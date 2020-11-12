Your snap streaks are about to get astrological. Snapchat has launched new astrology features that include daily horoscopes and compatibility readings with your friends. Prepare for the inevitable onslaught of zodiac bitmojis.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 12, you’ll see the two new Astrological features on Snapchat once you set up your astrology profile. The first is a detailed daily horoscope that includes an analysis of your zodiac sign, as well as personality explanations of your sun, moon, and rising signs. It’ll also give personal readings regarding the positions of the other planets in the solar system. In other words, it’ll be your one-stop shop for all things star signs.

Curious about your friends’ signs? The second Snapchat astrology feature lets you see an ultra-detailed compatibility reading with any of your friends who’ve also set up astrology profiles. The reading will show things like the intersection of both your birth charts and relationship traits across different planetary dimensions. You'll see everything from analyses on your harmony, tension, and attraction to overall compatibility. In other words, you can see which friends you’re most compatible with per your astrological signs all within Snapchat.

All of the astrology information is formatted in Snapchat Stories, making it easy to download to your camera roll or share with any of your friends on Snapchat. Once you make sure your app is up-to-date, you’ll be able to enjoy astrology readings to your star sign’s content.

Snapchat

Here’s how to set up your Astrology Profile on Snapchat:

First things first, make sure your app is up-to-date.

Go to your personal Snap Profile. Do this bby tapping on your Bitmoji at the top right corner of the main camera screen.

Look for the purple icon with your zodiac sign on it. It should be next to your name and Snap Score.

Tap that lil purple icon. This will prompt you to enter info like your birth date, time, and location.

Pop into your personal Astrological Profile! You’ll also be able to view friends’ Astrological Profiles.

Now, in addition to your daily horoscopes, you’ll be able to see your Astrological Compatibility with any friends who’ve also created Astrological Profiles. Just go to their Friendship Profile, tap on their Astrological Sign next to their name, and read into the analysis accordingly. See which relationships may have the most tension, whether your Snap-crush is astrologically sound, and which friendships are written in the stars.