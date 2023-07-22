So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird But Genius Home Products

It’s often the unique and slightly strange items in our homes that make daily tasks a little more enjoyable. And whether it’s a quirky kitchen accessory or a brilliant organization hack, you’ll find a bunch of cool products on Amazon that are quickly becoming fan favorites. To help save you some time and make sure you don’t miss a thing, I’ve rounded up some of the most-loved home products that’ll add a touch of charm to your space without costing a fortune.

Scroll on to check out some of the best weird yet genius home essentials on Amazon.

1 A Set Of Bendy Magnetic LED Lights That’ll Stick To Your Grill Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Great for grilling at night or brightening up a workspace, these highly rated LED lights have a bendable neck that allows them to shine at the perfect angle. They feature nine bright LED bulbs per light and strong magnetic bases for sticking conveniently to metal surfaces, and they’re weather-resistant for use in the rain. Plus, you’ll also get a carrying case to keep them safe and sound.

2 These Biodegradable Dishcloths That Can Be Used Up To 100 Times Each Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Backed by a 4.6-star overall rating, these biodegradable dishcloths have so many uses, including cleaning up kitchen spills, washing windows, and even scrubbing dishes. They’re made out of a super absorbent plant-based material that’s naturally odor-resistant and can be reused up to 100 times each. Their scrubby diamond texture is great for removing stuck-on food and dirt, and they can even be thrown in the washer for cleaning.

3 A Pack Of Adhesive Puck Lights With A Handy Remote Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These popular LED puck lights are both functional and decorative, and they can be placed nearly anywhere thanks to their adhesive backing. They come with a remote that lets you control the brightness and timer without ever leaving your seat, and they measure just 1.25 inches thick — making them easy to hide under cabinets, shelves, and stair risers.

4 This Set Of Salt & Pepper Mills That Grind Automatically Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a fresh dash of salt and pepper to your meals with this set of electric spice grinders that will automatically begin working when they’re flipped over. You can customize how fine or coarse the grinding is with an adjustable dial, and they have a blue LED light that makes it easier to see how much seasoning you’re adding. Choose from seven color options such as black, coral, and copper.

5 An Extra-Long Bathmat To Help Reduce Slips SlipX Solutions Extra-Long Bathtub Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon While some bathmats leave a lot of space on each end, reviewers are fond of this extra-long bathmat that’s designed to cover the length of your tub for extra slip resistance. The textured mat has large suction cups on the underside to keep it securely in place and has drainage holes throughout. It comes in 16 colors to match your bathroom, and it’s even machine washable when dirty.

6 This Cable Organization Box That’s Big Enough To Store An Entire Power Strip D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon This cable management box helps keep cords and cables organized near your desk or entertainment center, and it’s even large enough to house an 11-inch power strip. Three slots in the back and sides provide easy pass-through for cables and chargers, and one reviewer described it as “a real win if you have kids or pets,” adding, “It keeps cables out of their reach.” Choose from black or white boxes in two sizes.

7 A Lid Storage Solution To Keep Them Organized & Accessible YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you ever struggle to keep your food storage lids organized, consider getting one of these best-selling lid organizers with removable dividers so you can customize the sections. Sized to fit in most kitchen cabinets, the tray has deep sides to keep items from falling out and can accommodate lids up to 9 inches wide.

8 These Long Silicone Oven Mitts That Protect Your Wrists & Arms Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fabric oven mitts can get stained over time but this pair of silicone oven mitts is easy to clean and has a nonslip texture to reduce drops and spills. The mitts have an extra-long design to protect your wrists and lower arms from steam and oven rack burns, and they offer heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. They also have a quilted lining that’s comfy against your skin and come in 12 colors and two sizes.

9 A Set Of Nonstick Silicone Mats For Baking & Roasting HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (4-Piece Set) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only do these nonstick silicone baking mats eliminate the need for cooking spray and single-use tray liners, but they also help distribute heat more evenly for perfectly baked meals and desserts. The food-safe silicone material is heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Plus, each set includes two half-sheet and two quarter-sheet sizes to suit your needs.

10 This Storage Rack To Help Keep Canned Goods Organized SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This well-reviewed storage rack is great for maximizing space in your pantry or cabinet and has a stackable design to accommodate even more canned goods. The rack, which comes in four colors, can hold up to 36 cans and features three tiers that sit at a slight angle so cans will roll forward when you take one out. There are also adjustable dividers on each shelf so you can store cans of various sizes.

11 A Bamboo Drawer Organizer With An Extendable Design Dynamic Gear Drawer Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike most organizers, this bamboo drawer organizer features an expandable design that ranges between 13.2 and 20 inches wide for a customizable fit, and it offers two extra storage compartments when fully extended. Nonslip grips on the bottom keep it from sliding around, and it’s great for organizing everything from kitchen utensils to office supplies and garage tools.

12 This Shower Mirror That’ll Stay Fog-Free The Whole Time HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you like having a mirror in the shower but find it hard to see once the steam starts rolling, grab one of these fogless mirrors that’ll stay clear throughout your shower. It has a notch in the bottom to hang your razor, a strong suction cup in the back, and a swivel feature that allows you to adjust it for the perfect viewing angle. Color options include white, black, and silver.

13 An Adjustable Tablespoon That Does The Job Of 6 Measuring Spoons KitchenArt Adjustable Tablespoon Amazon $14 See On Amazon Replace your bulky collection of measuring spoons with this all-in-one adjustable tablespoon that can provide measurements from 0.5 teaspoons up to 1 tablespoon. One reviewer wrote: “I no longer have to worry about finding a specific spoon size and this takes up less room.” The sleek and modern design features an easy-to-read sliding adjuster, and it’s great for both wet and dry measurements.

14 This Set Of Clear Food Storage Containers With An Airtight Seal Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These clear food storage containers are great for storing dry goods such as cereal, pasta, flour, and coffee and help create a cohesive look in your pantry. The set of four BPA-free containers has an airtight silicone seal to prolong the life of your pantry items and comes with chalkboard stickers with a chalk marker for labeling so you never have to guess what’s inside.

15 A Makeup Organizer With Thoughtful Compartments Joseph Joseph Makeup Cosmetic Storage Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Clear up some counter space and organize your most-used cosmetics or toiletries in this storage container that features a variety of compartments and a drawer with a magnetic closure. Deep storage slots in the back are great for stashing makeup brushes, combs, or eye pencils, while more shallow compartments in the front keep your eyeshadows and lipsticks easily accessible.

16 This Silicone Drying Mat With A Nonslip Surface HOTPOP Medium Super Sturdy Silicone Dish Drying Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon While fabric drying mats can get stained over time and take longer to dry out, this 4.5-star-rated silicone mat has a quick-drying surface and is easy to clean in the dishwasher. It features a textured surface to keep dishes from sliding, can be rolled up and put away for storage, and comes in three sizes and two colors to choose from.

17 A Fan-Favorite Rolling Pin With Adjustable Thickness Indicators Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin Amazon $23 See On Amazon This genius rolling pin helps takes the guesswork out of making dough thanks to a set of removable rings on the ends that create your desired thickness. The eight colorful rings help raise the rolling pin between 1/16 and 3/8 of an inch — great for cookies, pizza crusts, and pasta — and it even has a width measuring guide etched into the roller for perfectly-sized pie crusts.

18 This Rolling Tray That Makes It Easier To Slide Heavy Appliances EVERIE Rolling Appliance Tray Amazon $22 See On Amazon Easily slide your stand mixer, coffee maker, air fryer, or another heavy appliance in and out of its storage spot with this rolling tray that one fan describes as “a game changer.” It’s easy to operate the locking mechanism using only two fingers and rubber wheels provide gentle rolling on granite and other surfaces. Size options range from small to extra-large to suit your storage needs.

19 A Set Of Silicone Strainers With A Space-Saving Collapsible Design Comfify Collapsible Colanders (Set Of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Free up some valuable kitchen space with these collapsible colanders that fold nearly flat for easy storage. The set includes strainers measuring 8 inches and 9.5 inches in diameter and they’re heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re available in eight fun colors and are made out of durable silicone material with soft yet sturdy handles, with one reviewer writing, “I've had these for 4 years and they still look like they did when we took them out of the pack.”

20 This Pack Of Rug Grippers To Prevent Sliding & Curling NeverCurl V Shape Rug Gripper (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Great for both indoor and outdoor use, this set of rug grippers will help keep your rugs and mats in place and their corners flat on the floor. The V-shaped grips adhere easily to the underside of your rug, have a rubbery texture that clings to the floor, and can be used on all kinds of hardwood, stone, and tile floors.

21 A Feature-Packed Food Thermometer With A Built-In Bottle Opener Kizen IP100 Digital Meat Thermometer With Bottle Opener Amazon $13 See On Amazon Food thermometers are important grilling tools but this one has a built-in bottle opener, making it the ultimate dual-purpose grilling accessory. It also features a bright LED display, a near-instant temperature reading, and a built-in magnet so you can stash it on your fridge. It’s waterproof against rain and splashes and will turn on automatically when the probe is opened.

22 This Hanging Organizer For Clothes, Bags, & Towels ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This hanging organizer isn’t just for purses. It can be used to store towels, sweaters, shoes, and anything else you may want to keep tidy. Eight large, clear pockets allow you to find things easily, a 360-degree swivel hook provides easy access, and it’s available in four colors (black, gray, java, and white) to suit your style.

23 A Set Of Self-Adhesive Bathroom Caddies For Instant Storage KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These stylish metal shelves may look like permanent fixtures but they attach to your wall via strong adhesive so they can be used in the shower or the bathroom without causing damage. Made out of rustproof stainless steel, each one can support up to 15 pounds — perfect for shampoo and skin-care products — and includes four hooks for hanging razors or loofahs. Choose from matte black, polished silver, and rose gold.

24 This Minimalist Shelf That Doubles Your Storage Space ideaglass Countertop Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Maximize any counter or cabinet space with this pantry shelf that provides raised storage for everything from food and spices to laundry and craft supplies, with one shopper writing, “I can finally see everything in my pantry! [...] They're sturdy, beautiful, and simple.” Available in white and black, the shelf provides just under 8 inches of space underneath and is made of a sturdy metal that can hold up to 30 pounds.

25 These Deliciously Soft Satin Pillowcases With 200,000+ 5-Star Ratings Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon With a feel that’s similar to silk and a budget-friendly price tag, these satin pillowcases will add a touch of luxury to your sleeping space. The smooth material is not only gentle on the skin but it may even help reduce hair breakage and frizz. They’re OEKO-TEX 100-certified (so they’re free from potentially harmful chemicals), can be machine washed, and come in colors such as silver gray, burnt orange, and ivory. Sizes: Standard, Queen, King, Body

26 A Set Of Mesh Laundry Bags For Your Delicates Bagail Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Protect your delicate clothing and lingerie with this set of mesh laundry bags, which boasts a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from reviewers. The set includes bags in three sizes (medium, large, and extra-large) to accommodate various garments and has sturdy zippers to keep them from coming open in the washing machine.

27 This Rocker Pizza Cutter That Won’t Make A Mess Of Your Toppings KitchenStar Pizza Cutter Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike a pizza-cutting wheel, this fan-favorite rocking slicer is designed to provide smooth cuts without pushing the toppings around. The stainless steel blade comes in sizes ranging from 12 to 18 inches and the cutter has a round handle that’s comfortable to hold. A protective blade cover is included, and the slicer is also great for quesadillas, fresh herbs, dough, and more.

28 A Set Of Moscow Mule Mugs Made Of 100% Copper Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Jazz up your cocktails by serving them in these highly rated copper Moscow mule cups with an authentic hammered design. The two handcrafted cups are made of 100% food-safe copper, have modern square handles, and boast a rolled drinking edge for comfort. Plus, they even come with a measuring jigger and a set of copper straws with a cleaning brush.

29 This Quick-Drying Bamboo Bathmat With A Nonslip Surface Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $27 See On Amazon To add a spa-like feel to your bathroom or simply prevent soggy bath mats, grab one of these bamboo mats that are both water-resistant and quick-drying. The nonslip mat features grippy rubber pads on the bottom to keep it in place, and the slotted design helps reduce odors and mildew by promoting airflow around the mat.

30 A Fun Silicone Ladle That Stands In Your Pot OTOTO Nessie Ladle Amazon $18 See On Amazon This adorable Nessie ladle is just as functional as it is cute, with its little feet that keep it steady on the bottom of your pot or counter and a long neck handle for serving your favorite soup, chili, and sauces. It’s made of food-grade BPA-free silicone and measures 9.65 inches tall — making it great for use in all kinds of pots. It comes in turquoise, green, and purple and you can choose from three sizes.

31 These Refrigerator Mats That Make It So Much Easier To Clean Your Shelves MayNest Washable Refrigerator Mats (8-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These washable refrigerator mats can be taken out and rinsed off as needed, making cleaning your refrigerator much easier. Each one measures 17.7 by 11.6 inches, but they can be cut and trimmed to fit your shelves perfectly. They’re made of a food-grade EVA material and feature a dual-sided design that helps them cling to glass and wire shelves while preventing food from sticking.

32 A Set Of Food Storage Containers With Removable Drip Trays SILIVO Produce Saver Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon To keep drippy foods dry when storing them, these produce-saver containers have removable drain trays that help lift your fruits and veggies away from moisture. Sold in a set of three, the BPA-free containers come with lids to help keep food fresh and make it easier to stack each storage bin in the fridge. Choose from 1.5-liter and 4.5-liter sizes.

33 This Set Of Nonstick Oven Liners To Catch Spills & Splatters ThreadNanny Heavy-Duty Nonstick Teflon Oven Liners Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Oven drips and splatters are inevitable, but you can make them a lot easier to clean up with these heat-resistant liners that are great for use in both gas and electric ovens. A nonstick coating on both sides makes it easy to scrape off burnt-on messes, and they can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can even cut them to accommodate grills and toaster ovens, and they come in black, gold, and silver.

34 These Fridge Door Handle Covers That Prevent Smudges & Fingerprints OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon These refrigerator door handle covers are a great way to minimize fingerprints and smudges, and they even work well on dishwasher and oven handles. A hook and loop closure provides a snug and adjustable fit, and they’re easy to clean, with one fan writing, “All I have to do now is take these covers off and throw them in the washer.” Color options include gray, red, and black.

35 This Little Squeegee That Makes It Easy To Get A Streak-Free Clean HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee Amazon $12 See On Amazon Well-loved with over 60,000 Amazon ratings, this mini squeegee helps create a streak-free shine on windows and mirrors by removing soap scum and other stuck-on gunk. The wide rubber blade comes in three sizes (10, 12, and 14 inches) that make it easy to cover large areas quickly, and the tool features a smooth stainless steel handle and even comes with a set of hooks for hanging.

36 A Tub & Shower Scrubber With An Extendable Handle OXO Good Grips Extendable Tile Scrubber Amazon $16 See On Amazon This popular tile scrubber features a pointed tip that’s great for cleaning shower stall corners and a handle that can extend up to 42 inches long. Best of all, it features a textured scrub head that blasts through limescale and soap scum, with one shopper writing, “I scrubbed every inch of my tub and tile with this thing and it removed stains that I actually thought were permanent.”

37 These Bag Holders You Never Knew You Needed Ruibo Baggy Rack Holders For Food Prep (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon While prepping your veggies and lunches for the week, use these handy bag holders to prop and keep your food storage bags open while you pour contents inside. Each one features a set of extendable clips at the top to securely hold most sizes of bags and a wide, nonslip base helps keep the holder in place. With a simple yet super helpful design, it’s no surprise this pick has earned more than 12,000 perfect five-star ratings.

38 A Set Of Baking & Cooling Racks With An Endless Number Of Uses Checkered Chef Cooling Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Earning 4.7 stars after more than 32,000 ratings on Amazon, these versatile wire racks are great for a wide variety of kitchen uses, including lifting food up off the pan while baking for deliciously crispy edges, cooling baked goods, and even drizzling treats with chocolate. They’re each designed to fit standard 18 by 13-inch baking sheets, and they can be cleaned in the dishwasher after use.

39 This Cold Brew Maker To Create Your Own Deliciously Chilled Coffee Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only will this cold brew coffee maker save you a trip to the coffee shop, but it also allows you to customize the type and strength of your brew. Simply fill the mesh filter with your favorite ground coffee and place it inside the glass carafe. Then, pour water over the grounds and let it sit overnight for fresh cold brew the next day.

40 A Wireless Doorbell Kit With 52 Chimes To Choose From SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you don’t have a doorbell or you’re looking to upgrade an existing one, this wireless doorbell kit is an easy solution. Offering a range of up to 1,000 feet, the easy-to-install kit includes a weather-resistant doorbell with adhesive backing and a plug-in receiver. The doorbell has an adjustable volume setting, over 50 chimes to choose from, and comes in 11 colors to suit your decor — no wonder it’s a fan favorite on Amazon.

41 These Reusable Silicone Straws That Are Soft Yet Durable Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ditch your single-use straws for a set of these soft silicone straws that fans love, with one shopper writing, “They are wonderful! [...] I like that they can bend and flex and leave absolutely no bad taste in my mouth.” Available in bent and straight styles, the straws are tall enough to be used in large, 40-ounce tumblers and even come with a cleaning brush and storage bag.

42 A Weighted Meat Tenderizer For Yummy Chicken, Beef, & Pork Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon Create tender pieces of chicken, beef, and pork with the help of this meat tenderizer that features a sturdy, weighted mallet and a nonslip grip. One side of the tenderizer boasts a flat side for thinning chicken and pork, while the other side has spikes for tenderizing steaks and thicker slices of meat. It’s also great at crushing nuts and cookies for toppings.

43 This Grease & Oil Container With A Mesh Strainer Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you like to save your bacon grease to add flavor to future meals, consider keeping it in one of these stainless steel grease containers with a strainer to catch any leftover food particles. It boasts a convenient spout on the side for mess-free pours, a rounded handle, and can hold up to 5 cups of oil or grease. Plus, the container is fully dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

44 A Pack Of Fabric Storage Cubes With Sturdy Handles & A Foldable Design Simple Houseware Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Over 21,000 reviewers have given these folding storage boxes an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon, in part because of their sturdy build, with one fan writing, “I bought a set of these about 2 years ago and they are still in amazing shape.” The pack of six cubes features durable rimmed handles and cardboard supports in the bottom, and there are 11 colors to choose from.