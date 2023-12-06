The holidays are in full swing, which means your schedule is probably packed to the brim with event invites and festive dinner plans. You’re also gonna need to make an appearance at your office holiday party, which will likely feel like more of a chore than a good time. Unless you’re one of the three zodiac signs who love an office holiday party, that is, in which case you’ve probably been looking forward to the annual event all year long.

Between the ugly sweaters, the free-flowing eggnog, and a gift exchange that’s equal parts hilarious and meaningful, a good holiday party can help solidify the season as the most wonderful time of the year. But when the event takes place with your coworkers, it can be a hit or miss. You want to make sure you don’t drink too much while still having fun, and finding something to talk about with your colleagues besides work can be a challenge.

Luckily, these cons are not something these three zodiac signs have to worry about. Thanks to their outgoing personalities, conversational skills, and compelling auras, these placements know how to turn a boring gathering into an unforgettable night, regardless of the setting. Plus, they won’t pass up the chance to score some free booze and watch their boss nurse one too many cranberry margaritas around the holidays, either.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the energetic first sign of the zodiac, Aries knows how to work hard and play harder. With their blazing personas and confident personalities, the fire sign is sure to light up any party, no matter the occasion. The fact that they’re celebrating with their co-workers won’t stop rams from releasing their inhibitions — in fact, they might even find it kind of exciting.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Though fitting an office holiday party into their busy schedules might be a challenge, sociable Geminis never say no to an event. They don’t have to worry about awkward silences ruining the post-work fun — with Mercury, the planet of communication, as the sign’s ruler, Geminis are natural conversationalists and can talk your ear off about almost any topic.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If there’s one sign you can always count on to be the life of the party, it’s Leo. As a red-hot fire sign, Leos are incredibly fun to be around, especially during a less-than-thrilling office party. Leos know how to make friends wherever they go, including at their jobs. To them, attending an office-sanctioned event isn’t a chore, but rather it’s an excuse to hang out with their work besties, who they probably don’t spend much time with after 5 p.m.