on top, the mat sandwiches the litter against its EVA bottom. Just press the sides of the mat together over your trash can, and it slides right out. Available colors and styles: 4

35 A Handheld Brush For Cleaning Nooks & Crannies Trycleaning Gap Cleaning Tool Amazon $6 See On Amazon This narrow brush is ideal for cleaning window tracks, stove gaps, and every little spot in between. The ergonomic handle is designed with a scraper on the end, so you can dislodge debris before sweeping it away. “Works great in my window tracks and sliding glass door cracks! I could never get them clean before this tool,” one reviewer wrote.

36 This Space-Saving Purse Organizer That Hangs In Your Closet Zober Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon With four transparent pouches on each side, this purse organizer hangs in your closet with a sturdy stainless steel hook. Not only does it save room in your closet by storing your bags vertically, but it keeps your items safe from dust, dirt, and crumpling. Customers have also used this organizer to hold bedsheets, accessories, and more. Available colors: 4

37 The Extendable Tub Scrubber With An Angled Head OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub Scrubber Amazon $16 See On Amazon Boasting over 23,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this tub scrubber from OXO really gets the job done. Thanks to an angled scrubbing head and a handle that extends from 26 inches up to 42 inches, the cleaning tool really gets into hard-to-reach corners and grout lines. “This is so much easier than using a scrub brush and made it easy to clean my entire shower surface,” wrote one happy customer.

38 These Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets That Whisk Away Residue Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon While your dishwasher gets your plates and cutlery squeaky clean on the regular, limescale and mineral deposits can build up over time. To keep your dishwasher in tip-top shape, simply place one of these cleaning tablets in the detergent tray. Using them once a month will maximize your machine’s performance, while keeping unwanted odors at bay.

39 These Organizers That Make Your Underwear Drawer Look So Nice GOGOODA Underwear Drawer Organizers (4 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With four separate bins designated for your underwear, bras, scarves, and socks, this organizing set will make your underwear drawer look so neat and tidy. When not in use, each fabric bin can be folded flat for compact storage. “They fit perfectly into my drawers and it was amazing the difference they made, I can actually find things in my drawer!” raved one reviewer. Available colors: 8