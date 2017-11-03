Dating is complicated, and we sure do know it. It can be hard to scan for red flags, gauge your chemistry, and get to know someone on an authentic level all at once. But there's a little cosmic trick to gaining insight into the fate of connection with someone new, and that's by looking the astrological love compatibility between you two. Finding out which zodiac signs are the most compatible in love is definitely a must, but knowing the most incompatible zodiac signs for you is perhaps even more useful, as it can help you to avoid wasting your time on someone who will eventually press your buttons, grind your gears, and drive you up the wall.

But before you eliminate an entire group of Sun signs from your dating pool, remember that just because you're falling for someone with an incompatible zodiac sign to yours doesn't mean the relationship is doomed to end in heartache. The astrological compatibility between two people involves much more than just Sun signs — you've got to look at your birth charts on the whole, as that will give you a much clearer picture of what potential struggles lie ahead. So while Sun signs are a good start, remember that romance planet Venus, sex planet Mars, and the emotional Moon all play major roles in our love lives, too.

Besides, just because there's difficulty between two signs, doesn't mean you can't work it out or compromise. "No matter what sign you are, chances are that you’re compatible with every other sign in some way," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "But, on paper, there are some signs least likely to get along when dating."

It's time to learn which signs you're romantically incompatible with, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Cancer and Capricorn.

Why? You're bold and impulsive by nature, Aries — but Cancers are more reserved and protective of their space and time, so you might struggle to adjust to their need for peace and quiet. "These two signs can be suspicious of the others agenda at times," Stardust says. It's hard to find a balance between your spontaneous streak and a Cancer's comfort zone.

With Capricorn (a fellow cardinal sign), you're dealing with someone who is equally ambitious and headstrong as you. This can be motivating — or it can result in some major head-butting. "They’re both super competitive when it comes to work," Stardust says. The chances of Aries of Capricorn overlapping (and creating bliss) in the process is small.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Leo and Capricorn.

Why? You like to take things slow, Taurus, and you don't feel the need to rush into things. That's why the fiery and attention-grabbing energy of a Leo could prove to be too much for your lifestyle. "You two can argue for days, as you lack a basic understanding of the other," Stardust says. The differences in how you approach life could be the root of many disagreements.

Even though Capricorn is a fellow earth sign, you could find their heavily disciplined attitude to conflict with your need to do things your own way. "In this case, you don’t understand the other person's motives and beliefs at times," Stardust says. Since you're both a little stubborn, this pairing could lead to frustration.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Leo and Pisces.

Why? A Leo's personality is likely to be as big and sparkly as yours is, Gemini — but because you each approach the world is such different ways, it could lead to friction and misunderstanding. "Neither can trust each other’s motives which will cause arguments," Stardust says.

Dating a Pisces, however, is hit or miss. "The Twins may be too logical for a dreamy Pisces," Stardust says. If you find yourself on a date with a Pisces and you're not feeling it, it's probably best to slow things down right then and there before the communication differences get in the way of the relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn.

Why? Aries can be a little too impatient to deal with a Cancer, as you like to take your time to smell the flowers. "This pairing may bring confusion and drama to both parties," Stardust says. So unless you're a Cancer who feels like you want to speed up your life for someone else, then steer clear.

As for a Cancer dating a Cancer, all that emotional wealth can backfire and cause more anxiety than an a happy loving relationship. Granted, this anxiety can be worked on, but if there's no guarantee that there's a future, you may be wasting your time.

Capricorn is opposite to Cancer on the zodiac wheel — and while opposites can attract, you might struggle to find compatible ways to make each other feel loved, which is hard on a nurturing Cancer like yourself. "The sea-goat may be less affectionate than Cancer, which can cause issues," Stardust says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Taurus and Scorpio.

Why? While the devotion of a Taurus is definitely desirable to you, you might ultimately find yourself feeling held back. "Leo requires 'too much' energy for Taurus who likes to be chill and calm," Stardust says. Taurus prefers to take things slow and steady, while you prefer living life in the fast lane.

Let's be real: you crave attention, Leo. While this doesn't mean you're not loyal, it can cause a lot of friction with a Scorpio, as they require unyielding devotion from their partner can get easily suspicious. "These two will have conflicts about transparency and honesty," Stardust says. It's never fun to face trust issues with your partner, but in this pairing, it could be tough to avoid.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Why? Virgo is one zodiac that shouldn't date a fellow Virgo. While their positive traits can complement each other, the negative traits of Virgo cause more problems than most relationships can survive.

If you're looking for a fairytale relationship, then be wary of Sagittarius. A relationship with Sagittarius could cause endless doubts, as trust will always be an issue. "The archer is too flamboyant for an analytical Virgo," Stardust says.

Pisces is the sign opposite to you on the zodiac wheel, Virgo. Opposites do attract sometimes, but your desire for orderliness and rationality might always leave you frustrated by the flighty and whimsical nature of a Pisces. "The mystical fish can be too wishy-washy for practical Virgo," Stardust says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius.

Why? Gemini is a fellow air sign, which points to you having things in common. But that doesn't automatically mean compatibility. "Oddly enough, you both get annoyed at each other's airy and gossipy sentiments," Stardust says. You prefer to be challenged by being with someone who brings out different qualities from your personality.

Libras are notoriously indecisive, and you know you have a tendency to be a people-pleaser. That said, it can be hard to say what you mean in a relationship with another Libra, and you might find it challenging to move forward on things since you're both constantly trying to placate the other.

Partnerships are deeply important to you, but your die-hard romantic streak would likely be put to the test in a relationship with a free-spirited Sagittarius. "The archer lives a life of freedom that can challenge relationship oriented Libra," Stardust says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Aries and Leo.

Why? There's one word to describe the union of Scorpio and Aries: intense. "Both your signs are ruled by Mars, so you'd need to be dedicated to change in order for this pairing to work," Stardust says. On a bad day, this pairing could be a massive collision where neither one gets out unscathed. No one wants that.

You need privacy and unshakable loyalty in a relationship, so you'd probably struggle to find compromise with the big and attention-loving personality of a Leo. "The lion shines its bright light, which can confuse a Scorpio, as you're the master of the underworld," Stardust says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Taurus and Cancer.

Why? A relationship with an earthy, grounded Taurus could prove really difficult for a free-spirited fire sign like you, Sag. "The bull needs relationship comforts while the archer likes to be free," Stardust says. You don't want to feel tied down, so Taurus' comfort zone may simply be too small to accommodate your constant need for change.

While both Sagittarius and Cancer are capable of love and lots of it, you can't seem to love at the same time, in the same ways. "The crab needs security while you, Sag, are endlessly evolving," Stardust says. Because of this, you might not even find yourself even in the situation to turn down a date with a Cancer, as your first-impression vibes may just not jive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Aries and Leo.

Why? You're attracted to ambition, but a headstrong Aries could annoy the hell out of you, Capricorn. "You both have a need to control, so you could act out on each other," Stardust says. If you're up for a challenge, then great! But, realistically, most people can't tolerate that kind of friction forever.

And again, while you enjoy being with someone who is driven and focused, the vibrant and flamboyant energy of a Leo could end up testing your patience. "The sea-goat is too austere and conservative for the frisky lion," Stardust says. In the end, you could find that you hold each other back and rag on each other a little too hard.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Taurus and Cancer.

Why? You're constantly looking toward the future, Aquarius, ready to embrace change wholeheartedly. But grounded Taurus prefers to take things slow and can be resistant to change, which can be frustrating for both parties. "The bull isn’t as forward thinking as the water-bearer," Stardust says. These opposing approaches to life could prove to be too difficult to manage.

Cancer is far too different from you to have an easy time when it comes to a long-term relationship. "You are too lukewarm for the crab, who is more affectionate," Stardust says. While you can both do your best to try to accept each others differences (and might even be able to do so for the short-term), the long haul could be more of an issue, as Cancer's emotional energy could feel like too much for you, as such a concept-driven air sign.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your least compatible signs for dating: Leo, Libra, and Pisces.

Why? As a sign that's highly sensitive, you're likely to waste too much time on getting even with a Leo for hurting you, or taking their words in the wrong way. Unless, of course, you can convince this Leo to grow and change with your free-flowing nature. "This pairing can work if both are willing to evolve together," Stardust says.

You and Libra have some major things in common, as you both love to be in love and are deeply romantic. But it's actually because of these similarities that you could hit a romantic danger zone. "The relationship can take on a co-dependent energy," Stardust says. If you don't have someone who can bring some grounding energy to your partnerships, you could easily get lost within your feelings.

Although there's the possibility that two Pisces could create something really great, it's best if that creation comes from a Pisces-Pisces friendship, because as far as romantic relationships go, it could end in a highly emotional heartbreak.

***

Finding the ideal match isn't easy. Like, at all. But by knowing how your personality works with other personalities, you might find that there's something to be said about studying the zodiac and its signs, in regards to love, sex, and relationships.