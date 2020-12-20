There’s nothing cozier than crawling under a soft and fluffy comforter at the end of the long day, and if you're on the hunt for one, you've come to the right place. The softest comforters feature shells made from fabrics like cotton, sherpa fleece, and eucalyptus, along with plush filling made from lightweight but warm materials like down or microfiber. Some comforters also come in stylish colors, so they look great with or without a duvet.

When shopping for the softest, most comfortable comforters, the biggest consideration will be the material used for the shell and filling. If you’re a hot sleeper, opt for a comforter with a breathable cotton shell or one made from naturally cooling eucalyptus. On the other hand, if you want extra warmth and a cozy feel, consider brushed microfiber or ultra-snug sherpa fleece. When it comes to filling, down is a perennially popular choice because it’s lightweight and breathable while still offering excellent warmth, but it’s pricier than other options, and some people may be allergic to it (or just prefer non-animal options). However, down alternative and microfiber are affordable, hypoallergenic alternatives that offer lots of softness, warmth, and fluff.

Style-wise, most comforters come in classic white and feature corner loops to help them stay in place inside a duvet cover, but if you want to use the comforter on its own, there are colorful styles and designs that’ll look great on their own. Ready to get cozy under a fluffy comforter? Scroll on for the softest comforters on Amazon that'll have you sleeping like a baby.

1. The Softest Down Comforter

An all-season option, my pick for the softest down comforter is breathable and lightweight but still offers great warmth, making it a good choice for year-round sleeping. The 700-fill power down offers maximum fluff, and the 100% cotton sateen shell is silky and smooth. Baffle-box stitching keeps the filling in place, and the tie loops at each corner keep it securely inside your favorite duvet cover. What’s more, the comforter is OEKO-TEX-certified to be free of potentially harmful chemicals, and the feathers are certified by the Responsible Down Standard, which guarantees ethical animal practices. Plus, unlike some down comforters, it’s machine-washable. A lightweight version is also available — an excellent option for warmer climates and hot sleepers.

Available sizes: twin/extra-large twin, full/queen, king/California king

Available colors: 1 (white)

Care: machine-washable

According to a fan: “It’s light, lofty, yet warm and cozy. It’s been a perfect weight from the end of the Minnesota summer and into the cold autumn nights. Total bargain for [the] price.”

2. The Cult-Favorite Down-Alternative Comforter

If you're looking to avoid feathers or just want to save money, this Linenspa down-alternative comforter is super affordable and well loved. In fact, it has more than 62,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon. The fluffy comforter is made with a soft microfiber shell and features box stitching that prevents the microfiber filling from shifting. In addition to classic white, the comforter comes in reversible color combinations, as well as striped, quatrefoil, and pinch-pleat designs you can easily use on their own. And if you want to use a duvet cover, there are built-in loops to keep it in place.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king, oversized king

Available colors: 12

Care: machine-washable

According to a fan: “It's so soft. SO soft! It feels cloud-like and very light, but somehow warm at the same time. Love it!"

3. A Soft & Cooling Eucalyptus Comforter

I sleep under the Buffy Cloud Comforter, and I can attest to the fact that it's super soft and snuggly. The shell is made from cool and breathable eucalyptus fabric, which makes it great for hot sleepers, and filled with soft layers of 100% recycled fiber, which create a cozy, cloud-like feel. There’s a triangular stitching pattern to help keep the filling in place and loops in every corner for duvet cover ties. Also great: Eucalyptus fiber is naturally resistant to dust, mold, and other allergens, so you won't have to clean this often, but when you do — Buffy recommends dry cleaning.

Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king

Available colors: 1 (white)

Care: dry clean

According to a fan: “It is so incredibly soft and keeps me the perfect temperature at night!”

4. The Coziest Sherpa Comforter

With more than 23,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, this sherpa comforter set is a popular pick that feels incredibly soft and cozy. It features super-soft micro-mink polyester on one side and cozy sherpa fleece on the other, and there’s box stitching to keep the fluffy microfiber filling in place. The super warm bedding set includes a comforter and two pillow shams, and you can also add a set of down-alternative pillows. Even better? It comes in 13 colors, so you can find a shade you love.

Available sizes: twin, full/queen, king

Available colors: 13

Care: machine-washable

According to a fan: “The MOST comfortable blanket ever. I’m in love with it. So soft, so warm."

5. The Best Organic Cotton Comforter

If you prefer snuggling up with organic bedding, opt for this organic cotton comforter that comes in 13 color options. The shell is made with breathable 800-thread count cotton that's been certified to follow the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which means eco-friendly procedures were followed throughout the harvesting and manufacturing processes of the material — foregoing the use of pesticides and GMOs, for example. The soft comforter is filled with fluffy microfiber (which is not, however, certified organic), and the baffle-box construction keeps it from shifting and clumping over time, and there are corner tabs for pairing with a duvet cover.

Available sizes: twin, full/queen, king/California king, oversize king

Available colors: 14

Care: machine-washable

According to a fan: “Love that the cotton is 100% certified organic! Soft, lightweight and cozy."

6. A Down-Alternative Comforter In Fun Reversible Colors

If you're looking for a design-forward option, this highly rated down-alternative comforter is affordable, hypoallergenic, and OEKO-TEX certified to be free of any potentially harmful chemicals. Also great: It’s stylish enough to use without a duvet cover, and it comes in chic colors like flint stone blue and reversible pink and gray.

The shell is made from super-soft brushed microfiber, and it’s filled with 3-D spiralized siliconized fibers that deliver cloud-like softness while helping to regulate temperature and wick moisture away while you sleep. The unique U-shape stitching helps the comforter hug your body in all sleep positions, and the box stitching prevents the filling from shifting and clumping. And if you ever want to use a duvet cover, this comforter has corner loops to help keep it in place.

Available sizes: twin, full/queen, king

Available colors: 7

Care: machine-washable

According to a fan: “The material is so incredibly soft and soothing. I've never seen any fabric like it. We've had some very cold spells since I got it. Usually it has been warm enough without an added blanket."

7. A Cozy Plaid Comforter Set

Buffalo plaid is perfect for cozy decor, and this plaid comforter set is made with a soft and breathable 100% cotton percale shell that feels crisp and smooth to the touch. The set includes two pillow shams and a medium-weight comforter, and while the filling isn't mentioned, one reviewer reported that it's "fluffy and light and warm." There are no loops on the comforter, but if you'd just like to update your existing comforter, you can opt for a duvet set with a cover that does have loops.

Available sizes: twin, full, king

Available colors: 2

Care: machine-washable

According to a fan: “Perfect for our cabin bed. It’s so soft and cozy.”

Also Great: A Super Soft Duvet Cover Set

Once you’ve chosen the perfect comforter, you might want to add a super-soft duvet cover. This washed microfiber duvet set has more than 9,000 reviews and includes a zippered duvet cover with four corner ties and two matching pillow shams with envelope-style closures. The lightweight, breathable bedding comes in a range of dreamy colors to choose from — like haze blue, pink mocha, and pure white — so there’s sure to be one that’ll match your bedroom decor.

Available sizes: twin, queen, king

Available colors: 10

Care: machine-washable

According to a fan: "This is the softest duvet I've ever owned. I'm definitely buying it in more colors!!"