This Drink Is The Negroni Sbagliato's More Low-Key Cousin

You might remember when the Negroni sbagliato was the drink on everyone’s lips, but there’s a new Campari-based drink going viral on TikTok, and it might be the more low-key cousin of Emma D’Arcy’s drink of choice. The beverage, called a Spaghett, gives off major Aperol spritz vibes and is super easy to make, so if you’re ready to kick off summer with a brand new cocktail in hand, here’s what you need to know.

The cocktail craze started making its rounds on the FYP after Hailee Catalano, aka @cafehailee, made the bev to celebrate the first summer-like day of the year on April 12. The creator explained they “crave this drink” whenever the weather warms up, and it’s no surprise why — made with Miller High Life and an ounce of Campari, the Spaghett is a refreshing mix of crisp carbonation and bitter citrus. And as if that wasn’t satisfying enough, the TikToker also shared that they prefer to enjoy the drink with a dash of grapefruit for an even sweeter, fruitier flavor. The added juice turns the sip into a ‘gram-worthy blood orange color that’s bound to prompt your followers to ask what you’re drinking.

“It’s like a beer spritz,” said Catalano, before also comparing it to a Negroni. After one sip, the creator called the drink “divine,” and deemed it perfect for spring and summer.

Even if you’re not a fan of beer, don’t let that stop you from trying a Spaghett. In the video, Catalano admitted, “I don’t really like beer, but I like this,” so if that’s not a testament to how good the drink is, IDK what is.

If the sip sounds familiar, it’s possible you may have tried it under a different name. According to the comment section, other names for the Spaghett include Brosé, Nascar Spritz, or Nascar Negroni. How is each name better than the last?

You can also swap out the Campari for grenadine if you don’t have the liqueur on hand (Dirty Shirley Negroni, anyone?). Creator @justalexbennett tried it this way with a sprinkle of lemon juice and was so impressed that the user claimed it “might be a top 3 drink” in the caption.

“It tastes like a very dry Aperol spritz,” said the TikToker. “It kinda has that beer ‘zing’ to it — over a glass of ice, this would be better than an Aperol spritz.” Now that’s an endorsement.

Unless another video of Emma D’Arcy uttering the words “Negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” goes viral, it looks like the Spaghett is going to be the Campari-based drink of the summer. Yup, you heard it here first — better stock up on Miller High Life now while you still can.