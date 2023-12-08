It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means: parties, parties, and more parties. If you’re hosting a seasonal gathering this year, you want to do everything you can to make your event stand out among the rest. That means pulling out all the stops with creative snacks, eye-catching decorations, and of course, ‘gram-worthy sips. That’s where the now TikTok-viral “Snow Globe Cocktail” comes into play.

It’s unclear who the first creator to introduce the FYP to the Snow Globe Drink was, but if you were on TikTok in December 2022, you know the bev practically became a staple on the timeline during the holiday season. It looks like the trend is still just as popular a year later because the hashtag #snowglobedrink has amassed an impressive 3.9 million views as of Dec. 7, while the related tag #snowglobecocktail boasts another 2.7 million views. That’s a collective 6.6 million views, y’all.

Just like the wintery decoration the drink is named after, the Snow Globe Cocktail features a picturesque scene in the middle of the cup. A rosemary sprig acts as an evergreen tree, while the surrounding ice cubes look like a picturesque wintery nature scene.

Of course, you can’t forget about the snow, which has been replaced by fizzy bubbles. You don’t even have to shake the drink to create the snowy illusion, because the rising bubbles will do the work for you. It’s like a piece of drinkable artwork.

Now Serving: Snow Globe Cocktails

The festive drink is sure to impress your guests all night long, so if you’re ready to serve up some Snow Globe Cocktails at your next event, here’s how you can make your own.

Before you start concocting, you’ll need to pull out all the stemless wine glasses you have in your cabinet. From there, add one ounce of simple syrup, two ounces of gin, two ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice, and some ice.

Next, it’s time to put up the Christmas tree. TikToker @makeitmads prefers to tie a piece of twine around the rosemary sprig and tape the ends to the sides of the glass to make it look like a floating centerpiece. The creator also recommends putting the glass in the freezer for about two hours, though other recipes suggest the drink can be made in 30 minutes.

Once the tree is in, add a dash of club soda until the bubbly sip has been transformed into a wintry snow globe, and you’re ready to imbibe.

You can make a mocktail version of the drink by swapping the gin for water, and if you want to make your drink look even more festive, you can add some cranberries to deck the halls glasses with boughs of (red) holly. Cheers!