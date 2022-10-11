On TikTok, it takes one viral video to turn a cocktail into the new “it” drink of the season or a trending sound into the latest meme. Sometimes, a viral video can do both at once, and so goes the story of how a recent House of the Dragon cast interview clip has officially taken over TikTok. Here’s how the negroni sbagliato became the sought-after drink of the moment, all thanks to Emma D’Arcy.

In a video clip posted on TikTok by HBO Max on Oct. 1, House of the Dragon co-stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy ask each other questions. “What’s your drink of choice?” Cooke enthusiastically asks D’Arcy. “A negroni... sbagliato... with prosecco in it,” D’Arcy replies, while Cooke says, “Oh, stunning!” The chill cadence and soft British accent D’Arcy speaks with may be the reason the TikTok now has 1.1M likes and over 7,000 comments, many of which are not shy to admit how the clip made them feel.

“They said ‘prosecco’ in the most seductive way possible,” one user wrote. “I don’t want to even say what happens to me when Emma says ‘sbagliato,’” says another. The TikTok sound has since been used across the app as a meme format in over 16,000 videos, likely because D’Arcy and Cooke converse with such a rhythm that makes the sound perfect for users to share their other *stunning* preferences.

If you’ve come across the sound on your FYP and were unsure of its origin or are simply curious about what a negroni sbagliato actually is, read on.

What Is A Negroni Sbagliato?

A classic negroni is a stirred cocktail made with equal parts gin, vermouth, and Campari, with an orange slice for garnish. “Sbagliato” translates to “mistake” in Italian, and ordering a negroni sbagliato is a twist on the classic drink that swaps in prosecco instead of gin. The story goes that the drink was born when a bartender accidentally reached for the wrong ingredient when making a negroni. That being said, there’s no need to order the drink as “a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” as D’Arcy says in the viral video since the name itself already implies that there’s prosecco in it. Of course, on TikTok, adding the prosecco line is all part of the appeal.

After the clip went viral, many users were enticed to try the drink out for themselves. You can make one at home by simply combining 1 ounce of Campari, 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, and prosecco garnished with an orange peel. For those unfamiliar with Campari, it’s a bitter Italian liqueur that adds a breadth of flavor and a bright red color to the cocktail.

The “Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco In It” TikTok Trend

The sound started making its rounds on the LGBTQ+ corners of TikTok, with many users thirsting over D’Arcy’s voice. First, TikTok users started duetting the video to react, like @shae.vanburen who lip-dubbed the audio before staring in awe and dramatically falling back on a bed at “with prosecco in it.”

Others used the sound over videos of them trying the drink for the first time, like @lookingforlids, who captioned her video “think the bartender was laughing at me because they knew why i got the drink” and wrote “this sh*t was nasty” over the clip. “This is a drink for DRINKERS lmaoooo it taste like floral wallpaper,” one user commented.

Some people on TikTok are using the sound to share their other preferences, like their apartment aesthetics, healing forms, and go-to outfits.

Twitter Reactions To The Negroni Sbagliato Video

D’Arcy’s euphonious voice has transcended social platforms, too. Users on Twitter are also thirsting over the actor and have hopped on the bandwagon. Some people are going as far as to say the way “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” is their full-on identity at this point.

Others are dissecting the viral moment even further by shouting out how satisfying it is to hear Cooke reply, “Oh, stunning!”

The majority of those joining the negroni sbagliato discourse are keeping bartenders in their thoughts, predicting that many extremely online bargoers are likely to order the drink just to see what the hype is about.

Until the next trending cocktail recipe drops — place your bets now, folks! — it seems a negroni sbagliato will continue to bask in its virality. Just remember to order it minus the “with prosecco in it” part to avoid any confusion or weird look from bartenders. Cheers, babes!